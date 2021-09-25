3 Reasons Why Mykonos Is The Most Popular Holiday Destination In The Mediterranean 

Greece is one of the most preferred holiday options every single year, no doubt about it. How could it be otherwise! Crystalline waters, sugary beaches, lovely warm weather, cloudless skies, idyllic hilltop villages, fascinating history, bewildering views of a shimmering sea, friendly and hospitable locals, iconic landmarks, delicious cuisine, and an army of mythological creatures and sights tied to gods, heroic figures, and monsters lay the foundation for memorable holidays.

However, one particular place stands out not only from the rest of the popular Greek summer destinations, but the entire Mediterranean. Indeed, it seems that Mykonos is on top of the list of those looking to spend their vacations in Greece. Makes sense, considering that:

Mykonos’ Vibrant Night Scene Means Endless Partying

Mykonos has become synonymous with a carefree lifestyle that includes non-stop partying, drinking, and having fun. Its parties are orchestrated by internationally renowned DJs and can be as private or wild as you wish them to be. In fact, visitors have plenty of options to choose from, including cosmopolitan beach clubs, quiet seaside bars at pristine spots like the charming Little Venice, loud nightclubs in the heart of Mykonos Town, and even at-sea parties. It all depends on the level of privacy and the kind of entertainment you seek.

This relaxed and highly celebrated way of living is one of the reasons why Mykonos is a pole of attraction for the younger crowds, as well as the rich and famous of this world. Can’t blame them since…

Mykonos Offers Ultimate Luxury And Pampering

Just a stroll in the paved streets of Mykonos and across the coastline will instantly strike you as you lay eyes on profoundly luxurious villas and mansions perched across the island. Exclusive properties that have it all offer from private butlers and spa therapies to fully equipped gyms, helipads, and incredible views of the Aegean Sea. Add to that the high-end beach clubs and restaurants that provide exquisite tastes and experiences filled with chances to spoil oneself, one way or another, and you start to get the picture. Boutique shopping, VIP-only events, elegant yachts, and champagne used to shower at parties are also components of the Mykonos’ upscale atmosphere.

But that’s not only why celebs, blue-bloods, and humble mortals alike love Mykonos, considering that…

Mykonos Has Landscapes That Capture One’s Heart Forever

It may not be the most verdant Aegean Sea island, but Mykonos has unique raw natural beauties and iconic landmarks. The Windmills, Little Venice, the whitewashed churches and chapels tucked on top of imposing cliffs, the cobbled streets, the bougainvillea-filled balconies, the museums, the fab Cycladic architecture, the galleries, the picturesque villages, and an enigmatic but utterly captivating Delos island just across Mykonos are not to be missed for sure. Plus, the Island of the Winds is very close to other fantastic Greek islands, like Santorini, Paros, Naxos, Tinos, and Ios, each beloved for its own charms.

On top of all that, Mykonos is home to ultimate private adventures, cruises, and tours, and, of course, an open-minded local community that embraces different (in any shape or form) wholeheartedly. And, yes, what happens in Mykonos, stays in Mykonos!