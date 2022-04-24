How Automation Will Drive The Four-Day Week Revolution 

Automation in most aspects of work is not a new phenomenon these days. We have already used that numerous working processes are automated. Therefore, we know how many benefits we get once ensuring full automation. When we talk about business automation, this is a winning path to increase business productivity. Once turning certain working processes into automated ones, we take away the routine tasks and replace them with more creative ones.

Automation allows for completing simple tasks faster. It eliminates the need to get more staff to complete quite routine and repetitive tasks. Automated systems and bots easily deal with routine assignments. Thus, the workers do not have to waste time on the mentioned issues.

Technological innovations improve business profits and general team productivity. Besides, the existing working routine is already greatly improved by the listed at JatApp company website automated processes and other advanced technologies. It includes turning the working week into a beneficial four-day week. There are numerous benefits we get with the four-day week. Still, before implementing a four-day workweek, we need to check possible pitfalls. There are numerous arguments about a reduced working week to four days that should be analyzed.

How Automation Causes A Reduced Working Week

The change of working routine in the recent few years was caused mostly by pandemics. The Covid-19 limitations brought serious changes to the workplace. Many specialists ended up working from home. Remote employment has shown how modern technologies could keep the work going. With the video conference tools and remote access tools, every employee had a chance to fulfill his responsibilities successfully. Automated technology brought benefits to the workplace. Many industries have already turned numerous aspects of their work into automated ones. It increased general productivity and efficiency greatly.

New Zealand was the first country to define the benefits of a four-day workweek for everyone. The New Zealand authorities have shown the world that automation is now the exact tool that can drive a four-day working week revolution. With numerous automated processes, the workers get a chance to deal with more complicated tasks. Thus, automation does not mean the elimination of certain job positions. On the contrary, it brings the full set of possibilities for workers to get better jobs. Sure, they may need additional training or take special courses. But then again, extra skills and knowledge are always an advantage.

Four-Day Week Revolution And Progressive Automation

With numerous working processes automated, the working life can be changed greatly. If certain job positions will be left for automated systems, more creative work will be left to personnel. With all the used progressive automation tools, many workers can find additional instruments to improve their workplace. Numerous industries already use advanced software and up-to-date tools. They allow improving productivity and efficiency in general.

Many researchers see that a four-day workweek can become a successful initiative easily. But only if the companies use the latest technologies to deal with less important working issues. If you have a properly arranged working process, and a small share of work is performed automatically, you can come up with a four-day working week initiative effortlessly.

Automated technologies allow reducing working hours. Thus, you get a chance to get rid of repetitive tasks that have already become a routine. Without boring and routine tasks, every employee can focus more on other important aspects of work. For instance, if your job duties force you to take a bunch of calls and reply to tons of emails every day, using a chatbot can be a solution. You will get rid of time-wasting boring routine tasks, and focus solely on your projects.

Turning A Four-Day Week Into A Mainstream

The recent four-day workweek statistics show how easily a four-day workweek can be turned into the mainstream. With all the benefits it brings, many advanced modern companies deal with the latest preparations to reduce the workweek. According to modern researchers, modern automated technologies drive revolution. Thus with the implementation of the latest software and advanced devices in the working place, companies can easily reduce the workweek. Besides, automation allows reducing repetitive tasks and focusing solely on ongoing projects.

With automated technologies highly popular these days, businesses turn a four-day workweek into a new reality. It is expected that more companies will reduce their workweeks in the near future. The employees get lots of benefits once applying for jobs that work 4 days a week. They get enough time to complete their projects. The companies provide all the needed up-to-date tools and software to let the workers deal with their tasks faster.

Also, a small portion of previously assigned duties can be done by bots. Thus, modern workers can both complete their projects timely and enjoy an additional day free of work. Finally, the modern working schedule only improves business productivity and the company staff’s efficiency in general.

Conclusions

The up-to-date automation technologies drive a four-day workweek revolution. There are many reasons for a four-day workweek turning into a mainstream notion these days. The use of advanced automated technologies had reduced the working week and brought numerous benefits for employees. Firstly, they got rid of boring, repetitive tasks that now can be done by bots. Secondly, they got more time for creative work and other more complicated and challenging assignments.

Finally, a four-day workweek reduces the working stress and improves the mental health of workers. Besides, the advanced automated technologies have improved the working processes greatly. They increase business productivity and allow employees to improve their skills to gain better job positions. The four-day workweek with its benefits gets more supporters every day. It is expected that in the next decade most of the successful businesses will change the working schedule for their employees and arrange a four-day workweek.