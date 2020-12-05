Top 7 Tips To Combine Study And Business

Studying and working at the same time may seem exciting at first. You become independent, leave the family house, and start earning your living while at the same time receiving a college education. Or you can start a business while in college, graduating as a successful entrepreneur with a stable income, not needing to spend years climbing that career ladder. Sounds tempting, right?

Unfortunately, the reality is often far from this optimistic image. As the founder of WriteEssayForMe (created by him at college) shared, he was one step from dropping everything many times, falling in despair because of the chronic lack of time, accumulating fatigue, and a high risk of expulsion because of poor academic performance.

So, how can you start a business or get a stable job without going crazy or draining yourself? Here are some pro tips from experienced professionals of Assignment Partner.

Set Clear Goals

Once you decide to take the double burden of studies and business, you should be perfectly sure about the stakes in that endeavor. No matter how hard it seems, you need to decide for yourself which of the two you are ready to sacrifice if the tension grows too high. There are many success stories of wealthy and well-to-do businessmen (e.g., Bill Gates) who had to drop out of the university not to give up the business of their life. And most of them were right, launching super-successful tech products.

Now it’s your turn to decide. Will you choose graduation first, or will you risk everything for the sake of your innovative product or service? It may happen that you won’t need to choose. But if you do, it’s better to be guided by clearly set goals than to drop everything in a burst of emotions.

Learn Time Management

Some students fail to study well, even if they do only studies. So, how to beat everyone and manage to achieve success in two areas at a time? Experts of SharpEssay disclose the secret (many of them are students and writers, or teachers and writers). It is advanced time management, the skill allowing you to plan ahead and stick to that plan for maximum productivity.

Let’s exemplify what is meant by time management. People with a well-developed skill to manage their time don’t waste hours, or even minutes, doing unnecessary work. They also learn to complete the tasks quicker or work on several tasks simultaneously. For example, you can walk your dog and read the lecture notes at the same time. When going to college on a bus, you can complete some homework you didn’t manage to do yesterday. When listening to lectures, you can do some simple invigorating workout instead of spending two hours on a trip to the gym, and so on.

As a result of proper time management, student entrepreneurs manage to do more in less time, reserving some time for healthy rest without straining their tight schedules. Try maximizing the value of every minute, and you’ll see how much free time you really have.

Make The Most Of Your Productivity

A successful path to combining studies and work lies in knowing your maximum productivity hours and making the most of that knowledge. Let’s suppose you’re an early bird; then why spend those precious morning hours on social networks or a chat with friends? Launch your business, work on the most challenging college projects, make plans and strategies for further development during these hours, leaving lazy chats and social activities for the late evening hours, when your brain can’t produce anything valuable. Or vice versa, if you are more productive in the evening, make sure to complete all small household or personal plans in the first half of the day, reserving evenings for uninterrupted, productive, and creative work. You can also sleep longer in the morning if you choose to work until late at night to finish a responsible project or launch your startup.

Weed Out The Redundant

As we told you initially, too much pressure may urge you to drop one of the goals – studies or business. For this not to happen, we recommend focusing only on the core tasks from the very beginning. It means that in college, you need to concentrate only on the subjects mattering the most in your career. Do you plan to develop tech products? Then are those Japanese Literature and Philosophy courses so vital for your success? They are more likely to drain you and steal the time.

We’re not biased about Japanese Literature and Philosophy; it’s only a matter of focus. Once you become a successful businessperson, you’ll have years to study everything you like.

Make Lists

It’s so easy to lose focus amid so many competing priorities, so you risk forgetting something fundamental in the fuss. A workable tip in such a situation is to make lists and follow them like laws. If you plan to visit a dentist, complete two essays, and then go out with friends, but something goes wrong, and you have no time for one of the activities – stick to the list. Friends will probably forgive your absence, while an F for a missed essay may spoil your academic record badly.

Use Help

Only strong and ambitious personalities try to manage studies and work at the same time. But even the strongest in this world have mastered the skill of delegation. It’s OK to ask for help if you realize that you can’t do it on your own. Find a person who will clean your flat and cook meals for some modest rates, freeing yourself from those routines to concentrate on the education and work fully.

Maintain Balance

Being a graduate with a successful business sounds tempting, but make sure to monitor your state from time to time. Isn’t the price for that success too high? Sleepless nights and chronic stress can result in some debilitating illness instead of a wealthy and careless life. So, it’s always wise to pause from time to time, relaxing from all the educational and business activities, sleeping and eating well, attending some wellness events, and so on.

As you can see, becoming a successful businessperson while in college is more realistic than it seems. The only things you need is a goal, a manageable plan, and enough discipline not to deviate from it. Good luck!