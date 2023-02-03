How To Start The Addiction Healing Process? Important Advice

Millions of people in the United States alone struggle with addiction, and many of them do so silently and without any support. Are you struggling with an addiction of your own?

It’s time for you to start getting help. You owe it to yourself and your loved ones to recover from drug or alcohol addiction and start healing, but how can do you that? Recovery seems like a far-off dream.

We’re here to help. Read on for some helpful tips that can help you get your life back on track while you recover from addiction.

- Advertisement -

Ask For Help

When you know that you have a problem, it can be difficult to ask for help. You know that you’d benefit from a helping hand, but addiction can feel shameful or embarrassing. You should know that you have nothing to be ashamed of. Your loved ones may be sad to learn about your addiction, but no one who loves or cares for you should ever shame you for your illness.

Admitting that you have a problem is the first step in the recovery process. If you’re reading this right now, you’re already there. Take the next step by reaching out to a loved one and admitting your problem to them as well.

You don’t have to tell everyone what you’re going through but look for trusted friends and family members who may be able to help you on your journey toward a sober life.

Research Treatment Options

While many people beat addiction independently, it’s far easier to do so if you have professionals on your side to help. We recommend seeking out addiction treatment. You’ll have support from medical professionals, therapists, and other people who are going through the same thing you are.

Look into local treatment options in your area and note that not every treatment program is right for every person. For example, parents may want to go to a parent-focused addiction treatment program while first responders may want to join Transformations at Mending Fences. Choosing a treatment option that’s created just for people like you can help a lot during the healing process because the staff has your specific needs in mind. Treatment is not a one-size-fits-all process.

The majority of people who struggle with addiction end up recovering. As a matter of fact, about 75% of people go on to live full lives after their addictions. It might seem scary to start seeking treatment, but know that your odds are good if you’re determined.

Inpatient vs. Outpatient

You have the option between inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment. They both have their own unique pros and cons.

Inpatient treatment offers around-the-clock care. Patients are separated from the stressors of their day-to-day lives and it’s difficult (and nearly impossible) to get access to their substances of choice. However, inpatient treatment can be quite expensive and it’s not ideal for patients with many responsibilities.

Outpatient treatment still provides access to therapists and doctors, but patients can maintain their normal routines and they have access to their external support systems. It’s also (generally) more affordable.

Unfortunately, patients also still have access to their substances of choice and they may struggle with recovery while dealing with their normal stressors.

There’s no right or wrong answer. As long as you’re seeking treatment, you’re on the right track.

Establish A Healthy Routine

Start working on your physical health.

Exercise is excellent for the recovery process. When you exercise, your brain releases endorphins (or “happy chemicals”) that make you feel energized and relaxed. While you’re in the early stages of recovery, they won’t seem as obvious. As you move further and further from your addiction, the happy feelings from endorphins will become more pronounced.

Exercise gives you something to focus on. When you’re feeling a craving, try working out instead. Go for a jog, do a quick HIIT workout, or lift some weights. It won’t be fun at first, but as time goes on, you’ll start to associate that craving with exercise.

You should also maintain a healthy diet (for the most part). It’s easy to replace drugs and alcohol with junk food, but you’ll be far better off if you fill your plate with healthy and nourishing foods.

Continue Going to Therapy

Even after you’re done with your official addiction recovery program, it’s a good idea to continue going to therapy. Recovery is a lifelong process, and a good therapist will help you stay on track even when things get tough.

Therapists can teach you about setting boundaries, responding to triggers, and various coping mechanisms. They’ll also help you navigate the complexities of post-addiction relationships and more.

Seek Support

Alongside therapy, support groups can be incredibly beneficial for people going through addiction recovery. You can opt for the traditional “anonymous”-style groups or do group therapy sessions.

Groups may feel awkward at first. You’re expected to tell your story to strangers, and that’s scary! Keep in mind that everyone else is in the same position and no one is there to judge you.

Set New Goals

It’s time to set new goals for your sober life.

By setting goals, you’re giving yourself an incentive for quitting drugs or alcohol. You’re seeing what you can accomplish when you’re sober. Try to choose goals that are both realistic and difficult (which can be a tough balance).

For example, maybe you want to compete in a triathlon. That would be incredibly difficult if you were addicted to drugs or alcohol and you’ll have to complete significant training to get there. It’s also not a super-human feat, however, so with enough effort, you can do it.

You may also have work goals, relationship goals, and so on. Don’t limit yourself now that drugs and alcohol aren’t limiting you.

Recovery Is Tough, But You Can Do It

No one ever said that the addiction healing process was going to be easy. These tips can help you start building your life again after you make the difficult choice to recover from your addiction. How will you build your new life?

Do you love keeping up with all of the latest news? Don’t forget to check out the rest of the site.