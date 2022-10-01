Dubai’s Best Desert Safari Options

Dubai is sleek and modern but hides a wealth of history beneath its gleaming skyscrapers, shopping malls, and luxury hotels. A short drive inland in the United Arab Emirates will take you to swaths of red sand dunes, exotic desert wildlife, and a glimpse into traditional Bedouin culture.

The most exciting way to experience this vast desert landscape is to book a safari tour in Dubai! Here are the best desert safaris in Dubai to help you make the dream a reality.

Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari, And BBQ At Al Khayma, Dubai

This desert safari is an excellent all-arounder tour that takes you across the Lahbab Desert and allows you to experience the thrill of dune bashing. After you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll be transported to Al Khayma Desert Camp for an evening of relaxation and additional activities.

This tour includes a short camel ride, with the option to extend the ride and feed the camels yourself. You are also welcome to experience a variety of cultural activities, such as henna painting, meeting local falcons, and watching a traditional dance performance.

Additional options include quad biking or extending the duration of the dune bashing. The included meal is a BBQ buffet, but an upgrade allows you to receive VIP table service.

Self-Drive Ranger-Dune Buggy Safari In Dubai.

This spine-tingling self-drive adventure may be the best Dubai desert safari for adventure lovers. Your ‘ranger’ buggy allows you to get even closer to the dunes and feel every twist and turn as you drive through the desert.

Because these buggies can carry one or two passengers, you can book this activity as a solo driver or as a duo. The driver’s age must be at least 16 years, and those who fall in the 10 to 15 age group must be accompanied by an adult.

There are two-time duration options. The total drive time is 50 minutes, regardless of whether you book the 4- or 6-hour tour. Both tours include the opportunity to try sandboarding and ride a camel for a short distance.

Dubai Red Dunes Safari With Overnight Camp.

This option allows you to experience true desert life by spending the night in a Bedouin tent.

Following your hotel selection, you’ll travel to the desert for a day of dune bashing, sandboarding, and camel riding. If you want, you can add quad biking at this point for an extra fee.

After all of the excitement, the attendants will serve you Gaymat (Arabic sweets) and Chai (Arabic tea) before settling in to watch the sunset in the camp.

Morning Desert Safari In Dubai With Sandboarding And Camel Ride.

This desert safari combines the adrenaline rush of dune bashing and sandboarding in the Dubai desert with the chance to explore the landscape before the afternoon tours arrive.

When you’ve had your fill of adrenaline, your guide will whisk you away to Al Khayma, where you’ll be greeted with traditional Arabic coffee (Gahwa), dates, and other sweets. When you reach the campsite, you will be able to meet and ride local camels as well as learn about the Bedouin way of life. After completing the safari quest, you can enjoy a traditional Arabian brunch at Al Khayma Heritage House in the Al Fahidi Historical District.

Hot Air Ballooning, Desert Safari, Quad Biking, And More In Dubai

This adrenaline-pumping tour begins with a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the dunes and ends with quad biking and camel riding through them!

Your flight will last 45-60 minutes, depending on the weather, and will allow you to see the sunrise from a whole new perspective. There’s no time for jelly legs because you’ll be launching into a thrilling quad bike ride before the majority of the morning tours arrive.

You can also ride a camel, and there are times when you can ride a horse as well. Not to mention meeting the traditional Bedouin camp’s falcons and devouring a gourmet Arabic breakfast.

As you can see, there’s a lot more to enjoy than the thrill of dune bashing. Some safaris are designed with heritage and nature in mind, while others are designed with adrenaline junkies in mind. There is truly a safari to suit everyone.