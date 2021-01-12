Is There A Difference Between Left And Right Twix? Read And Know The Truth

Are you still surprised to find people asking what the difference between left and right Twix is? You honestly should.

The left and right Twix bars maker, Mars Inc., is a top brand. The company also boasts a top marketing team and strategies up their sleeves.

They have succeeded in creating a rivalry between both Twix bars’ fans that’s already hitting up. And today, we would like to clear the air. Now back to the bone of contention.

Is There Any Observable Difference Between Right And Left Twix?

Yes, there are tiny differences and similarities. You have to taste both chocolate bars or observe them closely for you to know the differences and similarities.

Anyway, our major focus is on the differences, so let’s dive into that.

The Right vs. Left Twix: Which Is Mustier?

Yes, there’s a difference between the left and right Twix’s regarding their mustiness. Many consumers have reported that the right Twix is mustier than the left, so let’s take their word for it.

This is surprising because both chocolate bars are being produced in the same factor and by the same company.

That said, the claim that the right Twix bar is mustier has been refuted by enthusiasts who prefer the right Twix to the left one. Americans even picked the right Twix as their favorite.

The Right vs. Left Twix’s Coating Process

Yes, both chocolate bars come produced with chocolate, but they differ in some way. Looking at the manufacturing process, you would find that the right Twix comes cloaked in chocolate with cascaded caramel. And the inside boasts a crispy cookie.

The left Twix is, however, different. It comes bathed in chocolate also, but with drizzled caramel. And as opposed to the right Twix, inside the left Twix lies a crunchy cookie.

So, you can see the difference between the two Twix bars. One boasts a crunchy cookie, while the other, the right Twix, has a crispy cookie within.

Now, which is more superior? Most people may ask. Well, many people, though left Twix lovers, have claimed the left one is. They argue that it’s because of its smooth chocolate which flows gently over the crunchy cookie and the caramel.

Here, we can’t say that the left Twix is more superior. Instead, we would like to conclude by saying that the decision on which of the two chocolate bars is superior or taste great is subjective.

The Right and Left Twix Packaging

Mars Inc. has been in the chocolate candy bar business for donkey years. And the quality of their chocolate bar’s packaging speaks volumes of the company’s class.

Now, is there any notable difference between both Twix chocolate’s packaging? Yes, there is. While both chocolate bars come in packages of equal length, the color of the inscription on them differs.

The left Twix comes written in red but on a white label. The reverse is the case for the right Twix.

There are no other differences in both Twix’s packaging besides the inscription on the label. They’re both of the same size and shape.

Is Right And Left Twix Chocolate Vegans?

Chocolate is plant-based food. It’s made from cacao beans, which grow on a cocoa tree. So, vegans can eat chocolate. The only thing that can make that impossible is the other added ingredients besides cacao beans.

There has been confusion over whether Twix is vegan or not. Many believe that Twix is vegan, while others claim it’s not.

So, is Twix vegan? First, let’s look at who vegans are. Vegans are individuals that steer clear from animal products for diverse reasons. It could be health, ethical or environmental reasons.

Vegans prefer plant-based products. And just because Twix is made of chocolate doesn’t mean it’s conducive for them.

So, no, vegans can’t eat Twix chocolate. We can also rephrase it by saying Twix isn’t vegan. The reason for this is not the chocolate. Chocolate itself is plant-based, and vegan.

The reason vegans would stay away from Twix is because of other ingredients. But most importantly, Twix boasts dairy products and palm oil, which are ingredients considered non-vegans.

Dairy product, milk, is derived from cows. And how cows are kept and milked is considered inhuman by vegans. Palm oil, on the other hand, has a range of adverse environmental effects.

But let’s not forget people become vegans for diverse reasons. So technically, most vegans can consume Twix chocolate. The reason is that it doesn’t contain animal flesh, which all vegans are against.

The only reason that most vegans may refuse to eat Twix has to do with issues related to practices and the environment.

Here’s a quick look at the ingredients in Twix chocolate:

Milk chocolate:

Cocoa butter

Sugar

Skim milk

Chocolate

Milk fat

PGPR

Lactose

Soy lecithin

Artificial flavors

Sugar, enriched wheat flour:

Wheat flour

Niacin

Reduced iron

Folic acid

Riboflavin

Thiamine Mononitrate

Others include palm oil, dextrose, corn syrup, less than 2% – salt, food starch, baking soda, skim milk, and cocoa powder.

Can Adults Eat The Right And Left Twix Chocolate Bar Every Day?

Health is wealth. This term is not to excite people, but the basic truth. What you eat daily contributes to your health. Your body also needs the right food to function well.

Most people who have a thing for chocolate bars consume it daily. But the question is, should an active adult be eating chocolate bars daily? Is it healthy?

Well, for your information, here’s what a Twix chocolate bar contains:

12 g total fat

250 calories

24 g of sugar

7 g saturated fat

From the details provided above, you can see that Twix contains 24 grams of sugar. And according to the American Heart Association, the daily limit for intake of sugar is 36 grams. So, one chocolate bar is way better than two. You’ll still be well within your daily sugar intake.

Dark chocolate is highly beneficial to the body. It doesn’t just please the taste bud alone. Let’s find out some of the benefits you can get from consuming chocolate.

Lowers blood pressure:

Chocolate boasts several health benefits that are worth mentioning. One of them is that it can lower one’s blood pressure. All these happen because of the substance called flavonoids present in cocoa.

Prevents inflammation:

Chocolate also prevents inflammation. And as you know, inflammation is the body’s immune system’s natural response. Unfortunately, chronic or prolonged inflammation isn’t something worth celebrating. It can lead to cell damage, causing diseases like diabetes and even cancer.

The good news is chocolate can help you feel much better. It has chemicals, which boasts powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can make you feel well.

A study conducted supports this claim. Researchers demonstrated that the gene that regulates the immune system experienced increased activities after individuals used for this research consumed dark chocolate per week.

Enhance brainpower:

Dark chocolate also doesn’t only appease your taste bud but the brain. It helps to boost your brainpower. According to research conducted, dark chocolate’s effect on the brain can become obvious 30 minutes after consuming it. And what’s more, it lasts for several hours after consumption.

Boost athletic performance:

For those who enjoy spending a longer time exercising, chocolate can be beneficial. According to a study at Kingston University, the researchers discovered that people who had dark chocolate spent more time exercising.

Lowers the risk of depression:

Depression has become a health issue of great concern across the globe. Sadly, it has reduced the quality of many individual’s lives, including sending many to an early grave.

People with chronic depression have suicidal thoughts, which is a dangerous mental state for anyone to be in.

But the good news is that chocolate consumption can help keep depression at bay. Studies show that those who consume the most chocolate had depression symptoms reduced.

Conclusion

So, is there any difference between the left and right Twix? There is a tiny difference between them. But you have to observe both chocolate bars carefully to understand their differences. Both Twix chocolates are made of in the same factory. They also look quite identical.

We have highlighted some of the notable differences between the two Twix chocolate bars in this article. You can also get both products and observe for differences too.