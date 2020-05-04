How to Know If You Have a Parasite: The Key Signs Explained

In the United States, there are about 748,000 cases of Cryptosporidium parasites each year. And that’s only one kind of parasite.

There are many more parasites that you could be infected with, but how do you know?

It is very important to understand the different parasite symptoms and signs. Check out our guide here to find out how to know if you have a parasite.

You Eat a Lot of Rare Food

If you like to eat a lot of your food more on the rare side, you may be at a higher risk of getting a parasite.

Ingesting raw or undercooked pork, fish, or beef can still have parasites and tapeworms on them, including a lot of bacteria.

Some roundworms that live in your intestine can actually grow up to 35 centimeters in length, which can get your intestines blocked.

If you think you have a parasite like that, you might want to try doing a parasite cleanse to get rid of it.

If you’re going to eat rare food, make sure that it’s properly cooked.

You Have Seizures

Having seizures can be caused by all kinds of different illnesses and conditions, but if you don’t know what the sudden onset of seizures is from, you may want to consider the possibility it could be a parasite.

Most parasite infections affect the brain, which is also associated with seizures and epilepsy. If you suddenly start having seizures, you should talk to your doctor regardless.

You Start Losing Weight

If you start losing weight and aren’t sure why, you could have a parasite infection.

There are many different reasons that you could have unexplained weight loss. However, if you have a parasite, they are living in your body and eating most of your food, which means that you aren’t getting any of the nutrition.

While you’re losing weight, you’ll also notice that you may not be as hungry all the time or you have a stomachache.

You Have Swollen Limbs

Lymphatic Filariasis is a disease caused by a parasite, and one of its symptoms is your limbs, like your arms and legs, become swollen and inflamed.

The parasite can obstruct your lymphatic vessels, making the rest of your body swell up. Many people can be asymptomatic for this, but if you do notice the symptom, you should go to a doctor right away.

If you’ve lived abroad in a tropical climate for a long time and suddenly experience swelling, you most likely have a parasite.

Learn More About How to Know If You Have a Parasite

These are only a few things to check for when wondering how to know if you have a parasite.

If you suspect that you do have a parasite and can’t explain your symptoms to something else, you should make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure you explore our website to find more articles just like this one.