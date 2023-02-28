Like most people, use a security camera system to monitor your home when you’re not there. And if you’re like most people, you probably use Blink cameras. These affordable, wireless cameras are a great way to keep your home safe and secure. But what do you do if one of your cameras goes offline? In this article, we will show you how to keep your Blink camera on life so that you can continue to monitor your home 24/7!

How To Keep Blink Camera On Live?

Use a Higher Quality Router: One of the most common causes of an unreliable connection between your Blink camera and its router is having a low-quality router. Make sure to invest in a higher quality , more reliable router capable of handling multiple devices simultaneously. Update Your System Regularly: Be sure to check for updates on your Blink camera and router, as well as any other system you’re regularly using. Updates can help fix any bugs or glitches causing issues with your connection. Keep Your Data Encrypted: Make sure to keep your Wi-Fi data encrypted for extra security. This will make it harder for hackers to gain access to your cameras and other networks. Place Your Cameras Strategically: Place your cameras in strategic locations that are within range of the router to ensure that they have a strong connection. Use a Mesh Network: If you have problems with dead zones or need more coverage, consider investing in a mesh network for your home Wi-Fi. This will help make sure that your cameras are always connected to the router. Make Sure There Aren’t Any Interferences: Make sure there aren’t any other devices in the area that can cause interference with your connection, such as microwaves or cordless phones. Check Your Camera Settings Regularly: Make sure to check your camera settings regularly, as this can help you troubleshoot any connection issues that are occurring. Keep Your Network Secure: Be sure to secure your network with a strong password and regular security updates to ensure that no one can access it without permission. Use an Ethernet Connection: Using an Ethernet connection instead of Wi-Fi can help you get a more reliable and stable camera connection. Try Resetting Your Camera: If all else fails, try resetting your camera to see if that helps with the connection issue. This should only be used as a last resort.

How To Make Sure Your Internet Connection Is Solid And Stable?

Check your modem and router connections – Make sure all the cables are firmly connected and in good condition.

Make sure you have a fast enough internet plan for your needs – If you’re streaming HD video or playing online games, you might need to upgrade your plan.

Disable any bandwidth-hogging applications on your devices – Close any applications that might be using much of your bandwidth.

Move your router closer to the camera – If possible, move your router so it is near the camera for better connectivity.

Change your Wi-Fi channel – You can log into your router settings and change the channel if you’re experiencing interference from other devices in the area.

Try a wired connection – If your camera supports it, plugging it in with an ethernet cable can provide a more reliable connection than Wi-Fi.

Disable other Wi-Fi networks in the area – Make sure that you aren’t connected to any other nearby networks and disable them if you are.

Reboot your router – If you’ve been having trouble, restarting your router can help reset the connection and get it back on track.

Check for firmware updates – Make sure your router is running the latest version of its firmware.

Call your ISP – If all else fails, contact your internet service provider for help. They can help troubleshoot any potential issues with your connection.

How To Restart Your Camera And Router?

Unplug and replug the power cords of your router, camera, and other connected devices. Wait for thirty seconds before plugging them back in. Reconnect your camera to your network using its app or web interface. If necessary, reset the Wi-Fi settings on the device itself. Try to reaccess the camera’s live view. If you still have issues connecting, try restarting your router and camera. If that doesn’t work, power cycle both devices by unplugging them and plugging them back in after a few minutes. Check for any firmware updates for your camera and router, then install them if available. Try to reaccess the live view. If all else fails, contact your internet service provider or the manufacturer of your camera for further assistance.

Bottom Line

Keeping your Blink camera on life at all times is essential for the security of your home. By following these tips, you can quickly and efficiently ensure that your cameras are always connected to the internet and ready to keep an eye on your home. Additionally, regularly check for firmware updates and reset your router if needed. With a little effort, you can ensure that your home is always safe and secure!

FAQ’s

Q: How often should I restart my camera and router?

A: It’s recommended to restart your camera and router once a month or so to ensure that they are running optimally. However, if you’re experiencing connectivity issues, restart them more frequently.

Q: Do I need a separate internet plan for my camera?

A: No, your existing internet plan should suffice. Just make sure it’s fast enough for what you need.

Q: I’m still having trouble connecting my camera to the internet – what should I do?

A: If all else fails, contact either your internet service provider or the manufacturer of your camera for further assistance. They can help troubleshoot any potential issues with your connection.

Q: Will a wired connection be more reliable than Wi-Fi?

A: Generally speaking, yes – a wired connection will provide a stronger and more reliable connection than Wi-Fi. However, not all cameras support this type of connection so be sure to check with the manufacturer first.