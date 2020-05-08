CBD Oil For Back Pain: Does It Work?

Research shows that 65 million Americans experienced a recent episode of back pain. Are you included in that statistic?

If so, you’ve likely tried every treatment under the sun to get your discomfort under control. Whether your pain is centered between your shoulder blades or in your lower back, it can be both debilitating and isolating.

In your quest to find comfort, have you considered CBD oil for back pain?

Today, we’re sharing why this trendy new oil could be the answer you’ve been seeking. Read on to learn why it’s such a powerful treatment and how you can access it today.

What is CBD?

In short, CBD stands for cannabidiol. It’s one of the most prevalent active ingredients in cannabis, though it isn’t the only one.

When you think of cannabis, you might consider its psychoactive properties and ability to make you feel “high”. These are characteristics of another compound found in marijuana: THC. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t possess the same level of psychoactive attributes and when you follow the recommended dosage, it cannot make you high.

It can, however, deliver a host of health benefits, including relief from your nagging back pain.

How Does CBD for Back Pain Work?

There are a few ways that CBD can help treat and prevent your back pain.

If you’re ready to give it a try, you can find the substance in a variety of products. These include topical treatments, such as muscle rubs, lotions, and balms, as well as ingestible items including edibles, gummies, tinctures, and lozenges. Next, let’s take a look at a few of the top reasons it’s worth looking into this all-natural, innovative new treatment.

It Reduces Inflammation

One of the most well-known and well-researched properties of CBD is its ability to reduce inflammation in people who apply or ingest it.

This is excellent news for those suffering from chronic back pain. Compared to mechanical back pain, which occurs after you lift something heavy or overdo it at the gym, there’s also another form of pain known as inflammatory pain or inflammatory arthritis. Lesser known but equally uncomfortable, this condition causes your immune system to mistakenly attack your spinal joints, creating a host of aches when you twist and turn.

Naturally anti-inflammatory, CBD can help treat this symptom and offer much-needed relief to those suffering from the condition. When your spinal joints are allowed to gently release back to their normal position, you can notice the relief.

It Calms Anxiety

Did you know that one of the most damaging effects of back pain is mental, not physical?

If you’ve ever injured your back by performing an activity in the past, you can fear performing the same action all over again in the future. Sometimes, this apprehension is enough to cause real fear and stress, to the point that it impedes with your normal life. This is especially the case if the injury was caused by a routine action that you cannot avoid, such as lifting a heavy box in the warehouse at work.

If you’re having trouble sleeping or concentrating because of your anxiety, CBD oil can help. Whether your back pain is the immediate result of an isolated incident or you’ve suffered from long-term pain your entire life, you can find products to ease your mind and help you restore the quality of life you deserve

It Can Relieve Muscle Tension

When you pull a muscle or simply sleep the wrong way, you can wake up with a back that feels stiffer than a doorframe. This can make performing even the most routine actions excruciatingly uncomfortable.

In reality, there are myriad triggers that can stiffen the muscles in your back, and you can’t avoid all of them. Among others, they include:

Stress

Injury

Exercise

Overexertion

Neurologic diseases that trigger spasticity

If you’ve experienced any of these issues, you know why it pays to have a high-quality muscle relaxer on hand. When you find the right products, they can help you sleep more soundly and live life to the fullest.

Need to rest but finding it difficult to get comfortable? This is where CBD shines. A natural relaxing aid, it can help you return to a state of relaxation even in the throes of back pain. If you’ve ever allowed your pain to stand in the way of doing your job, performing a favorite activity, or simply enjoying time with your family, it’s worth the investment.

A Powerful Full-Body Treatment

In most cases, CBD is considered a full-body treatment. If you ingest it, it’s designed to provide the same calming sensation throughout your entire body, rather than offering targeted relief to a specific area. In this way, it can not only quell your back pain but also contribute to a greater overall feeling of wellbeing and contentment.

Looking for more direct, focused relief? You can purchase topical treatments to rub directly on your back for immediate, albeit shorter-term, comfort.

Try CBD Oil for Back Pain Today

You might consider it your normal routine, but a sore back doesn’t have to be your reality. Today, there are more treatment options than ever before that can help you get back to living an active, vibrant, pain-free life.

One of those treatments is CBD oil for back pain. This powerful compound packs a mighty punch and could be the solution you’re looking to find. Whether you apply it topically or ingest it orally, it can provide a host of mind-relaxing, stress-relieving, and muscle-soothing benefits.

Are you interested in giving it a try? While CBD might be trendy, we believe its applications are here to stay. Start with a pain-relieving lotion and discover all of the benefits it provides.

In the meantime, be sure to bookmark our page. We have all of the lifestyle advice you need, so check back often!