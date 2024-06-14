Colorado Rescue Crews Race to Find Missing Hiker and Dog Near Aspen Trail

In a dramatic and heartwarming rescue operation, Jennifer Hearn, a 74-year-old hiker, and her 3-year-old Irish setter, Tawny, were found alive on Tuesday after being missing for two days in the rugged mountains near Aspen, Colorado. The search and rescue mission, conducted by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen, showcases the dedication and expertise of the rescue teams involved.

The ordeal began on Sunday evening when a concerned citizen alerted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office that Hearn had not returned from her hike on Triangle Peak. Hearn, an experienced hiker who frequents the trail three to four times a week, was last seen embarking on what was supposed to be a routine hike. Her family, worried when she did not return by nightfall, reported her missing around 8:40 p.m. Hearn’s vehicle was parked at the Triangle Peak trailhead, confirming her intended location.

Triangle Peak, located in the Snowmass Canyon area of the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, is known for its challenging terrain. The nearly five-mile trail is steep, rocky, and less traveled, with multiple intersecting paths near its highest points. These factors contributed to the complexity of the search effort.

Initial Search Efforts

On Sunday night, a team of volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was dispatched to the Triangle Peak trailhead. The search began at approximately 9 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Monday morning, concluding at 2:30 a.m. due to darkness and challenging conditions. Despite the initial exhaustive search, Hearn and Tawny remained missing.

Early Monday morning, the search resumed with renewed vigor. A robust team of 30 MRA volunteers, equipped with helicopters, multi-mission aircraft from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention, and a canine search and rescue team from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States (SARDUS), joined the effort. The extensive search operations underscored the seriousness and urgency of the situation.

The Turning Point

On Tuesday morning, a breakthrough occurred when search teams found Tawny, the Irish setter, near a home on Triangle Peak at around 9:30 a.m. This discovery allowed the search teams to narrow their focus to the steep, rock-covered hillsides near the Woody Creek area, significantly increasing the chances of finding Hearn.

The discovery of Tawny provided crucial clues and renewed hope for the search teams and Hearn’s anxious family. Utilizing advanced search techniques and equipment, the teams meticulously combed the area where Tawny was found.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, rescue teams located Jennifer Hearn in the scree fields on the side of Triangle Peak. She was found alive but in need of medical attention. The rugged terrain had made the search exceedingly difficult, but the persistence and expertise of the rescue crews paid off. Hearn was immediately provided with medical care, though details about her condition have not been released.

Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta expressed immense gratitude for the public’s interest and the specialized rescue teams’ dedication. “We understand and are immensely thankful for the public’s desire to aid in the search efforts. Our focus was to find Jennifer and bring her to safety, and we are relieved and grateful that she has been found.”

Community and Rescue Team Efforts

The successful rescue of Jennifer Hearn and Tawny highlights the extraordinary efforts of the Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and other first responders. The operation showcased these teams’ effective coordination and rapid response capabilities, equipped with both the knowledge and the technology required for such challenging rescue missions.

The community also played a crucial role in supporting the search efforts. Residents of the area provided valuable information and remained vigilant throughout the two-day ordeal. The collaborative spirit of the community and the rescue teams is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in times of crisis.

While the outcome of this search and rescue mission was positive, it serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with hiking in challenging terrains. Even experienced hikers like Jennifer Hearn can encounter unforeseen difficulties. The incident underscores the importance of being well-prepared, informing others of one’s plans, and the vital role of emergency services and community vigilance.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office advises hikers to carry essential safety gear, including GPS devices, extra food and water, and weather-appropriate clothing. Additionally, hikers should always inform family or friends of their intended route and expected return time.

The dramatic rescue of Jennifer Hearn and her dog Tawny after two harrowing days in the mountains near Aspen is a story of hope, determination, and community spirit. It highlights the dedication of rescue teams and the importance of coordinated search efforts in ensuring the safety of individuals in distress.

As the community celebrates the safe return of Hearn and Tawny, the incident stands as a poignant reminder of the potential dangers of wilderness hiking and the critical importance of preparation and swift emergency response. The collaboration between the public and rescue teams in this mission exemplifies the power of teamwork and the enduring human spirit in overcoming adversity.

