How To Make Slime Activator With Salt? The Steps

People commonly use the slime activator as a contac t solution. To make that perfect homemade slime, you need to have the right slime ingredients.

There are several ingredients (slime activators) that you can mix with glue to form that gooey slime. The slime activators will activate the mixture and give the glue a jelly-like liquid feel.

The most common slime activators are the saline solution, borax solution, eyewash, and liquid starch.

The saline solution is the most common slime activator because it makes awesome and stretchy slime. Plus, salt is more available. Here is a guide.

How to Make Slime Activator with Salt?

The first thing you need to do is make a saline solution by mixing water and salt. You will need half a teaspoon of salt and one cup of water.

Place the solution in a pan with a lid and boil it for approximately fifteen minutes. Keep the pan lid on to prevent evaporation.

Leave the pan to cool down to room temperature, and then pour the solution into a jar or bottle with a lid. Now the solution is ready, and you can combine it with glue to make that fun stuff.

Making slime activator with salt is a great option since salt is cheap and so available.

How to Make Slime Solution Using Saline

Ingredients

½ cup of water

½ cup of white or clear PVA school glue

One tablespoon of saline solution – It must contain sodium borate and boric acid

¼ – ½ tablespoon of baking soda

Glitter, food coloring, confetti, etc.

Step: 1

Mix ½ cup of glue and ½ cup of water from a bowl and stir it well until they completely combine.

Step: 2

After perfectly mixing glue and water, add confetti, glitter, or color. Adding color to white glue will make the color to be lighter. If you need tone colors, use clear glue.

Step: 3

In step three, you add baking soda to the solution. The role of baking soda is to increase the firmness of the slime.

You can add about ¼ and ½ teaspoon of baking soda. However, the amount of baking soda you add depends on the firmness you need.

Step: 4

Add one tablespoon of saline solution to the mixture and stir until slime forms and pulls from the bowl sides. The one tablespoon of salt is enough to make that perfect saline solution.

However, if you feel like the slime is too sticky, you can add some drops of saline solution to it. You can do this by squirting a few drops on your hand and kneading the slime longer.

You can only add the saline solution, but you can’t remove it if you put more. Most people prefer saline solution over contact solution.

Step: 5

Here you start kneading your slime. At first, the slime will appear stingy, but you will notice the changes as you continue to work on it.

You can also place the slime in a container for three minutes to see the changes inconsistency.

Additional Information

You have to knead your slime perfectly after mixing. The kneading process improves the consistency of the slime. The best way to do this is by putting some drops of saline solution on your hands before picking the slime.

Alternatively, you can knead the slime from the bowl before you pick it up. The slime is always stretchy but can be stickier at times.

Adding more saline solution (activator) to the slime reduces its stickiness, and the slime will eventually become stiffer.

All in all, making the stretchy slime is easy and fun. Once you feel it has the consistency you need, then it’s ready. You can start stretching it and playing with the slime.

Other Alternatives To Saline Solution

Borax

It’s another popular slime activator and also among the best slime activators. Boras contains either borax or sodium tetraborate.

Some countries do not accept the use of borax because it’s poisonous.

Therefore each time a child plays with slime that has borax, you need to supervise them. The borax powder can also irritate the skin, eyes, and throat if you inhale it.

When using the borax solution, you need to follow all the instructions correctly. Plus, ensure it’s out of children’s reach. After playing with borax, you have to wash your hands well.

To make a borax solution, all you need to do is put one teaspoon of borax in one cup of warm water.

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Making slime using laundry detergent is quite easy. All you need to do is slowly add the liquid laundry detergent to the glue. The slime will come together slowly.

Some liquid laundry detergents usually work better than others when it comes to slime making. However, slime made from laundry detergent is not ideal for sensitive skin or allergic reactions to laundry. It will irritate their skin.

Baking Soda And Contact Lens Solution

For the baking soda to act as a perfect slime activator, you have to dissolve it in warm water. You then allow it to cool down before adding to glue.

The amount of baking soda you use depends on the volume of glue. After perfectly mixing baking soda and glue, add the contact solution, and your slime will be ready.

However, the contact lens solution you use must contain borax; otherwise, it won’t work. An advantage of using a contact lens solution is that it already has borax; therefore, there is no risk of children coming into contact with borax powder.

Using a contact lens solution is expensive than just buying borax powder. Keep in mind that you can also make your contact lens solution.

Eye Wash or Eye Drops

Boric acid is a useful ingredient when it comes to making slime. The eyewash and eye drops usually have this boric acid, and it’s a better option than to lens cleaning solution.

The eye drops and eyes washes do not have sodium borate; therefore, you will have to double up the amount you use.

Liquid Starch

There are several places to get the liquid starch, like the laundry soap section of groceries. Liquid starch is so effective in making slime because it contains sodium borate.

The sodium borate is the keep component when it comes to making slime. After making slime using liquid starch, you put it in a clean and dry container for approximately five minutes.

At first, the slime can be stringy, but it will get better with time. However, you can’t make your corn starch, liquid starch, or use starch spray.

Liquid Fabric Softener

You will use the liquid fabric softener the same way you use liquid laundry detergent. The good thing about this slime activator is that it gives the slime a great nice smell.

Plus, almost everyone has this product, making it readily available.

What Is A Slime Activator?

It’s a slime ingredient that facilitates the chemical reaction that occurs to form slime. Another important product you will need is PVA glue.

For slime to form, mix slime activator (boric acid, borax powder, sodium borate) with the PVA glue (Polyvinyl acetate). You will get a cool and stretchy substance.

The mixing is also known as cross-linking. The PVA glue is a polymer and has long, identical, and repeating molecules or strands. The molecules flow past each other, and this is what keeps the glue in the liquid state.

The addition of borate ions to glue starts to connect the long strands. When you effectively mix the glue and borate ions, you will have a less liquid mixture; it will be rubbery and thicker like slime. Note that slime is also a polymer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does salt activate slime?

It’s the saline solution that functions as the slime activator. The solution helps the slime to have that rubbery feel. Please do not add too much saline solution; it will make the slime too stiff and not be able to stretch.

How to make slime with baking soda?

Mix two cups of warm water with ¼ cup of baking soda. In another container, mix your clear Elmer’s glue with your color of choice. Combine the glue mixture and baking soda water, and the slime will start to form.

Can you make slime with hand sanitizer?

Yes, you add the hand sanitizer to the mixing bowl. You then add lip balm and mix well with the hand sanitizer. You can also add the color you love to the mixture.

Can you use baking powder instead of baking soda to make slime?

No, this cannot work because baking soda and baking powder have different chemical compositions. The baking powder does not contain the right properties to make slime.

Can sugar and toothpaste make slime?

Yes, you will need two toothpaste and sugar slime. Get 110g tube toothpaste (Colgate Max Fresh is the best), ½ teaspoon of sugar, and food coloring. Note, you won’t need glue when making slime using sugar and toothpaste.

What happens when you add glue to coca-cola?

Coca-Cola breaks down the adhesive properties of the glue, and this will help you save some dollars.

Conclusion

Saline solution (salt + water) is the most common slime activator today. It’s because salt is cheap and highly available, plus it makes good quality slime. Making slime using the saline solution is pretty straightforward; this article has the full guide.

Other than salt, several slime activators work rather perfectly, like liquid fabric softener, liquid starch, etc. You will surely find a slime activator that is with your budget and easy to use.