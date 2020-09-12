Road to Revitalization: Yes, You Can Repair Sun Damaged Skin

Did you know that approximately 90 percent of skin aging is the result of sun damage? Are you currently dealing with signs of aging (wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, etc.) from spending too much time in the sun?

If so, you don’t have to give up hope. Listed below are some tips that will teach you how to repair sun-damaged skin.

Moisturize

Consistent moisturizing is one of the first steps you should take to repair damaged skin. If your skin is dry, it’s going to show signs of sun damage in a more prominent way.

Make it a habit to apply a nourishing moisturizer every day after you wash your face. This helps to lock in moisture, and it provides your skin with extra nutrients that it needs to replenish itself.

Apply Retinoids

A step up from moisturizing is applying retinoids. Retinoids are compounds that are derived from Vitamin A. They speed up the natural exfoliation process, which involves the skin cells sloughing off and renewing themselves.

Retinoids also encourage the production of collagen, which is one of the most plentiful proteins in your skin. They can lighten brown spots and minimize the appearance of large pores, too.

Exfoliate

If you want to repair aging skin, you also need to remove the old, dead cells that are causing your skin to look dull, tired, and damaged. Regular exfoliation will help to slough off dead cells and stimulate the production of collagen, as well as other compounds that help to heal your skin.

Be sure to not overdo it with exfoliating, though. You can have too much of a good thing. Excessive exfoliation will irritate your skin and could cause breakouts (who wants to have acne alongside wrinkles and fine lines?).

Consider a Chemical Peel

Instead of exfoliating at home with scrubs, you might prefer a chemical peel. Chemical peels are more intense than traditional exfoliating processes. However, they’re very effective when it comes to regenerating the skin and combatting sun damage.

Chemical peels remove the top layers of your skin and allow new skin to resurface. Peels get rid of fine lines, uneven pigment, and even precancerous lesions.

Look into Lasers

If you’ve been wanting to know how to repair damaged skin and have tried every other approach, it might be time to looking into laser treatments. Lasers are more expensive and time-consuming than the other options on this list, but they also work well for treating signs of sun damage. The CO2RE resurfacing laser treatment is an especially good option that provides fast results.

Repair Sun-Damaged Skin Today

As you can see, there are lots of ways that you can repair sun-damaged skin. If you’ve been unhappy with your skin, give one (or more) of the treatments listed above a try. With a little patience and persistence, you’ll be amazed at how much better it can look.

Want to learn more about combatting skin issues? Head to the Health section of our site today for the latest and greatest skin health tips.