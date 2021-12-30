6 Useful Tips For Handling A High Traffic Website

When users visit your site, they look forward to high performance and a seamless experience. If your website takes too much to load a page, the visitors will no longer stay on it and move to the next website. It would help if you had proper resources and tools to manage high-traffic websites. And do you know what is considered a high-traffic website?

A high-traffic website means a site with many visitors every time. Many connection requests simultaneously make the website slow, and it takes more time to load than usual. This is undoubtedly what you don’t like. But don’t worry; you can use the below-mentioned tips to handle a lot of visitors without any lag to your website.

1. Focus On Website Security

Website security is a massively important thing to attract more and more visitors every day, and a safe website encourages users to visit and make purchases comfortably. Website security is even more essential for a website with hundreds and thousands of visitors every day.

The more popular your website gets; the more hackers will attack it to steal the customer’s private data and your server’s information. DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, XSS (Cross-site scripting), phishing, and other malware attacks can put your website in hot waters.

If hackers somehow steal clients’ information from your server, you will lose your reputation in the minutes you made in several years. Therefore, you must implement strict security measures to make it safe from malicious attackers. You can use different tactics to secure your website.

The SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificates are one of the principal things you must consider safeguarding your website. If you run a website with one domain and numerous first-level subdomains, you must activate the cost-effective yet premium RapidSSL Wildcard Certificate, Thawte Wildcard SSL, or Comodo Positive SSL Wildcard certificate. It will help you manage the primary domain and its unlimited number of level-one subdomains with a single certificate.

Installing a dependable firewall and antivirus program will further enhance the security of your website. Using HTTP headers and changing the passwords occasionally are also effective when it comes to securing and managing a website with a lot of traffic. Never settle on less and do whatever you can to protect your site against cyberattacks. If your website is secure, your business will flourish quickly.

2. Select A Trustworthy Hosting Provider

Choosing the best hosting provider and plan is crucial to managing high website traffic. Many website owners pick shared hosting at the start of their business because it is cost-effective and can handle a fixed number of clients. But when your business grows, shared hosting can no longer meet your needs.

In shared hosting, you can use a specific bandwidth. If the number of customers increases on your website, your web hosting provider will penalize you for using more resources than allowed. Therefore, you must upgrade your web hosting service to avoid downtime on your site.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) can be the right option for you. With a virtual private server, you will not need to share resources with other users, and you will have separate resources, bandwidth, and memory to handle as much traffic as you want on your website. Usually, a VPS has an upgrade option that enables you to increase the bandwidth and other resources when traffic grows on your website. So to manage high traffic website, a virtual private server is an exemplary hosting service for you.

3. Use CDN To Decrease Load Times

In addition to a VPS hosting server, a content delivery network (CDN) can also enhance the performance of your website. Usually, the physical location of your site is the same as your hosting server. When users far away from your origin server try to access your website, they can experience higher lag times than the visitors near you.

A CDN proves to be handy in such cases. A CDN has different servers, also known as PoP (Points of Presence), located in various locations around the globe, which store your site’s static assets. When a visitor far away from the physical location of your server requests for connection, the CDN will check its location and send this request to the nearest PoP to load the content instantly. In this way, a CDN dramatically reduces the load times on your website.

Minor lagging means the visitors will more likely come to your website to read blogs, articles and buy products. A reliable CDN can also enhance SEO, security, decrease origin server load, etc.

4. Employ A Cache Plugin

When a new user comes to your website, many things happen between their browser and your server. This includes key exchanges, SSL verification, and more. This consumes a lot of time, and what if your server needs to do this again and again for the same visitor? But if you can cache the requests on your server, this will significantly improve the speed of your website.

If you manage a high-traffic website, you will have more repeat clients than new ones. So using a caching plugin, you can save the information of the client’s browsers to decrease the load times for the next interactions. This will enhance the speed of your website and provide a great experience to the visitors.

5. Decrease Images Size

After changing the hosting server and planning to manage a high-traffic website, the next thing you can do to enhance its performance is reduce the size of the file on your site. Images, gifs, videos, and animations directly affect your website’s loading time and speed.

If you have stored large files on your site, it will require a long time to load. And if you have a sudden surge in the visitors to your website, the scenario will worsen. However, you can compress the size of images and other dynamic content to improve the speed of your website.

The lesser the size of the images on the server, the lower time they will take to load. Decreasing the image sizes will enhance the speed of your website and improve the search engine rankings of your website, which means even more visitors.

6. Examine The Content Regularly

Managing high traffic website isn’t easy, and despite implementing all these strategies, your website may still take a long time to load. You need to regularly test and examine the content to optimize your site’s performance.

By inspecting the content on your site, you can find various problems that badly affect the user experience. Content inspection will also enable you to make changes to the content to make it more appealing for the visitors. You can re-write the headings, change the images on your site, and give your content and the website a new look.

Content auditing also enables you to note the performance of all the content, and you can remove the destructive content from your website. Posting only high-quality content on your site will help you engage with your clients, even if your server is down.

Conclusion

Getting a lot of visitors to your site is everyone’s wish. But it would be best if you worked hard to keep getting high traffic on your site. If your website does not have the resources to manage a lot of requests from the users simultaneously, its performance will decrease, and the clients will not revisit your site. The good thing is that VPS hosting service, CDN, SSL certificates, and cache plugin will help you manage high traffic on your website comfortably while improving its overall performance. You must use the tips mentioned above to maintain high traffic on your website.