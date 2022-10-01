Having People Over to Watch the Football Game? Here Are 5 Things You’ll Need

American football player . Mixed media

For many of us, football season is the best. Not only does it provide us with something to root for, but is a great excuse to round up your friends and family to have viewing parties with.

In fact, many weekend days and nights during the fall are spent gathering at someone’s house to watch the marathon of football games in the line-up.

However, if you find yourself in a position where you are having people over to watch the football game, you will want to ensure that you have your house prepared with everything you need. No one wants to be a bad football viewing party host. Instead, you want to bring your competitive side out and have all the essentials to keep everyone happy.

There are so many great ways to get your house ready for all your football fans. That is why we have rounded up all the best football game prep tips, so you can cheer your team onto victory and also be victorious in how your friends and family perceive you as a host.

1. A Really Big Television

This one is probably one of the most essential items for a football game watch party. Because if you do not have a television, you will have nothing for you and the crew to watch on. If you don’t have a television or are wanting to upgrade to a more high-res option, then you are in luck.

In fact, there are so many different options for you to choose from that will fall within your budget. From televisions that act as art when you are not watching anything to high res definition that will make you feel as if you are actually at the game, you are sure to find a great option that will impress.

So before you do invite everyone over to watch the football games, make sure you have a television that can support and impress.

2. A Stocked Bar

Next, you want to make sure that you have enough alcohol to keep everyone buzzed for the football games. Whether it is a cooler full of beers or special cocktails to support your specific team, you will want to be a good host and ensure everyone always has a drink in their hand.

A great place to start is to look for a “liquor store near me” online and know what your closest option is. That way, if for some reason you do run out during the middle of the day, you can easily restock without having to miss a lot of the game yourself.

Another great item to have for your stocked bar is a soda stream. This will help you whip together some refreshing beverages during the day. Plus, you can even turn the drink into the color of the team you are supporting.

3. A Game to Play During the Game

Everyone loves games. So why not make a game out of watching the actual football game? You can create some fun bingo charts that let people mark off spots when there is a fumble, a penalty or a touchdown.

This is also a great way to get everyone really invested in the game, even the non-die-hards. Make sure you have some great prizes for those who do get a “bingo”!

4. A Crock Pot

Feeding dozens of people is hard work. That is why you want to get some recipes prepared that is actually easy to manage. One great way to do this is by cooking in a crock pot. All you have to do is throw in the ingredients and turn on the heat. The meal will cook on its own and keep everything warm for all of the game day.

You can make everything from dips to hot wings in here. It is one of the simplest ways to ensure everyone is well fed without you having to slave away in the kitchen and miss the game yourself.

5. Comfortable Seating

Another important thing you will want to have ahead of time is a comfortable seating area that everyone can lounge in. This means that you have enough seats for everyone—like a selection of beanbags, chairs, and a sofa.

The last thing you want to have to happen is everyone is needing to squeeze up against each other or stand. So make sure you balance out how many seats you have versus how many people you invite over.

Conclusion

Hosting a football watch party is always fun. It just got a whole lot easier too with these five tips so that you can win the reputation of the best host ever.