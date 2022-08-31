Are you looking for the best resorts in Playa del Carmen for your next vacation? If so, you have come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best resorts in this area and why you should consider them for your next trip. Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort or something a little more affordable, we have you covered. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

The 10 Best Resorts In Playa Del Carmen

1. Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features three pools, a spa, tennis courts, and several restaurants. Accommodations include suites with private balconies and ocean views.

Exact Location: Riviera Maya, Carretera Cancun Tulum Km 62 Playa Del Carmen, 77710 Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico

2. Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Banyan Tree Mayakoba is an all-inclusive luxury resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features overwater villas, a spa, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juárez KM 298 Riviera Maya, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

3. Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya is a luxury, all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features overwater villas, suites with private plunge pools, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Carretera Federal, Carr. Cancún – Tulum Km. 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

4. Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya is a luxury, all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site golf course, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Carretera Federal, Cancun – Chetumal Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

5. Viceroy Riviera Maya

Viceroy Riviera Maya is a luxury, all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features overwater villas, suites with private plunge pools, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Playa Xcalacoco Frac 7 Riviera Maya, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

6. Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda

Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda is an all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site golf course, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: 5 Av. Nte. 5ª, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77728 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

7. Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun is an all-inclusive adults-only resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site spa, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Carretera Chetumal-Puerto Juarez Km. 306.5 Km. 306.5, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

8. Occidental at Xcaret Destination

Occidental at Xcaret Destination is an all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site spa and water park, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Camino a Xcaret Carretera Federal Chetumal – Puerto, Avenida Benito Juárez 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico.

9. The Reef Coco Beach

The Reef Coco Beach is an all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site spa, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Región 6, C. Flamingos Mz 7-Lt 1, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

10. Grand Sunset Princess All Suites & Spa Resort

Grand Sunset Princess All Suites & Spa Resort is an all-inclusive resort located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The resort features suites with private balconies, an on-site spa, and several restaurants.

Exact Location: Prol. 5ta Avenida Manzana 20 Lote 06, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

The Bottom Line

These are the best resorts in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. If you’re looking for luxury, all-inclusive resorts with overwater villas, private plunge pools, and on-site golf courses and restaurants, then these resorts are perfect for you.