How to Recover from a Strenuous Workout

As if mustering up the courage to go to the gym wasn’t hard enough, coming home and wincing in pain with every step you take due to being sore makes going to the gym even harder. But what if we told you this doesn’t have to be your reality? There are plenty of ways you can crush your next workout without feeling the harsh effects of DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness). Keep reading to find out how you can recover from your next strenuous workout.

Stretch, stretch, stretch

When you work out, you slowly tear your muscles, which are rebuilt through protein synthesis. However, during this time, lactic acid builds up and can lead to muscle soreness. While this is normal, it can lead to an uncomfortable feeling that goes away over time. One way to prevent lactic acid from building up excessively is through stretching.

When you stretch, you increase circulation and flexibility, along with relieving tension. This brings more oxygen to your muscles, which prevents excessive amounts of lactic acid from being produced. There are two types of stretches you can do: dynamic stretches and static stretches.

Dynamic stretches take place in motion, such as doing high-knees, butt kicks, and monster kicks. Static stretches are taken in place, such as toe touches and quad stretches. Performing both types of stretches is a great way to prevent lactic acid from accumulating in your legs.

You can also invest in rolling tools that roll your muscles out. Foam rollers and deep tissue massaging tools can target deep muscles after a hard workout.

Try CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an up and coming recovery tool for athletes and hobby joggers alike. CBD oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that prevent your muscles from getting sore after working out. Additionally, studies have found that CBD can help you sleep better at night. This is important because when you sleep, your body repairs itself and promotes muscle growth.

There are many CBD products on the market today you can take advantage of to recover from your workouts faster. For example, CBDfx makes CBD cream for pain that you can apply to your muscles and recover after the next time you hit the gym.

Get enough sleep

As previously said, sleep is essential when it comes to recovery, because it’s during this time where your body produces growth hormones to repair and strengthen muscles. If you’re not getting enough sleep at night, you can be doing your body a serious disservice and wake up extremely sore.

To get a good night’s sleep, invest in a comfortable mattress, such as a memory foam mattress or hybrid mattress. These mattresses use memory foam to create a plush and comfortable surface for you to sleep on. Additionally, make sure to get rid of distractions, such as bright lights from your alarm clock, smartphone, or laptop. You can invest in blackout stickers that prevent blue light emitted from these screens disrupting your sleep. Other options for getting enough sleep include using a white noise machine to drown out distracting noises, decorating with houseplants to remove toxins from the air, and reading a book to wind your mind down.

Stay hydrated

When you exercise, your muscles require oxygen in order to perform at their best. Oxygen is transported through your blood, which consists mostly of water. As you work out, you also lose water through sweat and perspiration, which further depletes your water levels.

To ensure you have enough water and electrolytes flowing through your system, make sure you stay adequately hydrated before, during, and after your workout. To stay on top of your fluid levels, invest in a reusable water bottle that has a sports cap, which you can easily drink from mid-workout. Dehydration can lead to a variety of negative health outcomes, such as fatigue and soreness, and it also requires your heart to work even harder. Proper hydration will ensure you feel your best at all times throughout the day.

Wrapping up

Pushing your body to the limits takes serious guts and determination. Whether you’re trying to build muscle, lose weight, or become the next best athlete, it’s important you know how to recover properly to continue performing your best. With these recovery tips, from stretching to staying hydrated, you’ll be on your way to achieving your next PR.