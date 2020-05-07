How to Find and Choose a Workers Comp Doctor: A Simple Guide

In 2018, there were 2.8 million non-fatal accidents in the workplace.

When workers are injured on the job, workers’ comp is necessary to cover medical expenses. Workers’ comp covers surgery, emergency room visits, physical therapy, and any necessary medication.

If you’ve had an accident at work, the workers comp doctor that you choose will play a huge part in your recovery and claim.

If you aren’t sure how you should go about finding a workers comp doctor, keep reading!

How to Find a Workers Comp Doctor

Your ability to choose your workers comp doctor will vary based on the state you live in.

Here’s how workers comp doctors can be chosen:

1. Choose a Doctor from the List Provided by Your Company

Your options for a workers comp doctor may depend on your company’s choice.

Should you need to see a workers comp doctor, the company you work for may supply you with a list of providers who are covered under your insurance. If you don’t choose a provider on the list, you’ll need to pay out of pocket.

If your injury is an emergency, all states must provide coverage for the nearest hospital.

2. Your Company Chooses a Doctor for You

While some companies at least offer some options, your company may have one provider that’s covered under your insurance.

Since your doctor plays such a large role in your case, it’s important to find one that you trust. While you may need to pay out of pocket for a different doctor, you may find that the benefits that you receive are worth it.

If you see a doctor that is covered under your insurance, but you don’t feel they’re up to par, you’ll risk losing out on benefits you deserve.

3. You Can Choose Any Authorized Doctor

Some companies will cover your visit no matter who you see.

This is the ideal situation, as you can do some research and see a workers comp doctor that you trust. If you have this option, talk to the people you know for recommendations, read online reviews, and call the office to ask any questions you have.

Choosing a trustworthy doctor is not only important for receiving the compensation you deserve but for receiving the best medical care as well.

Questions to Ask Your Workers Comp Doctor

Before you start working with a doctor, there’s some information you should learn about them.

Ask these questions:

What does your availability for appointments look like right now?

Do you understand the claim process?

Will you provide detailed reports to support my claim?

Do you have experience and knowledge of my medical condition?

Do you accept my workers’ comp fee schedule?

Asking the right questions is important for avoiding sudden fees and poor medical care for your condition.

Are You Ready to Choose a Workers Comp Doctor?

If you’ve had an accident at work that has severely impacted your health, choosing the right workers comp doctor is important.

If you found this post helpful, check out our other health content!