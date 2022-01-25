eLearning has gained more followers and proponents than ever before in the last couple of years. The same can be attributed to the search for alternatives for continuing the learning process amid a global pandemic. No matter what the reason may be, today it has achieved an irrevocable status in the learning industry as learners have adapted to the online mode of learning.

Upskilling the workforce in proportion to the latest trends in the industry has always been one of the most vital prerogatives of employers. The reason is simple: it allows an organization to stand the test of time and maintain the levels of profit in any given condition. Therefore, relevant training of employees is one of the most important undertakings for any organization to beat the competition.

eLearning helps employers continue the training and development process of employees irrespective of the factors such as their presence in the office. Now, creating an eLearning module that is effective and relevant is not an easy task. There are many crucial factors to be addressed while creating an eLearning module, and we are going to discuss some of them in this article.

1. Knowing The Target Audience

You must start your eLearning course design by collecting all relevant information on the audience that you seek to target, i.e., your employees. Employee research should be the starting point in the eLearning process because without having a clear understanding of the interests, strengths, weaknesses, backgrounds, preferred learning styles, etc., you will not be able to cater to them effectively.

Compiling the collected data allows you to analyze it properly and gives your eLearning module the start it needs. Creating an eLearning module that addresses the various factors ascertained through employee research helps in polishing the skills of employees and increases the efficacy of training.

2. Identifying The Training Needs Of Learners

You must strive to identify the training needs of your employees to be able to create an effective training program. You should ask yourself whether the training module provides targeted solutions to the specific needs of the employees. You can give your employees a short pre-assessment, a survey, or directly observe their work pattern and behavior to figure out their training needs.

Ensure that your eLearning module provides them the right training when they need it and not according to your judgment. This is a great way to ensure that you are moving in the right direction.

3. Syncing The Mission Of Your Organization With The Module

The mission of your organization should be the driving factor behind the work of your employees. Your eLearning module must be designed keeping this in mind to ensure that the employees don’t stray away from the company’s values and objectives. Segregate the various parts of your learning program and try to incorporate various elements of the broader company mission within them, based on the individual relevance of a given part.

4. Prior Planning Before Designing

You cannot expect to succeed in creating an all-encompassing, effective, and engaging eLearning module for your employees without planning a blueprint of the elements and information that you want to include in it. To start with, you should make a list of all the learning components and activities that you would like to include based on the broader learning objective.

Prior planning eliminates the chances of possible errors and loopholes in the final product and saves you valuable time by preventing later stage changes and rectifications. Therefore, make it a point to meticulously draw a complete outline of your eLearning module before starting final work on it.

5. Measuring Success And Evaluating

Any learning process is as good as the results it produces. Having a solid mechanism for evaluating the progress of learners and measuring their success is crucial. Getting desired results from your eLearning module will be a function of the evaluation process it follows.

You may make use of a powerful LMS such as Auzmor Learn to incorporate effective and accurate evaluation tools into your eLearning module. You can add mechanisms such as quizzes, tests, practical exercises, etc., to your learning module to make it ready for use.

Conclusion

You must pay attention to all the factors mentioned above and address them duly and diligently while designing an eLearning module for your employees. The result will be very satisfactory.