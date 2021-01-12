Is Getting Essay Help Cheating? A Case Study

When you are a student, you are looking to learn from anywhere and everywhere. In fact, you are encouraged to seek help from teachers, tutors, or friends whenever you face a challenge.

So when you consult an academic service to receive help on your essay assignment, does it count as cheating?

Essay Help In A Few Minutes

Online essay writing services are flourishing these days. On reputable and prominent platforms such as the EssayHub, all it takes is a couple of minutes for you to submit your essay order. You can select your essay type, your academic level, language, number of pages, and deadline.

If you need to enter more requirements, you can even attach the materials you have already collected or your lecture notes. No matter whether you need a synthesis essay or a 10000-word dissertation – these essay services have got your back. Moreover, you can also pick your own writer, after reviewing their academic qualifications and performance ratings from other students.

But the question comes down to this.

Are Essay Services Legal?

As most online academic platforms insist, they are only providing their resources as references or research for learning purposes. In other words, they are essentially providing you with a sample on how to write an essay on a particular topic in question.

Students can take notes from these essays, find inspiration, and then proceed to write their own original compositions. If you check the terms and conditions of essay services – it is explicit that customers are not supposed to submit the essays as their own.

Instead, the essay helps you receive work as the most useful study aid that will subsequently improve your ability to craft an excellent, unique essay on your own.

For instance, let’s say you waited until the last day to work on your paper. Most likely, you might not have enough time left to do the required research yourself. That is where these essay services come into play.

These platforms can write you a paper that matches your exact requirements. This way, you can use the same references and borrow some arguments, saving time as well as energy. You can look at it as taking a writing course – on how to write your particular assignment. When you base your own paper on this essay, just make sure that you are not plagiarising the article to avoid any severe consequences.

How To Get The Best Essay Help

Now that we have got that cleared, let us tell you how you can find academic services that offer top-notch essays for your references.

Check Reviews

Much like any other online service, your first objective is to find real customer feedback. There are a lot review sites where you can look up essay writing services reviews of all notable academic platforms.

This will help you weed out the sites that offer fraudulent services or make fake promises. Moreover, you will get an idea of the quality of their customer service.

Check Out the Writers

There is no point in getting essay help from a site that cannot verify their writers’ qualifications. You need experts in academic writing or professionals who have sufficient experience in your field of study. Most essay services have a rigorous hiring process to find the most competent writers.

On your part, you can check whether you get the option to choose the writer or if the platform randomly assigns you one.

Additionally, it would be better if you could communicate with the writer directly so you can offer clarifications when and if needed.

How Fast Can They Complete the Order?

Most students go to essay services to help them out when it’s almost too late. So, of course, you need to make sure that you get your order delivered as soon as possible so you can start working on your essay.

Some essay services promise completion in as little as six hours. This, however, will depend on the complexity of the topic and the word count needed. If a site promises you a 5000-word essay in two hours, it is evident how much work will go into the final paper. As such, it is best to take your business elsewhere.

The Pricing

When you are going out of your way to find essay help, you need to make sure that it is worth the trouble. Respectable essay services make it a point to take into account the student budgets.

That said, you also need to be cautious of platforms that offer essays at prices that are too low. This could mean that they are simply reselling papers or are plagiarizing them from random sources.

Essay services can be incredibly valuable, especially for independent students. They can help students learn to properly structure their ideas and present them in a compelling manner. You can look at it as an online course tailored to your specific needs.