How You May Qualify For Disability From COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed our lives in a matter of months and many people are still facing difficulty in coming to terms with the new reality. The pandemic has especially brought in new parameters for people with disabilities. If you have any pre-existing health conditions and COVID-19 has worsened it to a point that you cannot work, you may be eligible to receive disability benefits. The lawyers at Riddle and Brantley have some additional information to be aware of, as not all law firms can provide this eligibility due to the current sensitive nature of disabilities.

Understanding Disability Claim Benefits

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a disability claim that you were not eligible to file before may now be available for you to receive benefits. If you are a person suffering from a disability, it is important to understand your legal rights and options. In order to qualify for Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits that are provided by the Social Security Administration, you are required to prove that you are completely disabled from working full time. Thus, in addition to proving that you are sick or injured to perform the tasks at the job, you are also required to prove that you cannot complete the work at all.

Can You Receive Disability Benefits For COVID-19?

Although the lasting effects of COVID infections are still unknown, studies show that people who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms are facing difficulty recovering and may experience symptoms even three or more months after the onset of coronavirus. These lingering symptoms can make an individual completely disabled. While there is no specific disability listing for COVID-19, but in such circumstances, you may be able to receive disability benefits that you had not qualified for before.

Some examples of this include:

If you are already suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and have a COVID infection, it can worsen your condition disabling you from completing any work or in severe conditions even put you on a ventilator.

If you have fibromyalgia with mild fatigue and inability to concentrate and a COVID infection worsened your condition leaving you disabled, you could qualify to receive benefits if you satisfy the criteria.

Any other disabling conditions such as damage to the heart, kidney, or brain may affect a person’s ability to function if the person has pre-existing conditions before the COVID infection.

If you are experiencing any disability due to COVID-19, it is recommended to contact an attorney and understand your legal options.

How Can A Good Law Firm Assist Your COVID-19 Disability Case?

A good law firm will help you understand your eligibility for disability claims and evaluate how your COVID-19 diagnosis affects your benefits. Owing to the unique nature surrounding disability situations arising from COVID-19, some law firms are hesitant to accept any COVID-19 lawsuits or claims. However, COVID-19 has the potential to make already existing disabilities and conditions much worse in a way that does qualify victims for disability. Thus, it is important to distinguish between law firms and hire a lawyer from a good firm who is knowledgeable and experienced and can fight for your disability privileges. Disability claims can be complex hence it is important to have a legal expert by your side who can help you receive the fair compensation that you deserve.