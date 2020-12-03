What Are Some Easy Methods To Boost Mac’s Performance?

A lackluster Macbook performance can get on one’s nerves quite fast. You may have to finish an important task at work, but the constant crashing of a computer prevents you from doing that. Or, cannot enjoy video games because it takes too long to load, or the FPS continues to drop.

When frustration levels reach a certain point, some people think that getting a new computer is the best option. While that is a possible choice, you can improve the situation without spending money on another Macbook. And these methods will tell you how you can.

Method #1 – Free up Drive Space

You should aim to have at least 15% of the total drive space free. Macbooks are great for multiple things, but available storage is not always the best. Want to know how to clear space on mac computers? Well, there are a few things you need to prioritize.

Start with applications you no longer need. You can install them later if you ever need to use one or two. Removing old downloads and email attachments should not be a problem either.

Keep in mind that there is no need to get rid of data completely. You can transfer some of the files to external storage devices like hard drives or memory sticks, as well as cloud services.

Method #2 – Add New Hardware If Possible

Investing in new hardware is worth a shout. You can even wait for the holidays and grab hardware on sale. The most popular additions include memory, solid-state drives, and even external graphics processing units. If the budget, as well as the Macbook model, allows improving the hardware, do not hesitate and go for it.

Method #3 – Get Rid of Visual Effects

Visual effects are a hindrance to the battery lifespan, system resources, and the overall speed of the Macbook. You would be better off removing gimmicks like a backlit keyboard and free up system resources, so they are available for better use.

Method #4 – Confirm the Computer Is Virus-Free

Do not underestimate the importance of reliable antivirus software. It is recommended to remove the default XProtect tool and get yourself one that does a better job at protecting the laptop.

If you know tech-savvy people, ask them for some recommendations. Or, as an alternative, you can research antiviruses online to determine which one is the best.

Malware and viruses are a hindrance and should be dealt with as soon as possible. Ideally, these threats should not even be present on the computer in the first place.

Make sure that your reliable antivirus software is running in the background 24/7. This way, it will detect and eliminate potential threats before they cause harm to the macOS.

Method #5 – Invest in a Cooling Pad

A cooling pad is a good investment and one that should be on your priority list if the Macbook is overheating and you hear loud noises from the internal fans.

Of course, a cooling pad is not the only solution to the problem. Removing filth that accumulates inside the laptop would help as well. However, most people would probably be reluctant to take the computer apart and clean it. If that is the case, take the Mac to a local service store, and its employees do the work for you.

Method #6 – Declutter Desktop

Each icon on the desktop requires rendering when you switch back and forth between the desktop and other windows. It puts a toll on the system and drops the speed of the computer noticeably.

You may find it more convenient to keep files on the desktop as you can access them immediately, but sacrificing the well-being of your Mac is not worth it.

Get in the habit of keeping your files in other locations. The desktop should be clutter-free. Also, if it is difficult to locate files when they are not on the desktop, use Spotlight.

Method #7 – Quit Useless Background Apps

Background applications have their uses. For example, antivirus protects the system from cybersecurity threats, and work communication tools allow you to receive and send messages to colleagues instantly.

Nevertheless, if an app is not necessary at the time, you should quit it. Activity Monitor is a tool that lets you check which apps are consuming system resources. Keep tabs on background applications and close those that are redundant.

Method #8 – Make Sure the OS Is Updated

Some system updates may take a while to download and install, but that is not an excuse not to have the latest macOS version. In addition to new features, an update also introduces performance and stability improvements and potential patches for security holes.