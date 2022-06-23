How To Put A Logo On A Shirt – The Ultimate Guide

Putting a logo on a shirt is easier than you might think, but it’s important to get it right. If the logo looks messy or cheap, potential customers are less likely to buy your product. It’s not as simple as printing the logo on and calling it good, however. You have to take several different things into consideration before putting a logo on a shirt. How big should the logo be? What kind of shirt will you be putting the design on? Read on to find out everything you need to know about putting a logo on a shirt and how to do so successfully.

How To Put a Logo On A Shirt

1. Pick a logo

Your logo should be easy to read at a distance. You don’t want to have to strain your eyes and squint when you’re wearing the shirt in public. The logo should also be identifiable at close-range as well, such as when you’re standing next to someone who’s wearing the same shirt that you are. The ideal size of your logo is 2 inches tall by 2 inches wide, though it can be slightly larger or smaller depending on what type of shirt you decide to put the design on. If your logo is too large for the shirt, it won’t be visible from a distance at all and will look cheap and amateurish.

2. Put the design on your shirt

This step isn’t difficult if you already have a t-shirt printer in mind. Just throw the design onto an existing t-shirt or onto a piece of paper with ink, and then stick it on with iron-on transfers or stickers that are designed specifically for this purpose. If you don’t have access to a printer or iron-on transfers, then there are other options available that make putting your design onto shirts easier than ever before.

Once you’ve decided on the right type of shirt for your design and have purchased a few different types of iron-on transfers, stickers, or transfer paper, it’s time to put the design onto your shirt. You can either choose to do this yourself or pay someone else to do it for you. If you’re putting the design onto an existing t-shirt, then you can simply iron it on using a hairdryer and ironing board if necessary. There are also several other methods that are suitable for this purpose such as hand-painting the design onto a piece of fabric with fabric paint and then cutting out the shape with scissors, or placing it directly into the creases of an existing t-shirt by carefully pressing down onto them (and then carefully smoothing out any wrinkles afterward). Once you’ve done this, simply place your shirt in front of a heat source such as an iron or direct sunlight until the transfer is completely dry.

4. Tips on Printing Your Design

If you are printing your design onto a t-shirt yourself, then there are a few things that you should keep in mind. For example, you should make sure that the image or logo is printed on to the front of the shirt so that it is facing outwards when it’s worn. You can also choose to print a slogan or text onto the back of the shirt, but be careful not to place too much information onto this part as it will become difficult to read if there are too many words on a single line. If you’re unsure about anything at all, then it’s best to speak with someone who has experience in printing and placing graphics onto shirts.

Make Sure The Logo Is The Right Size

First, you need to decide how big the logo should be. The easiest way to accomplish this is to print out a copy of your design and hold it up against a shirt. You’ll want the logo to be big enough so that it covers half of the shirt front, but not so big that it covers the whole shirt front.

If you’re putting the logo on a t-shirt, you may need to add some space around the edges of the design so that there is room for printing on each side.

Another important aspect of deciding what size your logo should be is determining where you want it on your t-shirt. It will look better if you place your logo in an area where people naturally put their arms when they are wearing a t-shirt, such as on the chest or shoulder region (depending on whether or not it has sleeves). This makes it more likely for customers to wear your product without worrying about messing up their clothing or hurting themselves by accidentally getting caught in something.

If you’re putting a logo on a baseball cap, then keep in mind that most people don’t put their arms through holes in hats anyway! Therefore, your logo will probably look best if placed somewhere else like the above top left or top right (depending on which side of the cap goes down).

If you’re putting a company name along with your brand name (like “WhatsApp” and “Facebook”), then make sure that the company name is big enough so that it covers half of the shirt. It will look better if it’s placed above the brand name instead of in front of it.

Deciding Where To Put The Logo

Look at the shirt and what it’s made of

A logo will look better on a T-shirt than on a plain white shirt. This is because the T-shirt is usually made of cotton, which is a rough material that can hold the logo well. A plain white shirt, however, tends to be made of a smooth fabric that doesn’t hold logos, as well as cotton, does. You should therefore put your logo on a T-shirt if you want the design to look good and last for longer.

Look at what’s already there

If you’re putting your company logo on a T-shirt, it should be in line with what’s already there. If you’re putting an image of your product or some text that isn’t related to your business, it would look out of place and people will think you’re trying to fit in with other businesses rather than stand out from them.

Make sure the logo looks good in black and white (or greyscale) sizes

You can also use black and white or greyscale images if you want your logo to look great on shirts but don’t have any images that work well in color. These are ideal when you want something simple or bold without having to worry about colors clashing with each other or with the colors of your product itself (for example if it’s green). The color range for these images is limited, but they do still look great when printed onto T-shirts.

Consider the shape of your logo

A logo is not just for your website or business card – it needs to be on everything you sell, from hats and mugs to T-shirts and bags. If you’re putting a logo on a T-shirt, it may be better to put it in the middle of the shirt rather than in the corner. This is because the corner of a shirt tends to get worn out quicker than an area in the middle where there isn’t much movement. If your logo is large, you may want to put it at the bottom of your shirt so that people can see it clearly when they’re wearing it.

Tips For Putting A Logo On A Shirt

1. Size is important

The first thing you should do when putting a logo on a shirt is chosen the size of the logo. The size of the logo will determine how it looks and how your shirt will look on you. If you’re wearing a T-shirt and you put a huge logo on it, it won’t fit properly, and it’ll look bad. If you only put a small logo on your shirt, you might not be able to read it right.

2. Choose the right type of material for your shirt design

Next, you need to decide what kind of fabric will be used for your shirt design. There are three main types of material that can be used to make shirts: cotton, polyester, and acrylic. Cotton is the most common type of fabric used in making T-shirts but there are other fabrics that can also be used like fleece or wool felt.

3. Decide what you’re going to print on your shirt

There are three main types of printing methods that can be used to put a logo on a shirt: screen printing, embroidery, and heat transfer. Screen printing is probably the most common method of putting a logo on a shirt but it isn’t the most efficient. When you screen prints your design, you actually have to use an inkjet printer which doesn’t leave a nice clean print that looks professional.

4. Choose your shirt size

The best way to do this is to measure the circumference of your chest and the length of your arms. The most common shirt sizes are 3, 4, and 5XL but there’s also a women’s size 6 which is very small so make sure you order one that fits in those measurements before you order your shirts online or from a store that sells t-shirts. If you need help with figuring out what shirt size you should get then read this article on how to determine your shirt size if you’re not sure how to do it.

Conclusion

Putting a logo on a shirt is a great way to promote your business. It allows your customers to wear your brand on their sleeves and show their support for your product. With the tips in this article, you should be able to do so successfully. Follow these tips and make sure to select the right printing method and logo size, as well as the right material for your shirt. You should be able to put a logo on a shirt and have it look great.