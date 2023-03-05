The Most Popular BMW Models: A Comparison and Review

BMW is a luxury car brand that has been around for over a century. It is known for producing high-quality vehicles with a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Over the years, BMW has introduced many models, each with unique features and capabilities. In this article, we will compare and review the most popular BMW models.

1. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is a compact executive car that has been in production since 1975. It is the most popular BMW model and has sold over 15 million units worldwide. The 3 Series is known for its excellent handling, powerful engines, and luxurious interior. The latest model, the G20, was introduced in 2018 and is available in sedan, wagon, and Gran Turismo body styles.

The 3 Series is powered by a range of engines, including a turbocharged four-cylinder, a turbocharged six-cylinder, and a hybrid powertrain. The base model, the 330i, has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The M340i, on the other hand, has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

2. BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series is a mid-size luxury car that has been in production since 1972. It is the second most popular BMW model and has sold over 7 million units worldwide. The 5 Series is known for its spacious interior, advanced technology, and smooth ride. The latest model, the G30, was introduced in 2017 and is available in sedan and wagon body styles.

The 5 Series is powered by a range of engines, including a turbocharged four-cylinder, a turbocharged six-cylinder, and a hybrid powertrain. The base model, the 530i, has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M550i, on the other hand, has a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

3. BMW X3

The BMW X3 is a compact luxury crossover SUV that has been in production since 2003. It is the third most popular BMW model and has sold over 1.5 million units worldwide. The X3 is known for its athletic handling, spacious interior, and advanced technology. The latest model, the G01, was introduced in 2017 and is available in standard, M40i, and plug-in hybrid variants.

The X3 is powered by a range of engines, including a turbocharged four-cylinder, a turbocharged six-cylinder, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The base model, the sDrive30i, has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M40i, on the other hand, has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

4. BMW X5

The BMW X5 is a mid-size luxury crossover SUV that has been in production since 1999. It is the fourth most popular BMW model and has sold over 2.2 million units worldwide. The X5 is known for its athletic handling, powerful engines, and spacious interior. The latest model, the G05, was introduced in 2018 and is available in standard, M50i, and plug-in hybrid variants.

The X5 is powered by a range of engines, including a turbocharged six-cylinder, a turbocharged V8, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The base model, the xDrive40i, has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. The M50i, on the other hand, has a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged six-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 389 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

5. BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series is a full-size luxury car that has been in production since 1977. It is the fifth most popular BMW model and has sold over 1.7 million units worldwide. The 7 Series is known for its luxurious interior, advanced technology, and smooth ride. The latest model, the G11/G12, was introduced in 2015 and is available in standard, plug-in hybrid, and high-performance M variants.

The 7 Series is powered by a range of engines, including a turbocharged six-cylinder, a turbocharged V8, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The base model, the 740i, has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. The M760i xDrive, on the other hand, has a 6.6-liter V12 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a total output of 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

6. BMW i3

The BMW i3 is an electric car that was introduced in 2013. It is the only fully electric BMW model and has sold over 200,000 units worldwide. The i3 is known for its innovative design, advanced technology, and eco-friendliness. The latest model, the i3s, was introduced in 2017 and has a sportier appearance and improved performance.

The i3 is powered by a 170-horsepower electric motor that delivers instant torque to the wheels. It has a range of up to 153 miles on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. The i3s, on the other hand, has a more powerful electric motor that produces 181 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds.

Conclusion

BMW has a wide range of models to cater to the needs and preferences of different customers. From compact executive cars to full-size luxury cars, SUVs, and electric cars, BMW has something for everyone. The BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, X5, and 7 Series are the most popular BMW models, each with unique features and capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a powerful engine, advanced technology, spacious interior, or eco-friendliness, BMW has got you covered.