Real Estate Investment in Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE

Emaar Beachfront covers an area of 0.92 square kilometers and consists of 27 buildings with a total of 10,000 residential units. These include Grand Bleu Tower, South Beach and Beach Vista, to name just a few, where residential residences are offered for sale. Luxury property in Emaar Beachfront is available not only to buy as an investment, but also to move into permanently.

Benefits of the Emaar Beachfront neighborhood

The community is a part of the mega project of Meraas and Dubai Harbour, located between Mina Seyahi and Palm Jumeirah. The area is set to become the largest marina in the region with 1,100 marinas, residential buildings, an events area, retail stores, restaurants, social services and offices. In addition to all of the above, Dubai Harbour will have two cruise terminals with a total area of 13,935 square meters, which will be able to handle at least 6,000 passengers. The centerpiece of Dubai Harbour will be the Dubai Harbour Lighthouse, a 135-meter observation deck offering a 360-degree view of the Dubai skyline. Based on the Alexandria Lighthouse, the long-awaited attraction will house a luxury hotel with world-class facilities and will also serve as a huge screen for light shows and high-resolution projections.

When all construction work is complete, the community will include gourmet restaurants, an 18,023-square-foot shopping center, a 5-star Address Hotels + Resorts managed by Emaar, and a 464-square-foot private beach. Along with this, residents will have access to playgrounds for children, a private beach and retail outlets offering many leisure options.

- Advertisement -

Property types at Emaar Beachfront

The project features 27 residential towers and 10,000 luxury housing units, including 1-4-bedroom apartments, 3-4-bedroom penthouses with 1 and 4 bedrooms, and 3-4-bedroom podium villas being built on a strip of reclaimed land with private 1.5-kilometer beaches on either side. By early Q3 2020, construction had begun on 4 projects that consist of two towers each (Sunrise Bay, Grand Bleu Tower by Elie Saab, Beach Vista and Marina Vista) as well as the Beach Isle project, which features one tower with apartments and podium villas.

According to the master plan, the properties presented in the community will have master bedrooms with walk-in closets, adjoining bathrooms, fitted kitchens with wood cabinets, and spacious living rooms with dining areas. In addition, each unit will have reserved parking space in underground parking lots, access to swimming pools for adults and children, security service and 24/4 concierge service, a community park with bike paths and playgrounds for children.

Advantages of investing in Emaar Beachfront

The past lockdown and self-isolation measures have had a tangible impact on buying preferences in Dubai’s residential communities. At the moment, the Dubai real estate market as a whole is striving to meet the increasing demand for finished housing. Properties on the coast or in gated communities with good infrastructure and parks nearby have gained the most popularity.

Emaar Beachfront operates according to trends and offers housing with an optimal balance of price, quality and comfort.

The main features and advantages of the project:

– high profitability;

– quick return on investment;

– easy access to the key social and community facilities;

– well-developed infrastructure of the complex and the area as a whole;

– shopping centers, cafes, restaurants;

– housing with a view of the sea;

– the close location of the beach.

Real estate in Emaar Beachfront designed in such a way as to ensure the freedom of movement, life and recreation. At the heart of each property is practicality and simplicity along with refined finishes and luxury housing gloss.

Rental property trends in Emaar Beachfront

The rental market in Dubai is well developed, with rental income levels here being significantly higher than in other tourist countries. Due to this fact, Emaar Beachfront, located in one of the most famous areas of Dubai, will be popular with visitors and locals who dream of high-end accommodation. Given these circumstances, the properties will have high investment potential for those interested in commercial use of the property.

Now in Dubai and in the UAE as a whole on the wave of demand are villas and apartments that are fully prepared for residence. They are most often preferred to rent by tenants. As for Emaar Beachfront, here will be implemented all the conditions for a comfortable holiday on the coast. The average yield on real estate in this community is 7%.

Help with choosing and buying property in Dubai

The site Emirates.Estate presents listings from local real estate agencies and developers. Database contains the latest information on all areas of Dubai. Search system is equipped with filters, which can help you select the location, the type of housing, the price in different currencies. Specialists are ready to answer any questions about buying a home in the largest emirate of the UAE. Start your search for your dream home in real time