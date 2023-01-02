How Does AI Technology Help in Water Leak Detection?

Water leaks can be dangerous and cause a lot of damage to your property. If you’re concerned about water leakage in your home or business, you may want to consider using artificial intelligence technology to help you detect the leaks. An AI technology solution like FIDO can help you identify where the leaks are and identify the potential causes of the leaks.

How Does AI Technology Detect Water Leakage?

Water leak detection is an important task that must be completed regularly to maintain a safe and healthy environment. However, leak detection can now be done more accurately and faster than ever before, thanks to the advances in AI technology.

AI technology can transform sensor data into insightful insights that can help diagnose water leaks more quickly and accurately. This enables faster detection of water leakage, which in turn reduces the cost and helps prevent property damage. By using AI technology, you are able to have a real-time view of leak detection so that you are always aware of any issues.

Combining existing data with live analytics creates a precise, real-time view of leak detection that allows for better decision-making when it comes to repairing or replacing water equipment. The predictive maintenance feature offered by AI technology can anticipate when repairs will be needed, saving both money and time in the long run. What’s more, Northumbrian Water reduces leakage by 37% across all DMAs thanks to the potential of FIDO AI.

Northumbrian Water’s Success Story with FIDO’s AI Technology

NWL has struggled to reach its leakage performance objectives throughout the last two years after a tough start in 2020. This was partially due to a limited number of competent technicians covering a huge network of pipes, as well as the lack of permanently fixed leakage detectors over most of their infrastructure. Due to the increasing difficulties in identifying, verifying, and successfully repairing leaks, NWL contacted FIDO Tech Ltd. for assistance. Northumbrian Water has been using FIDO’s AI technology to power its water leak detection system for years now, and the results have been evident and impressive.

FIDO’s AI technology can quickly detect water leaks by analyzing data from sensors and cameras. This data is then used to generate reports that help technicians identify the source of the leak and make quick fixes. In addition, this data can also be used to improve processes and make better decisions about future investments. There are limitless possibilities for this technology in other areas, such as transportation or healthcare, so stay tuned.

Final Thoughts

We can now say that AI has revolutionized the water leak detection industry. This technology can detect even the smallest of leaks and provide real-time data that can be used to prevent costly damage. Northumbrian Water’s success story is a testament to the efficacy of this technology and its potential for future applications. With further advancements in AI, we may see an even more efficient water leak detection system in the near future. We need to continue investing in this technology to ensure a safe and reliable supply of clean drinking water for everyone worldwide.