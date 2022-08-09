5 Of The Best Kept Secrets On Koh Samui

Koh Samui is one of the most frequently visited islands in the Gulf of Thailand, along with Koh Phangan and Kao Tao.

It is the only island in the bay with an airport, so you may also go there by plane, however, due to a legal disagreement, the ticket is extremely pricey because of hefty airport taxes. Most visitors arrive on the island via ferry from the Surat Thani region (not from the city, but the port located a few tens of kilometers to the east – Don Sak).

The option of flying to Surat Thana, which has an airport, and then taking a ferry from there to Koh Samui is also available, but in our opinion, this alternative is much more exhausting than, taking a bus and ferry from Bangkok.

1. The Best Beaches For Sunbathing

Koh Samui’s crystal-clear beaches are lined by coconut palms and have white sand surfaces. Along the outside of the island, there are more than 30 beaches in total. You can visit a variety of beaches while on vacation to learn more about the island.

The island’s largest and busiest beach, Chaweng, which is also the focus of tourist activity, is only one of the stunning beaches on the east coast. Children will like visiting Bangpo Beach. Visit Talingngam Beach’s lonely, cliff-lined shoreline if you’re seeking seclusion. The island’s tourist beaches offer interesting amusement including kayaking, jet skiing, and bananas.

If you want to visit the surrounding places you can also travel to Koh Pagan and visit the breathtaking beaches and enjoy the scenery.

Any infrastructure may merely not exist in the area of rarely visited beaches. You alone, the crystal-clear water, and a soft sun!

2. The Best Place To Watch The Sunset

People who have taken a well-earned vacation visit the lovely Maenam Beach to take in the magnificent sunsets.

3. Secret Beaches

On Koh Samui, there are several hidden beaches, however, not all of them are equally safe for swimming. They are wonderful for walks, romantic lunch or dinner, or simply to lie on the sand and let all your senses enjoy.

Koh Samui’s Ban Tai and Mimosa Beach

On the other hand, Ban Tai has a very clean sea, no waves, a shallow sea entry, and a shallow coast. To reach the depth, you must swim more than ten meters. This is a beach that is suitable for families with small children.

White sand, and palm trees beside the water (it’s best to avoid sitting under them because coconuts frequently fall from them). Ban Tai is a true paradise in every way suitable for people who enjoy peaceful vacations.

4. The Best Seafood

There is virtually Thai seafood wherever you look on the island. You can always find a quaint restaurant where you can savor genuine Thai food in a welcoming setting, no matter where you choose to stay while on vacation.

There are many cafes, restaurants, and pubs along the beachfront where you may enjoy delectable cuisine and a view of the Gulf of Thailand. Fans of European, Russian, Indian, or Chinese cuisine can always find a restaurant that interests them in addition to those that provide Thai food.

We suggest that you sample various home-cooked dishes served on a macaroon if you want to understand Thai cuisine completely (scooter equipped for cooking).

5. Things To Do In rainy Season

Both adults and kids will find plenty to enjoy on Koh Samui. If you don’t want to spend your entire holiday at the beach, you can explore a lot of the island’s fascinating attractions.

Both young and senior travelers will find it comfortable. For instance, young people swarm to Koh Phangan, a neighboring island, where there are enormous open-air discos called Full Moon Party.

You may go from Koh Samui to various islands, including the “turtle” Tao, where you can go diving or snorkeling.

The stunning island of Madsum welcomes visitors to its natural tropical jungle-lined snow-white beaches. Waterfalls, butterfly gardens, and snake farms are all tucked away in beautiful beauty in the center of Koh Samui. Visitors with kids won’t be let down by the aquarium with tropical fish or the tiger and leopard exhibit.

The well-known Hin Ta and Hin Yai (Grandmother and Grandfather) rocks, the Big Buddha, as well as other exquisite stupas and temples, are must-see attractions for tourists.