240 Anime Cat Names: Adorable Names To Inspire You!

Anime and cats have both become hugely popular in recent years, so it’s no surprise that many people are combining these two interests and looking for anime cat names to give to their furry friends. Whether you’re a die-hard anime fan or just appreciate the art and storytelling of the medium, there are plenty of great cat names to be found among your favorite anime characters. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular and creative anime cat names, as well as provide tips for choosing the perfect name for your own feline companion. So whether you’re a cat lover, an anime aficionado, or both, read on for some inspiration and ideas!

Explanation Of The Popularity Of Anime Cat Names

There are several reasons why anime cat names have become increasingly popular in recent years. Anime has gained a massive following around the world, with fans drawn to the unique visual style, engaging storylines, and diverse characters. Many of these characters are animals, including cats, who often play important roles in the plot and provide comic relief or emotional support for the human characters.

Cats have always been popular as pets, and their cute and quirky personalities make them ideal companions for many people. By choosing an anime cat name for their furry friend, cat owners can pay homage to their favorite anime series or characters while also giving their pet a distinctive and memorable name.

Anime has been popular all around the world for decades, and it’s not hard to see why. With its colorful animation, unique storylines, and unforgettable characters, anime has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds. One of the most beloved types of anime characters is the adorable and mischievous cat. From the iconic Catbus in My Neighbor Totoro to the beloved Luna and Artemis from Sailor Moon, anime cats have become a staple of the genre.

Given the popularity of anime and cats, it’s no wonder that many people are searching for anime cat names. These names offer a fun and unique way to pay homage to your favorite anime characters while also honoring your feline friend. Whether you’re a fan of classic anime like Studio Ghibli films or more modern hits like Attack on Titan, there’s an anime cat name out there for you. Plus, with so many options to choose from, you’re sure to find a name that perfectly captures your cat’s personality and spirit.

Finally, the popularity of social media has also contributed to the rise of anime cat names, as many cat owners enjoy sharing photos and stories of their pets online. Having a unique and interesting name for their cat can help them stand out on platforms like Instagram or TikTok, and may even lead to their pet becoming a viral sensation.

Top Anime Cat Names

Male Anime Cat Names

1. Akamaru 11. Corneille 21. Kuroneko 31. Natsu 41. Rin 2. Alu 12. Dai-chan 22. Kyubey 32. Nekobasu 42. Saburou 3. Arthur 13. Ein 23. Leo 33. Nyanta 43. Sadaharu 4. Bonta-kun 14. Gamakichi 24. Li’l 34. Oolong 44. Shampoo 5. Boss 15. Genbu 25. Lion 35. Pantherlily 45. Shiro 6. Byakuya 16. Ginta 26. Loki 36. Puck 46. Shirogane 7. Cheshire 17. Goro 27. Luchs 37. Rascal 47. Socks 8. Chihiro 18. Happy 28. Masha 38. Rin 48. Spot 9. Chocola 19. Iruka 29. Meowth 39. Saburou 49. Tama 10. Corneille 20. Jiji 30. Mewtwo 40. Sadaharu 50. Tamaki

Female Anime Cat Names

Aisha (Outlaw Star) Angel (Angel’s Egg) Ayame (InuYasha) Black Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari) Blair (Soul Eater) Chi (Chi’s Sweet Home) Chiyo-chan (Azumanga Daioh) Ciel (Black Butler) Clara (Penguin Musume) Creamy (Creamy Mami) Doraemon (Doraemon) Eris (Cat Planet Cuties) Hime (Kemono Friends) Ichigo (Tokyo Mew Mew) Isuzu (Grisaia no Kajitsu) Jibanyan (Yo-kai Watch) Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service) Kamineko (Azumanga Daioh) Kirara (Inuyasha) Koneko (High School DxD) Kotoko (Chobits) Kuro (Blue Exorcist) Kuro (Ao no Exorcist) Kuroka (High School DxD) Lala (Magical Princess Minky Momo) Luna (Sailor Moon) Maa (Princess Tutu) Medama-Oyaji (Gegege no Kitaro) Meow (Space Dandy) Mimi (Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch) Nadeshiko (Shugo Chara!) Nekotalia (Hetalia: Axis Powers) Nekoya (Restaurant to Another World) Nyamo (Azumanga Daioh) Nyancat (Nyancat) Nyanko-sensei (Natsume’s Book of Friends) Pantherlily (Fairy Tail) Pekkle (Sanrio) Pochacco (Sanrio) Poyo (Poyopoyo Kansatsu Nikki) Pururun (Magical Emi) Rin (Kemeko Deluxe!) Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura) Sana (Alice & Zouroku) Sanya (Strike Witches) Serval (Kemono Friends) Shampoo (Ranma ½) Shiro (No Game No Life) Su (Shugo Chara!) Tama (Mawaru Penguindrum) Tama-chan (Love Hina) Tamao Suzumi (Strawberry Panic!) Tamamo (Fate/Extra) Taruto (Magical Nyan Nyan Taruto) Tora (Uchi no Neko ga Kuru!) Tooru (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) Umaru (Himouto! Umaru-chan) Yoruichi (Bleach) Yuki (Mirai Nikki) Yume (Himegoto)

Famous Anime Cat Names

Luna (Sailor Moon) Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service) Happy (Fairy Tail) Chi (Chi’s Sweet Home) Artemis (Sailor Moon) Meowth (Pokémon) Puck (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) Pantherlily (Fairy Tail) Kuro (Ao no Exorcist) Tama (Gintama) Kuroneko (Trigun) Mik (Solty Rei) Shampoo (Ranma ½) Nyanko-sensei (Natsume’s Book of Friends) Jibanyan (Yo-kai Watch) Nekobasu (My Neighbor Totoro) Neko-sensei (Princess Tutu) Black Hanekawa (Bakemonogatari) Blair (Soul Eater) Cheshire (Pandora Hearts) Rin (Inuyasha) Mewtwo (Pokémon) Mokona (Magic Knight Rayearth) Morgana (Persona 5: The Animation) Piyo-chan (Azumanga Daioh) Ryo-Ohki (Tenchi Muyo!) Saber (Fate/Stay Night) Sadaharu (Gintama) Sakamoto (Nichijou) Shiro (No Game No Life) Spot (Cowboy Bebop) Taruto (Magical Nyan Nyan Taruto) Tama-chan (Love Hina) Tetsuwan Tatom (Tetsuwan Tatom) Tom (Azumanga Daioh) Tooru (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) Ushimatsu (Excel Saga) Yoruichi (Bleach) Koneko (High School DxD) Plue (Fairy Tail) Guchuko (Nyanbo!) Artemis (Saint Seiya) Taruto (Magical Nyan Nyan Taruto) Nezumi-Otoko (Gegege no Kitaro) Kyo (Fruits Basket) Lion (Kemono Friends) Daikokuten (Noragami) Kotetsu (Neko Neko Nihonshi) Kiki (Kiki’s Delivery Service) Cheese (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) Rascal (Chi’s Sweet Home) Oolong (Dragon Ball) Shamsiel (Evangelion) Char (Dragon Ball) Yuuji (Kemono Friends) Sakamoto (Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto) Doraemon (Doraemon) Makkachin (Yuri on Ice) Koneko (High School DxD) Ein (Cowboy Bebop)

Conclusion

In conclusion, anime cat names are a popular and creative way for cat owners to pay homage to their favorite anime characters while also honoring their feline companions. With so many memorable and iconic cats in anime, there are plenty of great names to choose from, whether you’re looking for male or female names, or simply want to choose a name that captures your cat’s personality and spirit.

Whether you’re a die-hard anime fan or simply appreciate the art and storytelling of the medium, anime cat names offer a fun and unique way to show your love for both cats and anime. So why not give your furry friend a name that’s both memorable and meaningful? With the perfect anime cat name, your cat is sure to be the talk of the town – or at least the talk of your social circle!