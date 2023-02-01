Which Is The Most Popular Digital Wallet In Europe?

As cryptocurrencies become more popular, there is a growing demand for cryptocurrency wallets. In this post, we will discuss the best crypto wallets in 2023.

We will also look at their features and how they can be used. Not only do these wallets need to be easy-to-use but they should also be safe and secure.

All of the wallets mentioned here fit the required criteria for a great crypto wallet. Not with all of that out of the way, let’s take a look at a selection of the top crypto wallets in the UK.

1. Ledger Nano X

Ledger Nano X is a hardware wallet that supports more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies. It has a built-in OLED screen and is the most secure way to store your crypto assets.

The Ledger Nano X supports both Ethereum and ERC20 tokens, as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Dogecoin and many other coins. It’s easy to use: all you have to do is plug it into your computer via USB cable, then enter your PIN code into the hardware device using its touchscreen display.

For easy usage, the wallet has two buttons on its front panel — one for power/sleep mode and another for locking transactions. If someone steals your Ledger Nano X wallet, they can only transfer your coins if they have your private PIN code.

2. Trezor T

The Trezor T is a hardware wallet, which means that it’s a physical device that can store your private keys and also sign transactions. Although the Trezor T is a newer version of the original Trezor, the main difference between these two devices is the size of their screens.

The Trezor T has a larger touchscreen than its predecessor, while the original Trezor has only one button and no screen at all.

3. TREZOR Model One

The TREZOR Model One is a touchscreen hardware wallet that offers more security than ever before. It features an HD screen and supports many cryptocurrencies, making it easy to use for those who want a secure way to manage their funds.

The sleek design and touchscreen display make the TREZOR Model One easy to use, while its cryptography functions provide enhanced protection by storing private keys offline. It also features a passphrase feature that allows you to create an additional layer of security on your account by adding multiple passwords before accessing your funds.

4. KeepKey

KeepKey is a hardware wallet that offers security, convenience and ease-of-use. It’s easy to use and navigate, with a clean interface. The device itself is made of aluminum, making it durable and light — something that you look for in a crypto wallet.

KeepKey supports more than 30 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and more. You can access all the features of your digital assets with KeepKey — without having to rely on an app or third party service. So that way you can keep your data away from prying eyes and hackers.

It also offers multiple layers of protection:

AES-256 bit encryption provides protection against private key theft

PIN code keeps unwanted users from accessing your funds

Recovery sentence that allows you to recover all your funds in case something happens to the device

Tamper-evident packaging prevents tampering with your device after purchase;

Custodial storage which ensure that your private keys are never shared with third-parties

5. CoinPayments.net

CoinPayments is a multi-cryptocurrency payment processor that supports over 1,500 cryptocurrencies. It’s an excellent choice for merchants who want to accept cryptocurrency payments and don’t want to worry about managing their own hot wallets.

CoinPayments has a mobile app for Android and iOS, so you can manage your funds on the go as well as through their website. Find more information about wallets for iOS here: blog.tezro.com/best-ios-crypto-wallet/

6. Infinito Wallet

Infinito is a multi-currency wallet. It supports Ethereum, EOS, TRON and other major cryptocurrencies. It also has a built-in exchange (allowing you to switch between currencies).

Infinito has an in-app browser for easy switching between networks, where you can find the latest information about crypto news and events on Twitter, Reddit or Medium. You can even buy goods directly from there!

The Infinito wallet comes with an encrypted messaging service that allows you to send messages securely without worrying about them being intercepted by a 3rd party.

7. Edge Wallet

Edge Wallet is a multi-asset wallet that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 20,000 ERC20 tokens. Edge Wallet is built on the Stellar blockchain and uses XLM as its native token.

The Edge Wallet app was launched in 2018 by the same team that created Airbitz (a hybrid mobile wallet), which was acquired by Coinbase in 2016.

8. Exodus

Exodus is a multi-currency wallet that supports over 100 currencies and has in-built exchange services. The desktop wallet is available for Windows, MacOS and Linux operating systems.

Exodus has an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to use and navigate through your crypto assets. It also supports multiple languages including English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and more.

9. BRD wallet (Breadwallet)

Breadwallet is a mobile crypto wallet that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. It’s an HD wallet with an easy-to-use interface and has been around since 2011.

Breadwallet is also a hot wallet, which means it can be accessed from anywhere on your device by giving it permission to do so. That makes it quick and convenient for spending cryptocurrencies whenever you need them.

Do keep in mind that this makes it more vulnerable to hackers and cyberattack.

Choose A Crypto Wallet That Is The Most Suitable For Your Purpose

With so many crypto wallets to choose from, making the right decision can be tricky. To help you make the right choice, we’ve shortlisted a selection of the 9 best (and most popular) hot wallets in Europe. Nonetheless, remember Europe is constituted with many countries and they all might have different crypto regulations, as you can find out here.

Closing Thoughts

There are many types of wallets available in the market, which is why it is important to know what you want before making a decision on which one suits your needs most.

Read our reviews carefully and make sure they have all the features you need as well as support for multiple coins.