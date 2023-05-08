6 Ways To Help Your College Student Prepare For Graduation

Graduation is a significant milestone in a college student’s life. It’s a momentous occasion that marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As a parent or guardian, you play a critical role in helping your college student prepare for this transition, even though they may not still live under your roof.

Here are some ways you can help your college student prepare for graduation and the road ahead.

1. Teach Them Financial Literacy

Financial literacy is essential for college students as they prepare to enter the workforce and manage their finances independently. Teach them about budgeting, saving, investing, and credit management. Encourage them to create a budget and stick to it, save a portion of their income, and avoid accruing unnecessary debt.

A good rule of thumb is the one-third rule. Their monthly salary should be split in three, with one-third going toward rent, one-third toward necessary expenses (their phone bill, groceries, insurance, car note, etc.), and the remaining amount going into savings. Looking for better deals on monthly bills, like their phone bill, and keeping an eye on those companies’ plans for expansion can be a big help.

2. Encourage Them To Start Networking

Networking is crucial in today’s job market. They can start by attending career fairs, joining professional organizations, and connecting with alumni in their field of interest. Joining their university’s local alumni group is an easy way to get their name out there in a familiar way. Overall, networking can lead to valuable connections and job opportunities.

3. Help Them Create A Solid Resume

A strong resume is essential in the job search process. Help your college student create a well-written and well-formatted resume highlighting their skills, experience, and accomplishments. Explain to them the importance of tailoring their resume to each job they apply for, emphasizing the skills and experiences that match the job requirements.

Most universities might also offer free resume critiquing services — encourage them to check out the campus career center.

4. Encourage Them To Attend Job Fairs And Career Events

Job fairs and career events are excellent opportunities for college students to connect with potential employers and learn about different career paths. Explain the importance of attending these events and provide them with tips on how to prepare, such as dressing professionally, bringing copies of their resume, and preparing a brief introduction or elevator pitch.

If you can, offer to buy them their first pair of dress shoes or a nice blazer — it’ll be necessary for every interview, job fair, and other career events they attend.

5. Help Them Develop Life Skills

College students need to develop essential life skills to succeed in the real world. Help your college student learn basic cooking and grocery shopping skills, how to keep their home clean and sanitary, and how to do laundry.

Teach them to manage their time effectively, prioritize tasks, and set goals. Help them develop problem-solving and decision-making skills by encouraging them to take on new challenges and make their own decisions.

6. Offer Emotional Support

Graduating from college can be a stressful and emotional time for college students. They are leaving behind a community they’ve gotten to know well over the past four years and are entering completely uncharted territory where the carefree nature of their educational years will be long gone.

Offer your emotional support and encouragement during this transition. Listen to their concerns and fears and offer uplifting words of support. Let them know that you believe in them and their abilities to succeed.

Get Them On The Pathway To Success

Graduation is an important milestone in a college student’s life. As a parent or guardian, you have a crucial role in helping your college student prepare for this transition. By offering guidance, emotional support, and practical tips, you can help your college student develop essential life skills, create a solid resume, find a job or internship, network, and plan for their future.

Remember, this is a time of growth and learning for both you and your college student, and by working together, you can help them achieve their goals and succeed in the next phase of their life. With the support and guidance of their loved ones, college students can enter the workforce with confidence, a sense of purpose, and a plan for their future.