Can You Use Superglue For Fake Nails? A Detailed Explanation

Beauty and fashion have taken a big part in today’s world, and cosmetic companies go a long way to manufacture products that will work well for their customers. Artificial nails, hair, and other beauty additions are a big part of most people’s lives.

Fake nails are all the rage in most saloons, and ladies love them because of the versatility they offer.

You could change between the colors and sizes freely since the nail glue is easy to remove. Can you use super glue for the same task? Let us get into the details;

Can you use super glue for fake nails?

You can use superglue on fake nails, but you shouldn’t. Super glue is suitable for industrial use, and it will not be gentle on your skin like nail glue is.

While it can hold the fake nail in place, it will be much harder to remove and clean if you want a replacement. Superglue can damage your nails when you remove it, and it will be painful and hard to restore the nails to their original state.

Understanding Why You Shouldn’t Use Superglue On Nails

The significant difference between super glue and nail glue is the grading. Nail glue is specifically for the human body.

This means that safety precautions make it an excellent option to use on the human body without risking injury or poisoning.

On the other hand, Superglue is suitable for rubber and other industrial purposes that are not friendly to human skin. Superglue has a strong smell which can be pretty uncomfortable, and they are usually rough on the skin.

Your nails can turn yellow due to superglue usage since superglue traps water, leading to fungi growing and messing your nails. Superglue is also tough to remove when used on nails and will require strong solvents.

The solvents you need to remove superglue are not suitable for the skin or natural nails. Using such solvents will cause a lot of pain in the nails, which you should avoid at all costs. Nail glue is different because it does not break down quickly when in contact with water.

This nail glue is an advantage because you can wash dishes, clothes, and swim without the nails coming off.

Nail glue is safer for both the nails and skin, and you can remove it with ease without risking your health.

The nail glue and super glue are similar in that they contain the same ingredient, cyanoacrylate, an adhesive chemical found in super glue products.

When handling super glue, safety precautions like wearing protective gloves are employed to prevent it from touching the skin.

Keep superglue away from children and the eyes. Rinse with running water in case it comes in contact with the eyes.

Avoid cotton since when in contact with Superglue, it heats up. Avoid trapping air bubbles which can make the bacteria breed, and the problem will get worse. It is always safer to use products for their specific use.

How To Apply Fake Nails

Fake nails can last up to two weeks, depending on how you put them on. There are different ways of applying artificial nails.

You could use basic clear polish or regular white glue with a base coat. Here is a detailed procedure on how to apply fake nails;

1. Preparing the Nails

Before applying fake nails, you have to remove any old polish, oils, and lotions on the nails. The old polish will make it harder for the glue to adhere; hence nails will not stick.

A polish remover does this, and cotton and alcohol can be used as an alternative if none is available.

Please wash your hands or soak them in warm water and after, wipe with a cloth. This process eliminates all irregularities and slime that might mess with the glue, thus helping the fake nails stay longer.

Using a nail clipper and a file, trim the nails to provide a coarse surface for glue adhesion. The cuticle prevents dirt, bacteria, or infection in the area between the nail plate and the nail blade.

It is recommended not to cut the cuticles but instead push them back to allow fake nails to the natural nails and not the skin.

2. Applying the fake nails

After filing, shaping, and wiping the nails with a cloth, the next step is to apply the nails. They usually come in a package, and you can apply them yourself if you have the skills. It might be better to go to a salon, but if you choose to do it, this is how you can go about it;

Open the package with the nails and lay them out in the order you will apply them to make it easier to put them on the right fingers.

Match the nail size with the fake nail size. The fake nails are usually numbered by size 0, being the biggest and nine being the smallest. The big nails are for the thumbs, and the small nails are for the other fingers.

Apply some glue on the surface of the fake nail and natural nails. You should use a little glue to ensure it does not end up all over the cuticle; too much glue will come out from the sides.

Align the fake nail with the natural nail perfectly and apply pressure for 10 seconds. If the fake nail sizes are different from the natural nail, you can file them.

Repeat this procedure to all the other nails, and you can file to any decorative shape you want. Wash your hands after.

How To Remove Fake Nails

After some time, the fake nails grow with the nail, and the safest way recommended to remove fake nails is to see a trained nail technician. There are different ways to remove fake nails. Here is a detailed guide on how to remove fake nails

Trim off the tip of the acrylics using a nail cutter, and if it is difficult to cut, a nail file can be used to file them off but take caution not to damage the nail bed.

Rough up the surface of the acrylic using a nail buffer and file the topcoat off. Take caution not to damage or file the natural nail.

Pour acetone into a bowl and soak in the nails. Take caution since acetone has strong fumes that can be uncomfortable if the room has poor ventilation.

Acetone is flammable; please keep it away from fire or any source of heat. Soak the nails in the acetone for around 5 minutes for it to take full effect.

Typically, acetone is hard on the skin. You should apply some jelly to the skin surrounding the nails. This petroleum jelly prevents skin irritation and damage as you soak in acetone.

Use a cotton ball and soak it in the acetone and place it on the nail bed and wrap it using a foil tightly and squeeze. Soak each of the nails for a minimum of 5 minutes so that the acetone can break down properly.

Warm acetone usually works faster, and you can wrap a hot towel across your fingers to speed up the reaction.

Remove the cotton and foil from the fingertips. Use a cuticle pusher to remove the acrylic once it has softened.

You don’t need too much pressure to remove the acrylic, and if the nails still don’t come off, repeat the process for another 10 minutes.

Using a nail clipper and file, shape your natural nails and take caution not to damage the nail bed. It is best to file in one direction and use a buffer with a satisfactory grade.

Moisturize your nails to prevent nail splits.

Tips On Caring For Your Nail

Nails are a big part of beauty since they are a body part that most people will notice when you meet them.

You need to have skills in taking care of your nails, whether real or fake, to make sure they stay in good shape at all times;

Nails should be kept short, dry, and clean. This hygiene helps prevent bacteria from growing under the fingernails and practicing good nail hygiene when trimming.

It is wise to trim straight across, sterilize your nail care tools, and use moisturizers after trimming. Use a hydrating and strengthening base coat that protects, reinforces, and prevents the nail from peeling off.

You are adding protein and other nutrients to your diet. Zinc helps get rid of white spots. Iron prevents the formation of nail ridges.

Avoid biting your nails as there can be bacteria under the fingernails and end up entering the body.

Take caution when getting the manicure and pedicure services; cleanliness of the place, disinfected foot baths and having clean tools. this inspection prevents foot diseases such as nail fungus

Conclusion

You can use superglue on fake nails, though it is not a good idea since it affects the nail bed. It is rough on the skin, and some brands contain etching agents, which may degrade the top layer of the nail bed, weakening the nail and leaving it exposed.

Super glue is also hard to remove, making it hard to remove when you need to change. One can lose a nail during the removal process.

The removal process also requires strong solvents that are rough on the skin and dehydrate the nails. Superglue is good for quick fixes repair, and when no nail glue is available, use it in a small amount.