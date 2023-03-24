Packing Boxes For Moving

Prior To Starting

You don’t have to leave everything to the day prior to the move. Consider what items you don’t need to carry with you, what will require careful packing, and that you’re covered for any potential breakages that may occur.

Prepare A Priority Packing List

Ensure that you sift through your belongings and have a clear-out. You can have a box for items to be donated to charity and if you have the time, sell the items you no longer use online or hold a garage sale, then put the proceeds of the sold items towards a new carpet or some redecorating.

Calculate the number of boxes that will be needed and get them well in advance. Find boxes in different sizes 4 ply gaylord boxes are a good choice for moving. Think about other useful things for the move such as bubble wrap, strong tape, as well as self-seal bags to keep bolts and nuts together. Save old newspapers for lining boxes.

Avoid Filling Large Boxes Completely Since They Will Become Too Heavy To Move.

Use sturdy packing boxes, especially for heavier items, to ensure that your belongings don’t end up strewn all over the pavement. Boxes made from corrugated cardboard are generally stronger than standard ones. You can find these at large retail stores or supermarkets, but ensure that they are clean.

Check That Your Insurance Actually Covers Breakages And Damage During The Move.

Put all hazardous materials, such as aerosols, bleach, and paint, into a separate box and keep them away from the rest of your belongings.

Think Ahead

Unless you’re planning to travel light, you will find it impossible to unpack everything on the first day, so you need to decide what items you may need easy access to once you have crossed the threshold of the new home.

Pack an ‘essentials’ box for your first night in your new home and ensure that you carry it with you. Instant access to cups, a kettle, tea, coffee, utensils, plates, snacks, and a kitchen cloth may be welcome upon your arrival.

Other important items that you should keep close to hand are a first-aid kit that includes pain relievers, paper and pencils, and resealable plastic bags, a torch, as well as a small tool kit.

If possible, finish laundry well in advance before the move to avoid packing damp clothes. If you have any dirty clothes, keep a separate bag/box for those.

Ensure that the boxes that contain the least-needed items are loaded up first.

Pack Sensibly

Take the time to consider how you will pack your possessions. Valuables will require careful packing and generally take time, books are easy but heavy too, some furniture pieces may have to be dismantled prior to the move.

Start early: Packing almost always never takes as long as you anticipate, especially when you start to reminisce over old photos stored in the attic or you realize that the wardrobe has to be dismantled before you can get it downstairs.

Start at the top of the house moving downwards. If you have an attic, it can be a good idea to sort this out first.

Heavy items should always be packed in small boxes, which allows for easier transportation. The weight of all boxes should be kept to a minimum to avoid any injuries to your back.

Pack one room at a time, labeling each box clearly with the details of its contents as well as the room to which it belongs. Label any boxes that contain breakables clearly as well as those that are load-bearing and can be stacked in the van.

Keep all the boxes for each of the rooms together since this will help you save time when it comes to unpacking.

When packing boxes, heavier items should ideally be on the bottom of the box and the lighter items should be on top.

Items should be wrapped individually and placed in a box lined with a sheet of bubble wrap and several layers of newspaper. Breakables also need to be wrapped in bubble wrap. Use wrapping paper or clean tissue for the first layer to ensure that newspaper print doesn’t leave marks. Blankets and pillows are also useful for wrapping valuable and protecting furniture prone to scratches and dents.

Pack important documents together, such as marriage and birth certificates, and keep them in a safe place.