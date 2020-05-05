A simple background check can offer some insight into an individual’s past. That’s why companies do it before hiring or awarding contracts to individuals. They know hiring someone with a dark past may hurt their reputation. Such a person can also be a treat to other employees or people around.

TruthFinder is a unique tool designed to let you search and dig into people’s past. As long as the individual resides in the United States of America, TruthFinder can provide vital information regarding the person’s past. What you need to access the information is the individual’s name, address, phone number, or email address.

Now back to the question; is TruthFinder legit?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that people still doubt the authenticity of a tool like TruthFinder. This tool claims it can provide substantial information on people in the United States. Impressively, TruthFinder is legit. It does what it’s designed to do.

Continue reading to know more about TruthFinder!

About TruthFinder

TruthFinder is a search engine that allows you to search for people in the United States. It curates and gives you a comprehensive report on a person.

TruthFinder pulls data from public records, social networks, and others. That’s why it can provide an in-depth report on people.

The report TruthFinder offers about an individual includes contact information, social media profiles, criminal records, and work history. These features make it a valuable tool to find and reunite with long lost friends, family members, and spouses. Not just that, you can also use it to search yourself to see what information about you is available to the public.

TruthFinder came into the scene in 2004 and has become a popular tool. The idea behind this tool is to give its users access to public records of people, mainly those in the United States of America. It is a trusted and popular platform in the United States used for conducting background checks.

How Does TruthFinder Work?

Going through the records of an individual can sometimes be tasking and time-consuming. You will come across the good and bad records and may have to sieve through each of them. We all have pasts, whether good or bad.

That’s why TruthFinder is a must-have. It makes the entire fact-finding mission a breeze and less time-consuming. It not only offers access to information about a person but sieves through the tons of records available to feed you the most relevant ones.

Now here is what TruthFinder does. It uses bots to dig out information from the internet, mainly information that search engines can’t reach or provide.

To use TruthFinder, all you have to do is enter the person’s name into the search bar. In no time, you will see results about the target pop up on the screen of your device. Information contained in the report includes contact info, associates, assets, Amazon wish list, and bankruptcy.

Other information contained in the TruthFinder report is the permit to own weapons, licenses, criminal history, education, and job record, military records, neighbors, possible photos, possible relatives, possible sex offenders, possible relationships, and more.

Also, the report you get from TruthFinder depends on the targeted individual. You could get less information about some individuals and more for others.

Besides using a name, you can equally search for individuals on TruthFinder with other things like the person’s phone number, residential address, and email address.

How Do I Use TruthFinder?

The first thing is to create an account on the platform. Account opening is an easy and quick process. After that, then you can proceed with your background checks.

All you have to do is visit the website and enter the subject’s name in the tool’s search bar. Once you enter the name, TruthFinder will display some options to help customize your search and ensure you find insightful details about the person.

Once the search is complete, the report will be sent to your mail. That is why you have to provide your name and email address during the process. Another critical point you need to know is that TruthFinder is not free. To access the report sent to your mail, you have to choose your preferred plan from the options provided and make payments. Once you have subscribed successfully, you will have access to conduct unlimited searches and background checks on the platform.

Is TruthFinder Free?

As earlier said, TruthFinder is not free. In other words, you can’t have access to your report unless you become a paid member. Again, there are similar platforms that charge you on a per search basis, but TruthFinder’s payment system differs.

On TruthFinder, payment depends on one’s membership or subscription package. In other ways, you have to pay to join the platform, and once you are a member, you can conduct unlimited searches.

TruthFinder incurs several costs, owing to the services it provides. The platform incurs some cost when accessing and pulling data from other sites. There are costs incurred in keeping the platform running and providing satisfactory services to its members.

TruthFinder has no free trial. You have to pay to use the tool. The only laudable thing is that it strives to make its payment plan affordable. It also gives you options by allowing you to choose the plan that works best for you.

TruthFinder has a one-month membership plan, three-month membership plan, and the phone number lookup plan. The cost of the one-month membership plan is less than $30. The three-month membership plan is less than $26 per month.

The phone number lookup plan is less than $2 and only allows you to check out unlimited phone number reports. You can make a payment on TruthFinder using your credit card or PayPal. You can also make payment directly on your dashboard.

Is TruthFinder Anonymous?

No sane individual conducting a background check would want the target to be aware of it. TruthFinder understands the need for anonymity for its members. Thus, all searches on TruthFinder are anonymous.

TruthFinder won’t inform your target of your interest to have a background check done on him or her. So, you can search for anyone on the platform anonymously. However, TruthFinder can only release such information where there is a court order or subpoena to that effect.

Is TruthFinder Safe To Use?

TruthFinder is safe to use. Users have reported that the platform is free from viruses and bugs. Also, there are no ads on TruthFinder that interferes with your use of the platform.

It is also not a scam. It generates its data from public records and thousands of other verified information sources. In essence, it has a reputation for accurate information that may be difficult to get from elsewhere.

What Makes TruthFinder Stand Out?

Among its competitors, several factors make TruthFinder stand out. One of which is the accuracy of the search results, ease of use, and affordable rates it offers.

Pros of TruthFinder

Accurate information

One of the benefits of using TruthFinder is that you get relevant information about your target in record time. Unlike the report from a Google search that curates lots of other irrelevant and confusing information, the TruthFinder report is much more comprehensive and useful.

Improved user experience

The report on each person is presented in an organized manner, making it easier to understand. TruthFinder also has a mobile app for your android and iPhone devices so that you can access reports from your searches on the go.

Extensive search range

With TruthFinder, you can have a lot of parameters with which to search. For instance, if you don’t know your target’s name, you can use an email address or phone number to search for the person. Also, you can conduct limitless searches on TruthFinder once you become a paid member.

Transparency

TruthFinder informs you upfront before you conduct a search that you cannot use the information from the background check to screen people for a job role or tenants for your property. It will be illegal to do so, according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Most sites might not draw your attention to this, but TruthFinder does. It specifies the limit within which you can use the information obtained from the platform. It also explains why you are informed about these legal limits. Thus, it assists you with FCRA compliance.

Cons of TruthFinder

No free trial

TruthFinder is a paid platform and does not offer any free trial. So, you have no way of knowing if the platform is right for you before subscribing. You only have to rely on other people’s reviews of the services. Users can get frustrated when they become a paid member and can’t find the information they need.

No purchase of individual report

Many users might not need long term use of the platform and might want to pay for individual reports whenever the need arises. However, TruthFinder does not offer such. Whether you use it or not, you have to renew your service when it expires.

Exaggerated notification

TruthFinder goes overboard in its popup notification by exaggerating how a report contains certain juicy or messy information. It could notify you of how a report has several criminal records, only for you to check out the report, and there is no criminal record.

The same goes for warnings about graphic and scary content that turns out to be non-existent in the report. Such exaggerated notifications are misleading and can make users doubt the authenticity of the report.

Astrological information

The TruthFinder report includes astrological information gotten from horoscope. Such information might be useful when conducting a background check on someone you plan on dating, but most TruthFinder users do not need it.

Conclusion

TruthFinder is a unique and helpful tool that enables you to get more information about a person’s past. It is a tool you can use to check US citizens across the country and tends to offer a comprehensive background report of people. TruthFinder is also legit and safe to use. Let no one tell you otherwise. With an intuitive interface, detailed search report, and award-winning customer service agents, TruthFinder stands as one of the best background checking tool out there.