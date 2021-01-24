Beautiful Lakes In Maine For Boating

Although Maine is known for its stunning coastline, there are more than 6,000 inland lakes in the state, each surrounded by incredible scenery. If you love boating and small boat sailing, many of these lakes are ideal. Whether you want to experience some solitude in nature or have a fun day out with family and friends, there are some beautiful lakes in Maine where you can enjoy the water.

Flagstaff Lake

Situated between Somerset and Franklin Counties, Flagstaff Lake stretches 20 miles, giving you plenty of open space to enjoy some quality boating. If you are planning on heading out onto the lake, make sure that you take life-preservers with you and means of communication, as the waters are deep, which is a common risk factor for water accidents. There are no lifeguards, so you should always tell someone where you are heading, and check the weather forecast before heading out. Flagstaff Lake has an interesting history – the majority of the lake is artificial: it was created when a dam was built at Dead River. The actual town of Flagstaff is now deep underwater at the bottom of the lake. Despite this unusual history, the lake that was created is both beautiful and incredibly scenic.

Cobbossee Lake

Cobbossee Lake in the Winthrops Lake Region has more than 62 miles of shoreline which you can explore. It is an interesting place for boating, as the lake has 24 small islands and a plethora of coves and inlets – it makes it perfect for pontoon boating. While you are on the lake, make sure that you visit the Ladies Delight Light – a beautiful, 25 feet tall lighthouse, built over 100 years ago. Cobbossee Lake is also extremely good for fishing, in particular for the largemouth bass.

Moosehead Lake

Moosehead Lake in the Longfellow Mountains is the largest lake in Maine. The lake was named because from up above it does indeed look like a moose’s head with antlers. There are 80 islands to sail around when you are out on the water – you can easily spend the whole day exploring, so it’s worth taking a picnic on your boat. The lake is also very popular for fishing, and you will find plenty of salmon and lake trout.

If you are looking for a lake with crystal-blue waters as far as the eye can see, then you are spoiled for choice in Maine. If you are a boating enthusiast, there are some wonderful lakes where you can spend the day at one with nature.