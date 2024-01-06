Great Khali Net Worth? A Look At His Career And Earnings

The Great Khali, also known as Dalip Singh Rana, is one of the most famous and successful wrestlers in the world. He is the first Indian to win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE and has also appeared in several Hollywood and Bollywood movies. But how much is he worth? And how did he earn his fortune? In this article, we will take a look at his career and earnings, and estimate his net worth as of 2023.

Early Life And Career

The Great Khali was born on August 27, 1972, in Dhiraina, Himachal Pradesh, India. He grew up in a poor family and worked as a stone crusher and a security guard. He suffered from acromegaly, a condition that causes excessive growth of bones and tissues, which made him exceptionally tall and strong.

He started his wrestling career in 2000 when he joined All Pro Wrestling (APW) in the United States. He trained under Brian Ong, who died after a botched powerbomb from Khali. Khali was sued for Ong’s death but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

He then moved to Japan, where he wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) under the name Giant Singh. He formed a tag team with Giant Silva, and they were known as the tallest tag team in wrestling history. He also competed in mixed martial arts and fought against the likes of Ernesto Hoost and Don Frye.

The Great Khali’s Net Worth Breakdown

As of 2023, The Great Khali, a towering figure in the wrestling world, has amassed an impressive net worth. His journey through various lucrative avenues has contributed to his financial success. Let’s delve into the details with a structured breakdown of his earnings:

Source Earnings WWE $4.5 million Movies $5 million Other Ventures $16 million Total Net Worth $25.5 million

The table above provides a clear representation of The Great Khali’s diverse income streams. His stint in WWE contributed a significant $4.5 million, while his roles in movies added another $5 million to his net worth. However, it’s his other ventures, including endorsements and personal projects, that have significantly bolstered his financial status, contributing a whopping $16 million.

With a total net worth of $25.5 million as of 2023, The Great Khali stands as one of the wealthiest wrestlers globally. His journey from the rings of India to international fame in WWE and beyond showcases not only his physical strength but also his financial acumen. Khali remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring wrestlers and a legendary figure in the wrestling industry.

The WWE Career And Earnings Of The Great Khali

The Great Khali signed with WWE in 2006, and made his debut on SmackDown, attacking The Undertaker. He quickly rose to fame as a dominant heel and feuded with top stars like John Cena, Batista, Kane, and Triple H. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007, after defeating Edge, Batista, and Kane in a battle royal. He held the title for 61 days, before losing it to Batista.

He later turned face and became a fan favorite with his comedic antics and his translator, Ranjin Singh. He also created his segment, called the Khali Kiss Cam, where he would kiss female fans in the audience. He won the WWE Slammy Award for Best Kiss in 2008, after kissing Mae Young.

He also participated in several gimmick matches, such as the Punjabi Prison match, the Chop Challenge, and the Khali Brawl. He also formed a tag team with Hornswoggle and won the WWE Tag Team Championship with him in 2011. According to Forbes, The Great Khali earned $974,000 in 2010, and $1.2 million in 2011, making him one of the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE. He left WWE in 2014 after his contract expired.

Movie Career And Earnings

The Great Khali, a notable figure in both Hollywood and Bollywood, has showcased his acting skills in several movies. His journey in Hollywood began with a 2005 film, “The Longest Yard,” where he portrayed a convict named Turley.

His Hollywood repertoire includes roles in films such as “Get Smart,” “MacGruber,” and “Ramaa: The Saviour.” In 2010, he ventured into Bollywood with his debut in “Kushti,” playing a character named Ramakrishna, a wrestler.

His Bollywood appearances also include films like “Ramaa: The Saviour,” “Zorawar,” and “Jai Ho.” Reports from IMDB indicate that The Great Khali has amassed approximately $5 million from his movie roles.

Other Ventures And Earnings

The Great Khali has also been involved in other ventures, such as endorsements, appearances, and wrestling promotions. He has endorsed brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Ambuja Cement, and Colgate. He has also appeared in several TV shows, such as Bigg Boss, Outsourced, and Pair of Kings.

He also launched his wrestling promotion, called Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), in 2015. He trains and promotes aspiring wrestlers in India, and organizes live events across the country. He also returned to WWE in 2017, as a surprise entrant in the Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton, and helped Mahal retain the WWE Championship.

Some Of The Great Khali’s Hobby’s And Achievements

In 2010 and 2011, Forbes reported The Great Khali’s earnings as $974,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, ranking him among WWE’s top earners.

The Great Khali has collaborated with numerous brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Ambuja Cement, and Colgate, and advocates for the Plastic Free Himachal Pradesh initiative.

He established Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) in 2015, where he nurtures and promotes emerging wrestling talent in India, in addition to organizing live events nationally.

His television appearances span several shows, like Bigg Boss, Outsourced, and Pair of Kings.

The Great Khali owns a custom-built house in Dhirana, Punjab, featuring an 8-foot door tailored for him. Additionally, he possesses a nearly $3 million residence and multiple bungalows in the U.S.

His vehicle collection includes an array of high-end cars and bikes, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Suzuki Baleno, and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Conclusion

the Great Khali’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming a global icon in the wrestling industry is as inspiring as it is impressive. His net worth of $25.5 million as of 2023 is a testament to his hard work, versatility, and the incredible impact he has had in various fields including wrestling, acting, and business. Khali’s success story goes beyond the financial figures; it’s about breaking barriers and setting a precedent for future generations. He is not just a wrestler with an impressive net worth; he’s a symbol of ambition, resilience, and the power of dreaming big.