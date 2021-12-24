 How Long Do iPads Last? iPad’s Life Cycle

Apple is a top brand known for its high-end flagship products. The company’s products are designed and made at generous margins.

iPad is Apple’s version of a tablet and runs on iOS. This utility device is used for gaming, commercial work, education, etc.

Consumers opt for iPads over smartphones due to their wide screen and long battery life. It’s an excellent device for the consumption of online content.

With iPad consumption rising globally, potential users must know how long this device can serve them.

However, it is a reality for devices to get outdated with time. Read along to the end to uncover the lifespan of an iPad besides additional information.

How long do iPads last?

Generally, the life cycle of an iPad depends on how regularly you use it and for what purpose. iPads will generally last for about four years if taken good care of. There is no doubt that iPads hardware and battery life may last long.

However, with periodic system and application updates, your iPad may degrade. The same applies to android tablets as well. The life of an iPad depends on what it is used for and the time duration that it runs applications.

How Long Does An iPad Battery Last?

From the user manual that comes with most tablets, an iPad’s battery may last for up to 10 hours. You may take this with a pinch of salt, as it is generally not the case in most cases.

Depending on how you use your iPad, it may (or may not) last for long. The iPad’s battery may surpass the 10-hour limit if left unused.

An iPad may run out of juice quickly if an energy-intensive application is running. Leaving apps running in the background also drains the battery.

An individual needs to look for instances where battery juice dips fast when a light application runs. This information will offer insights into how the iPad may be salvaged.

However, if the battery drains abnormally fast in light functions, you may have some issues with your battery.

You may find that occasionally the battery depletes quickly because the iPad is not set to lock automatically. Leaving the screen on for a long time consumes the battery.

Paying attention to the apps that are ravenously emptying a battery may save your iPad’s life. These may arise from apps you frequently use, like social media.

Be sure to check your iPad’s battery health to initiate battery longevity. By navigating through the battery settings, you can find this out to determine which applications are draining the battery.

Furthermore, turning off background app refresh saves the iPad’s battery life. This action may be one of the aspects that debilitate the battery life.

How you treat your iPad determines how long it will serve you. Regular updates, hardware maintenance, and battery life’s minding extend the iPad’s life.

How To Extend The Life Of An iPad’s Battery

It is arguably best to look into and address the potential causes of battery drainage. This information will help boost the useful life of an iPad.

It is a common phenomenon for technology products to degrade over time. Moreover, the longer an iPad is used, the more chances of malfunctioning.

The life expectancy of an iPad is ordinarily high. Encroachment of storage and slowdown issues isn’t the result you want after using this device for a short time.

If you are looking to extend the life of your iPad, you may want to consider the recommendations below:

1. Make sure you are on updated software

Periodic software updates by Apple on iOS come with features that improve the performance of the iPad. The updates are also meant to fix bugs that inhibit the overall system performance.

You are bound to experience fast, secure, and smooth iPad performance by regularly updating the software.

It is advisable to turn on automatic updates to get notified of any new releases. The iPad will automatically download and run the updates when they are available.

To view updates, head on to settings > general > software update. You can perform the updates wirelessly.

Be sure to back up your information if things go south during the update. Use either iCloud or a computer to perform the backup.

2. Uninstall Unused Applications

iOS does not preload bloatware in iPads compared to the menace Android and Windows-based phones come with.

However, iPad users may unintentionally inflict bloatware into their iPad from malicious applications.

You may notice that the iPad’s performance drops periodically. This may result from installed applications that are rarely in use.

You should also note that bloatware does not end at applications only. Your photo gallery, apple arcade, and music playlist also take up space on your device.

Ensure you get rid of bloats periodically (Could be monthly or quarterly) to maintain high performance.

Before replacing your iPad, try to perform routine maintenance and see any improvements.

Be sure to eliminate anything that consumes your iPad’s storage yet it does not serve you. Podcasts, audiobooks, or even MP3 files may be bloats hogging your system.

3. Enable low power mode

Apple introduced iOS 9 to extend battery life as it approaches 0%. It is activated by a single tap when it pops up on the screen.

Your iPad will notify you to trigger the low power mode when 20% and 10% charge. This mode lowers battery usage by restricting most functions.

Low power mode cuts the display brightness, reduces animations, and raises the gadget’s performance. Background processes will, therefore, be suspended.

Primary functions like calls, messages, and internet access will still be available at the low power mode. This mode automatically goes off when the battery charges up.

Your iPad will consume little power at this mode hence extending the battery life. Isn’t this a great feature?

4. Turn off unnecessary alerts and services.

These come in notifications when an app, like iMessage, sends messages. Nearly all applications can flash messages on your screen.

You presumably won’t need to read all notifications from apps, especially those you rarely use. You should turn off these unnecessary notifications but leave the relevant ones.

By going to settings>notifications, you may discriminately disallow some apps from sending messages. You’ll also see the apps that have their reports turned on.

Applications like weather clocks, tinder, and many more require location services activated to function. GPS location service drains the battery as it maintains communication even when necessary.

iPad comes with a feature that allows location service to be activated only when an app is running. This way, location service will only be available when the app is used.

How To Replace An iPad’s Battery

In some instances, the battery may be damaged beyond repair. A simple act like replacing your device’s battery will extend the life of your appliance.

The battery may degrade due to the series of charging and discharging cycles. This stance is a typical case for users whose iPads have been around for a while.

You will have to open up the iPad to remove the battery. It is not an easy process and may result in hardware damage if carried out inappropriately. If changing the battery may be horrifying to you, you can hire a third party to help you at a cost.

How To View An iPad’s Battery Information

Unless your device is charging, iOS allows for battery life management as you can see the proportions of the battery usage. You may find a slew of information about battery use.

Background activity occurs when one app is running while another application is open. You can get this information by navigating Settings > general > background app refresh.

A mail app may list background activity. You can remedy this by fetching data manually or increasing the interval of the fetches.

You may obtain the mail app information by following settings > accounts and passwords > fetch new data.

You may also obtain cell coverage and signal information from the iPad. This information provides details about the cause of the battery drain.

Poor cell coverage prompts the iOS to scan for better signals. Furthermore, using your device in low signal conditions affects the battery life.

The airplane mode helps in optimizing the performance of your device. You can access this function in the control center.

Conclusion

The life of an iPad depends on how regularly you use it. Using your device more while running battery-thirsty applications may affect the life of your iPad.

On the flip side, using your gizmo less frequently and maintaining it in good condition extends its life.

In this post, you have learned about the various methods for improving the life of your gadget. A regular software update and cleaning bloat extend the device’s life.

Moreover, using your device in low power mode and turning off unnecessary notifications and updates will increase the life of your iPad.