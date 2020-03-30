For many people, ink poisoning could only possibly occur when a person swallows the ink in a pen. But if you have ever consumed ink by gnawing on your pen for instance, and getting the ink into your body, you do not need to be scared. It should be noted that tattoos usually cause a breach of your skin and as such cause bleeding and by extension pains. There are quite a several risks associated with getting tattoos done on your skin such as allergic reactions, bloodborne diseases, skin infections among other possible risks. But can you get ink poisoning from drawing on yourself?

Can you get ink poisoning from drawing on yourself

Fortunately for us, most of the highly toxic materials used in pencils and pens have been removed to not to cause poisoning of any kind. It, therefore, suffices to say that writing occasionally on you will not cause any real damage. Having said that, it is important to note that the skin is designed to be highly absorbent meaning that the things you write may find their way into your bloodstream. This, in turn, can be quite dangerous for your organs and brain and the repeated use of the same may lead to cancer as your cells are exposed to the toxins. This is why you need to limit the amount of ink you are exposed to per time. Overall, there isn’t any real reason why you should be scared about writing on your skin but that doesn’t mean you should overdo it. If you are however still a bit scared about the dangers of using ink on yourself, you should.

What Is Tattoo Ink Poisoning?

It should be noted that ink poisoning has nothing to do with infection. Also, it has nothing to do with unsterilized needles or anything of such. It usually is about one of the components of the needle which your mind may not even go to in the first place. Many tattoo enthusiasts would argue that a person can’t be tattoo ink poisoned because it does not get to the bloodstream. However, research indicates that some toxic elements contained in the tattoo may find their way into your lymph nodes. Certain contaminants such as chromium, nickel, manganese, and lead may create oxidative stress which in turn leads to inflammation. Such toxic materials may also lead to the damage of your cells and even lead to cancer.

Symptoms Of Ink Poisoning To Know

There are several symptoms and signs of ink poisoning you should be aware of even though they largely depend upon the type of ink being used. Vomiting and nausea are some of the associated symptoms when excess printer ink is consumed. You could also experience nervous system damage as well as headache from swallowing ink. The poisoning that arises from tattoo ink is often mistaken for those caused by allergic reactions or infections such as pain, swelling, and rash.

Writing ink as the name implies is the type of ink that is used to write. This ink type can be regarded as non-toxic because none of its ingredients can be considered as poisonous. Therefore, poisoning from this ink type is quite rare because you would have to consume up to an ounce of this ink before it can cause any harm. Printer ink is however more poisonous because it contains some toxic ingredients. The problems that arise from tattoo ink are quite common mainly because the ingredients are usually not controlled and may have toxins in them.

Even though writing ink poisoning may be rare, it can happen if you consume more than one ounce. The most prominent symptom of overdosing on it is nausea. You may also experience the staining of your teeth and skin within the mouth. Even though it is rarely fatal, this type of poisoning may require you to get medical help immediately.

What Should You Do If You Suspect Having Ink Poisoning

If you feel like you have suffered from tattoo poisoning, it becomes imperative that you call a doctor immediately. It is also important that you let your tattoo artist know so that he can identify the ink which leads to the poisoning and avoid using the same again. You must take note of the color, brand name, and any other relevant information in your search for the cause of the problem.

More often than not, the poisoning will manifest itself in the form of mild inflammation and may even be treated using ice, rest and some elevation. You could also use over the counter anti-inflammatory drugs within the first 24 hours of getting the tattoo freshly done. Also, if you are a victim of an allergic reaction, using antihistamines could go a long way in helping you to reduce the red rashes that pop up around the tattoo.

It is also worthy of note that quite a several suspected tattoo ink poisoning is a result of an infection or an allergic reaction. This, however, does not eliminate the possibility of poisoning; hence, do well to consult your doctor. If poisoning is suspected, it would probably be treated using anti-biotic.

How Can I Avoid Tattoo Ink Poisoning?

One would think that with the many toxic ingredients contained in tattoo ink, it would be quite possible to suffer tattoo ink poisoning. You should, however, be able to avoid such a scenario if you do your homework properly. Several tattoo artists now go as far as mixing their inks using individually selected pigments. What this means is that they should be able to tell you the constituents of their products. Even though we have highlighted the importance of finding a solution to suspected tattoo ink poisoning, it shouldn’t discourage you from getting yourself a tattoo. Tattoo ink poisoning is quite normal and can often be treated using antibiotics.

What Is The Effect Of Ink Poisoning On Your Eyes

Unlike what is obtainable with the skin, eye irritation emanating from the ink is a very common issue. If you believe that you have ink in your eyes, ensure you rinse the eye using cool water until you no longer feel the discomfort. Even if the white part of your eyes is stained for a while, the ink in the eye is highly unlikely to lead to any long term issue. However, if you notice that the issue persists for a while, you should contact a doctor.

Tips To Be Mindful Of Before Getting That Tattoo

When it comes to getting a tattoo done, you must have a clear idea of what you want before you book your consultation. During the consultation, the artist may work on the more critical details. You may opt to show them any image you may have saved as an inspiration of some sort and figure out how it will be used as well as the pricing.

Here are a few things to consider when you are scheduling your next tattoo session:

1. Design

A lot of people are known to often prefer pure illustration, however, if you are interested in the script, you will have to decide on the type of font you have in mind. There are several platforms where you can get any font style of your choice. If you find anything you like on such online platforms, all you will need to do is download it and print to show the tattoo guy.

2. Style

The moment you have decided upon the fact that you need a tattoo done, it is imperative that you figure out how exactly you want it to appear. There are quite a several tattooing styles out there and you would certainly want to deal with an artist that has the style you desire. Some of the styles you could consider include traditional Japanese, American traditional, illustrative, realism, geometric among others.

However, it is pertinent to note that you do not have to be familiar with the lingo that exists before you choose any of the aforementioned styles. You could leverage on Instagram because the majority of artists post their work on their channels.

3. Location and size

The shapes and outlines may appear slick and sharp initially, but with time they will begin to fade. This largely depends on the location and size of the tattoo. This is why you must think carefully about where you want the tattoo to be as well as your desired visibility. Your artist should be able to help you figure out the really important details in this regard.

Conclusion

We have been able to establish via this piece that the chances of getting ink poisoning via drawing on yourself are quite low. This, however, does not mean that you shouldn’t exercise caution in this regard.