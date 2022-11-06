3 Cryptocurrency Scams To Beware Of In 2023

As crypto is becoming more common among audiences, some people who want quick money through zero investments opt for the option of scamming. They show other traders get rich quick schemes and take advantage of the trader’s low knowledge and investment amounts. Once done with their work, they disappear without any trace.

Cryptocurrency is completely dealt with online, which makes it vulnerable to cyber theft. Public ledgers are often misused, and people’s financial assets are jeopardized. The FTC found out that between January 2021 and March 2022, more than 40 thousand buyers reported squandering more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency. Additionally, there are probably more sufferers who did not disclose their occurrences, so this may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Let’s dive deeper into understanding cryptocurrency scams.

How Do Cryptocurrency Scams Occur?

Cryptocurrency scams are the same as any other fraudulent activity. Crypto scammers use several equivalent ways utilized in different monetary crimes, like pump-and-dump scams that lure investors to get an asset with pretend claims regarding its worth or outright try to steal digital assets.

The latter kind of scam might involve breaking into a person’s crypto notecase or making the trader perform a transaction through fraudulent methods. These perps aim to get the trader to make transactions or fill out their personal information on their account so they can wipe their money in the form of non-fungible tokens, which are difficult to track.

Following are some categories of common cryptocurrency scams:

Phishing Scams

Phishing scams have long been a favorite of scammers. Scammers try to access account details, including cryptographic keys. Every crypto user is aware that the key bearer is also the proprietor of all the crypto.

Phishers can often trick users into clicking links to fake websites, where they can steal account information. They can post links on social media or get in touch with them personally to pose as well-known organizations like Amazon, high-end firms, and multinational companies, among others.

For instance, they might notify you by email or text message that a transaction has been started and include an url to reverse the process.

Fake Crypto Brokers

Everyone is looking for the option to buy crypto at a low investment and sell it at a high price. You will find many advertisements that might give you that misinformation. They sell crypto at a price lower than 3-5% of market value. Seeing it as a good investment opportunity, people buy the bulk of coins at low rates. These scammers then function for a while, and after getting their target amount, they disappear with all of the trader’s money and assets.

Investment Scams

These scams involve fraudulent parties offering assets at a lower price than those available on the market while guaranteeing huge gains.

They act as an investment manager and can approach you through email, advertisements, or even a celebrity. They ask you to transfer your assets, and they’ll double it in a short amount of time. If you do that, you can say farewell to your precious assets.

The price rises when you buy, and then it drops when the fraudster sells off their holdings at a higher price, leaving you and any other victims out of pocket.

Ending Statement

Cryptocurrency entices people to invest in it due to the convenience of many applications and companies. Hidden among these companies are some people who just want to steal your money and financial assets.

You have to ensure that you are not being baited to the wrongdoers and always do a background check before signing up for an online broker account.