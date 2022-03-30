How To Run A Successful Painting Business

If you’re already running a painting business, you’ve already got a good understanding of the basics. You know how to mix and thin paints, blend colors, use primers, apply brush strokes evenly, block stains, repair minor drywall defects, and quick-dry freshly painted walls.

However, it takes a lot more than knowing your specific trade to run a successful business. This article presents a handful of practical tips you can implement to increase productivity and profitability for your painting business.

1. Use Painting Business Management Software

Any modern business requires the support of modern technology to run effectively and compete in the marketplace. Consumers have greater confidence in businesses that use smart technology, as it makes them appear more professional and trustworthy. By investing in software such as Jobber which has been designed to support painting businesses specifically, will stand you in a much stronger position to organize your operations more efficiently and scale and grow your business. You can use painting contractor software to:

Create professional quotes and estimates and send them to clients for approval

Automatically generate and send invoices after completing a given painting job

Organize client information

Schedule appointments with clients

Clients will love your professionalism and consequently return to do more business with you as well as be more inclined to promote you through word of mouth.

2. Estimate Jobs Accurately

There are many stories of wildly inaccurate project estimates that have cost companies dearly. It’s better not to accept a job if you are unsure you can meet your clients expectations and budgetary constraints. Remember, you’re in business to earn money and make a profit. If any job doesn’t earn you money, it’s not worth your time and effort. (1)

To prevent such mishaps, put extra effort into learning how to accurately estimate your painting jobs. Essentially, your fee should cover the cost of painting materials, laborers’ wages, office rent, insurance, taxes, software subscriptions, vehicle fuel and maintenance, and marketing and advertising.

On top of this, there must remain a decent profit to ensure your business’ long-term sustainability. Otherwise, you’re doing business for naught. Hence, doing estimates correctly is essential to your success.

3. Design An Official Business Website

You’ll fall behind your competitors if you don’t have a solid online presence. Most of them are already established on the web, and so should you. Here are five reasons your painting business must have its own website: (2)

It allows you to market your services round the clock

It’s a sure-fire approach to attracting organic leads

Potential clients can learn about your business and the services you offer

It’s an opportunity to illustrate your professionalism to the public by ensuring an excellent user experience

It’s an invaluable asset

4. Hire Competent Staff

High-performance organizations know that their success depends on their team members. Thus, they go the extra mile to get only the best workers to fill vacant positions. Likewise, come up with a solid strategy on how you can hire new team members when needed. (3)

Technical skills are often just as important as interpersonal skills, too, which are critical in achieving client satisfaction. These include clear communication, collaboration, conflict management, flexibility in thinking, listening well, patience when dealing with others, tolerance, respect, and being good at teamwork. They go a long way in establishing cordial relationships with clients.

You must also put in place measures to train your employees continuously. On-the-job training significantly improves the competency of your team, guaranteeing higher productivity.

5. Let The World Know That You Exist

Your success as a painter lies in how many customers you serve every year. To have a broad customer base, you must make a great effort to reach out to prospects. They won’t know you exist if you don’t tell them. Therefore, set aside a generous amount of time and resources to market your business. Here are some marketing strategies you can use for your painting business:

Pay-per-click advertising

Door-to-door marketing

Placing lawn signs on houses you’ve painted

Sticking flyers on strategic noticeboards

Influencer marketing

Listing your firm on local business directories

Content marketing

Subscribing to lead generation sites

Sending direct mail to prospects

Invest In High-Quality Material

The quality of your painting job depends on your technical skills and the kind of tools you use for the job. Inferior tools will undoubtedly produce substandard results. For this reason, look at purchasing first-rate equipment, tools, and supplies. These include bristle brush, wire brush, putty knife, sandpaper, sanding blocks, paint pails, roller trays, masking tape, and step ladders.

Conclusion

With the right approach, you can realize tremendous success with your painting business. Consider investing in business management software, establishing your digital presence, marketing your brand vigorously, and mobilizing a competent team of workers. Implementing these tips will boost your return on investment year after year and firmly place you as an authoritative and reliable business that people in your target area will come to for your services.