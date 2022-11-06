Companionship Services: Everything You Need To Know

Elderly people at the final stage of aging are concerned and worried about getting lonely and isolated due to the fact that they are often house-bound and lose interaction with the rest of the family and even friends from previous life. They can lose this precious connection with people because of a myriad of reasons. In such cases, personally they or their members, hire professional caregivers who can build the element of companionship. If you value good companionship then professional companionship services would be something to look into.

What Is A Companionship Service?

To put it mildly, companion care is a home care service which offers non-medical services to older adults or people with various types of disabilities.

The purpose of the companionship is to provide the company, first of all, emotional support, and friendship. Note that unlike “personal care” or “home help” companionship services do not provide any help with bathing, dressing, or managing medication.

Broadly speaking, companionship services involve support on emotional and mental levels and can be a real savior if the patient does not have any family members or friends next to them. This is quite important to have a strong element of understanding and empathy in the companionship care. The emotional bond is essential.

Who Companionship Services Are Best Suited For?

Broadly speaking, companionship services are a crucial and main part of senior care. As previously stated, it is a non-medical type of support because it is solely associated with care and support. Thi is mostly due to the fact that companionship care puts the focus on mental health, issues with loneliness and depression. Mental health is as important as physical ailments.

If in doubt whether this type of care is for you or no, here are the reasons one should consider:

1. High risk of isolation and loneliness

Anyone of any age group can go through depression. Depression often derives from isolation and loneliness. Surprisingly enough, isolation and loneliness occur at an older age than compared to other age groups.

With the plethora of reasons on the table the main reason is that the social support systems for seniors is quite poor. When retiring, one no longer sees co-workers and has the experience of previous communication. Friends and family members are not rooted in one place and are not always at a stone’s throw distance. Therefore, seniors become lonely, detached, and removed from the outside world.

2. Consequences of depression

Being caught up in loneliness and depression is hard because rarely do people see some sort of escape from this situation. The best first steps are always considered to be walking around the neighborhood or going to local cafes. Because depression can be life-threatening, doing something that requires not much effort is better than doing nothing. Many seniors doubt actions of this sort, thus, companionship as a sign of motivation for them would be indispensable.

3. Inability to provide in-home companionship services on one’s own

If you experience any kind of fear of isolation the most obvious solution would be to just spend more time with yourself or get out of the comfort zone and try communicating with people. However, it looks good only on paper and in reality hardly anyone can do it. If one feels already distressed over the fact of leaving the comfort zone then the chances of feeling better are rather low. Therefore, contacting a companionship center for help and motivation will step-by-step change the situation for the better.

4. More comfort and security with caregivers

Not only do you not have to worry about the emotional state of your loved ones, be concerned about the lack of personal contribution, but you have to be sure about the safety and freedom of your loved one who uses the companionship service.

From time to time for the senior it is hard to be authentic and open with their part of the family, hence, they choose to be sincere and genuine with caregivers who can discuss anything with them and showcase empathy and sympathy on a more professional level.

5. Companionship services are a good preventive measure

In any case, obvious or not quite, in-home companionship services can keep any potential patient happy and in tune with reality. Besides, in-home companionship services create an easier transition to personal care if and when it is required.

What Are Companionship Services Responsibilities?

Since companionship services are about non-medical performance many associate it with social work. However, it is not the same thing. Companionship has been considered to be a “domestic service” since 1974, by Congress in extended FLSA coverage. For that reason it is better to be aware of companion responsibilities in order to know the difference:

Detailed conversations with clients for planning the attending hours and social activities;

Doing basic housekeeping, like dusting, sweeping, mopping, organizing, and laundry;

Meal preparation, with consideration of dietary restrictions;

Genuine interest in clients, sincere conversations;

Monitoring, recording, and reporting clients’ concerns to company supervisors, doctors, and family members;

Driving clients to planned outings, events, appointments;

Running errands for or with clients;

Providing all necessary emotional support for clients to ease the condition.

