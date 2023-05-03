10 Wellness Hacks For Getting A Better Night’s Sleep That You Need To Know

A good night’s sleep is crucial for our overall health and well-being. However, with the hustle and bustle of daily life, many of us struggle to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Fortunately, there are several wellness hacks that can help improve the quality of your sleep, leading to a better-rested and more energized you. In this article, we’ll explore ten wellness hacks for getting a better night’s sleep so you can get on your way to dreamland.

1. Establish A Regular Sleep Schedule

Creating a regular sleep schedule can help ensure a good night’s sleep. Try to go to hit the hay and wake up at the same exact time each day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body’s internal clock, making it easier to start snoozing and wake up feeling refreshed.

2. Create A Relaxing Sleep Environment

The optimal sleep environment just might help you get the best rest of your life. Make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet, and dark, with comfortable bedding and a supportive mattress. You may want to use blackout curtains or a soft eye mask to soften any light and earplugs or white noise to drown out any noise.

3. Try A Sleep Patch

If you’re having trouble falling or staying asleep, you might want to consider using a sleep patch. A sleep patch is a small adhesive patch that you stick on your skin before bed. It contains natural ingredients like melatonin, hemp extract, and valerian root, which can help promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

It is usually applied to the skin a few hours before bedtime, and its natural ingredients slowly release throughout the night to help you fall asleep more quickly, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed. However, it’s always best to consult with your healthcare provider before trying any new sleep aids.

4. Avoid Stimulants Before Bed

Stimulants like caffeine and nicotine can mess with your sleep. Avoid consuming them before bedtime, and limit your intake throughout the day.

Avoiding stimulants like caffeine after a certain time is important because they can interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Consuming caffeine too late in the day can make it harder to get a good night of rest, leading to poor sleep quality and daytime fatigue. You should also be mindful of other surprising sources of caffeine, such as chocolate and some medications.

5. Exercise Regularly

If you regularly exercise, you may be helping to improve the quality of your sleep. Try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise around five days a week for the best results. You can even try doing a few exercises that promote falling asleep. However, steer clear of exercising too close to bedtime, as it can be stimulating and make it harder to fall asleep.

6. Limit Screen Time Before Bed

The blue light emitted by electronics like tablets and phones can interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Try to stop using screens for at least an hour before bed, and consider using a blue light filter or wearing blue light-blocking glasses when you are on your devices.

7. Practice Relaxation Techniques

Relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation, deep breathing, and meditation can help calm your mind and prepare your body for sleep. They work by reducing muscle tension, slowing down your breathing rate, and promoting feelings of relaxation and well-being.

Practicing these techniques regularly can help you manage stress, anxiety, and other issues that might be interfering with your sleep. Incorporating them into your bedtime routine can also signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

8. Avoid Large Meals Before Bed

As delicious as it might be, eating a large meal before bed can make it harder to fall asleep and can cause indigestion and discomfort. Instead, opt for a light snack if you’re hungry before bed, and try to eat your last meal at least two to three hours before bedtime.

9. Keep A Sleep Diary

A sleep diary you regularly update can help you identify patterns in your sleep and pinpoint any factors affecting your sleep quality. Note down your bedtime, wake-up time, and any issues you experience during the night, such as difficulty falling asleep or waking up frequently.

10. Consider Professional Help

If you’re struggling with insomnia or other sleep disorders, consider seeking professional help. Your healthcare provider can help diagnose any underlying issues and recommend appropriate treatment options, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or medication.

Sleep Easy Tonight!

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for your overall health and well-being. By establishing a regular sleep schedule, trying a sleep patch, practicing relaxation techniques, and avoiding large meals before bed, you can improve the quality of your sleep and wake up feeling better than ever.