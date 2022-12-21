5 Skincare Habits That Are Worsening Your Blemishes

Are you constantly struggling with blemishes and acne and just can’t seem to fight them? Do you want to know what habits you might have picked up that could be worsening your blemishes?

If you tend to have acne-prone skin, you know that bad skin care habits can make your blemishes even worse. But what are these bad habits? There are many different things that people do to their skin that could potentially worsen any blemishes or marks, and it is a good idea to avoid these.

Here are three of the most common skin mistakes people with acne tend to make. Avoid these habits, and your skin will thank you.

- Advertisement -

Not Cleansing Properly

There is no doubt that cleansing your skin twice a day and the rest of your body once a day with a gentle anti-blemish wash is by far one of the most important steps of any skincare routine as it is what helps to remove the dirt, oil, and makeup from the surface of your skin. If you happen not to cleanse properly, you can make your blemishes worse than they should be, so you should pay attention to this. Always be sure to use a gentle cleanser and avoid scrubbing too hard.

Wearing Makeup to Bed

It is incredibly easy to worsen the blemishes on your skin, especially if you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing and creating bad habits. There is no doubt that one of the absolute worst things that you can do for your skin when it comes to worsening your blemishes is wearing makeup to bed.

Every night before you go to bed, it is a good idea to take five or 10 minutes to follow through with your skincare routine and makeup removal. Not only does going to bed with your makeup on prevent your skin from breathing, but it also clogs your pores and leads to terrible breakouts.

If you must wear makeup throughout the day, always remove it before going to bed and cleanse your face thoroughly to open up your pores and allow your skin to breathe properly.

Skipping Sunscreen

Another terrible habit many people have when it comes to their skin is skipping the step of applying sunscreen to their face every morning. Many people think that sunscreen is only a necessary product to use if you’re going to be out in the sun on a hot day for a long time.

This is not the case at all; even if you don’t plan on spending the entire day in the sun or a good amount of time in the sun, the truth is that it is important to wear sunscreen every single day, even if you are just going to be indoors.

Sunscreen is a product that helps to protect your skin from damage caused by ultraviolet or UV rays which can lead to premature aging and even skin cancer. Damage from UV rays can also worsen your blemishes, making it difficult to get rid of them.

Touching Your Face

Something that has proven to be quite tricky for many people and has quickly become a habit is touching your face. It is so easy to mindlessly touch your face throughout the day or even pick at any blemishes or spots that you might have.

Beyond just picking your face, touching your face at any point throughout the day is a terrible habit that can worsen your blemishes. When you touch your face, you transfer bacteria and oils from your hands onto your skin, which can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. If you need to touch your face, always wash your hands thoroughly beforehand.

Exfoliating Too Much

Many people have created incredible skincare routines that are perfect for their skin types and work very well at removing blemishes and helping their acne-prone skin. Exfoliation is a common step that is found in skin care routines but did you know that there is the possibility that you could be over-exfoliating?

Exfoliating is an important part of any skincare routine as it helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. However, if you exfoliate too much, you can cause more skin damage and make the blemishes even worse. You should only be exfoliating one to two times a week and using a gentle product while avoiding scrubbing too hard.