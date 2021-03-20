Digital Marketing For A Business During The Pandemic

The onset and subsequent continuation of the global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in numerous changes in people’s social and professional lives. In response to worldwide lockdowns and physical distancing requirements, people’s lives have shifted further into the digital realm. The world of commerce has not escaped either. Because the digital world has become so important, reliance on digital marketing has increased. Naturally, therefore, there has been an increase in the demand for digital marketing since the pandemic.

Reach A Wider Audience

Digital platforms have taken the spotlight in business marketing. Commercial websites, blogs, and social media platforms have become more important to businesses than before. These platforms allow businesses to keep their client base engaged through content and strategically placed advertisements which allow businesses to captivate prospective clients from around the world.

Social media has proved itself to be immensely powerful as a digital marketing tool. The immense potential of social media is reflected in the fact that 2020 saw platforms engaging more than 3.6 billion users, with experts predicting an increase to almost 5 billion by 2025. Savvy marketers have been able to navigate and manipulate these platforms in a new marketing trend known as social commerce. Perhaps the biggest advantage that companies have derived from using digital platforms is the ability to reach target audiences unimpeded by geographical, time, and social boundaries.

Apps have also become a critical tool in the modern marketer’s arsenal collection. Through apps, businesses facilitate commercial transactions and open lines of communication between their staff and their target markets. Depending on the caliber of the app, marketers may be able to create web forms to collect feedback from existing and prospective clients; access live chat software to communicate with clients, and execute email marketing campaigns, among other things.

Digital Content

Digital content such as videos, animated banners and logos, clickable ads, and email campaigns are also more frequently used by marketers who strive to remain in touch with their market base during the pandemic. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has also taken the center stage. Marketing experts have found that SEO has a 14.6% conversion rate, which, when compared to other outbound marketing tools (1.7%), is remarkable.

Marketers are also able to reach out to potential clients through digital events such as web conferences and the use of live streams. In lieu of physical promotion campaigns, brands have been using online events to launch and execute marketing campaigns. Digital events can be facilitated via websites, streaming platforms, or social media pages.

Interactive content such as shoppable posts, 360-degree videos, quizzes, and polls are favoured by most marketers as an effective tool to engage target markets. The latest statistics suggest that interactive content delivers an impact that far outstrips static content when it comes to audience engagement. This is unsurprising since interactive content is far more captivating than static content.

AR And VR Tools

Immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) were already on the verge of dominating the global scene before the arrival of the pandemic. Immersive technologies offer a deeper level of engagement than most digital marketing tools, which is why experts predict that by 2022, 70% of commercial entities would be experimenting with these two tools. Like other digital tools, though, they became far more popular when the pandemic hit.

Content Evolution

The nature of the content used for digital marketing purposes has also changed to reflect and account for the current global situation. Marketers are favouring content that demonstrates brands’ awareness of and sympathetic attitudes towards the challenges people face during the pandemic. Many are skewed towards messages that inspire hope, resilience, and strength while highlighting how the brand can serve people’s needs while they face the pandemic.

Using A Digital Marketing Company

It can be difficult to conceptualize and execute digital marketing visions while running a business. Managing social media platforms, a website, and developing digital marketing tools can be pretty overwhelming, especially if the business does not have a strong marketing department. That is why many commercial entities choose to entrust their virtual marketing needs to a company that specializes in digital marketing. This is usually the best option as a digital marketing company will provide a range of virtual marketing services.

Digital marketing has come to the rescue of businesses around the world that have been forced to migrate fully or almost fully into the virtual world since the pandemic. At the same time, they have expanded the reach and impact of brands and their deliverables.