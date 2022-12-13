Types Of Hessonite Gemstones

With its unique colour and beautiful transparency, hessonite is a very desirable gemstone. The most common type of hessonite or Gomed stone is a brownish-orange colour, but it also comes in other shades such as yellow and red. Hessonite is a form of grossularite garnet, which is a calcium-aluminium garnet.

The crystal occurs in metamorphic rocks and is generally found in marble or schist formations. It has a vitreous lustre and is typically transparent to translucent. Hessonite is fairly hard, with a hardness rating of 7.5 on the Mohs scale, which makes it suitable for everyday wear but not ideal for items that will be used often such as rings.

The stone is also called cinnamon grossular, which gives a clue to its colour. It is also sometimes referred to as hessonite garnet or simply grossular garnet. Hessonite is one of the rarest forms of garnet, with only a few deposits in the world known to contain it. Types of hessonites include the following:

Ceylonese Hessonite

The most famous source is Sri Lanka, where it has been mined for hundreds of years. Ceylonese hessonite is a dark brownish-red with a distinct orange tinge. It is often used in jewellery and other fine art because of its vivid colour and good clarity.

The Sri Lankan variety is famous for its strong fire and a deep honey colour. This hessonite is also often used as an alternative to ruby, with many believing it has similar healing properties. The stones are usually found as small crystals with a vitreous lustre, often aggregated together in thin veins or nodules.

The price of Sri Lankan hessonite can vary greatly depending on the quality and colour. Generally, the more vivid and pure the orange-red colour is, the more valuable it will be. The most expensive hessonite stones are those that have been cut into cabochons and polished to bring out their fire and colour.

African Hessonite

African hessonite has a slightly different chemical composition than hessonite from Sri Lanka, making it slightly darker in colour and less translucent than its counterpart. The stone is found in small deposits in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. It is usually a deep orange-red colour, though it can also be yellowish or brownish. The stones are often smaller than those from Sri Lanka and have a lower clarity grade. However, they are still valuable for their rich colour and unique character.

When looking for an African hessonite, hold it up to the light in order to examine its pattern. These stones are distinguished from other gems by their ‘scotch-in-the water’ effect and the way they heat up when worn. Furthermore, these crystals do not contain any roughness or dark spots.

Indian Hessonite

The Indian Hessonite or Black Gomed has low lustre and high visible inclusions, which makes it a less desirable astrological stone for collectors. However, it is still an excellent choice for meditation and healing purposes.

The stone’s intense colour and high vibration make it a powerful crystal that can help you to connect with your higher self. They also have a high reflective quality that makes them appear like polished glass. Furthermore, black hessonite is often used in conjunction with other stones to enhance their effects. For example, it can be combined with clear quartz to boost the healing properties of both crystals.

Which Hessonite Type Should You Choose?

The type of hessonite you choose depends on what you’re using it for, as well as your personal preferences. If you’re looking for a crystal that will help you to manifest your desires and boost your psychic abilities, opt for an Indian black hessonite, while a Sri Lankan hessonite is excellent for meditation and relaxation. For jewellery pieces like a ring or pendant, choose a high-quality crystal with a high lustre.

You can also find hessonite in a range of colours, including orange, yellow, and red. Whatever origin or colour you choose, buy your gem from a reputable supplier and make sure that you get a certificate of authenticity with your purchase. Also, check the clarity of the stone before you buy it. The clearer the hessonite, the higher its value.