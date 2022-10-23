8 Ways To Protect Your Interests After Suffering A Personal Injury

You probably wonder what to do next if you have suffered a personal injury. Personal injuries can be devastating, both physically and emotionally. It is very likely that you worry about your health and well-being, and you also worry about how the injury will impact your life financially. Fortunately, you can take steps to protect your interests and get the compensation you deserve. This blog post will list eight ways to protect your interests after suffering a personal injury.

Contact a personal injury lawyer immediately

To ensure that your rights are protected, it is crucial to contact a personal injury lawyer immediately after the accident. This will also ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve because a personal injury lawyer will be able to investigate the accident. They will also be able to gather evidence to build a strong case. According to the reputable legal practitioners behind Shrager & Sachs, you need to know the statute of limitations in your state, as this may impact how much time you have to file a claim. For instance, the statute of limitations in Pennsylvania is two years from the date of the accident, while in New Jersey, it is just six months.

Get medical attention

If you have been injured, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Even if you do not think that the injuries are severe, it is still essential to get checked out by a doctor. This is because some injuries, such as concussions, may not be immediately apparent. In addition, getting medical attention will provide you with documentation of your injuries, which will be vital if you decide to file a personal injury claim. Without medical records, it may be more challenging to prove the extent of your injuries and get the compensation you deserve. In this case, the insurance company will likely argue that your injuries were not severe. Hence, these are not enough to warrant the amount of payment you are requesting.

- Advertisement -

Keep track of your expenses

You will likely incur several expenses, including medical bills, lost wages, and property damage after being injured in an accident. Your health insurance may cover your medical bills, but you may still be responsible for deductibles and co-pays. In addition, if you miss work because of your injuries, you will lose out on wages. Keep track of these expenses so that you can provide documentation to your insurance company or a personal injury lawyer. The documentation will help ensure that you are reimbursed for all out-of-pocket expenses. You may want to create a spreadsheet or use an app to track your expenses.

Gather evidence

Gathering as much evidence as possible is essential after you have been injured in an accident. This may include taking photos of the scene of the accident, getting the contact information of any witnesses, and collecting your medical records. This evidence will be crucial if you file a personal injury claim. For instance, the photos may help establish who was at fault for the accident, while the witnesses’ statements can corroborate your version of events. Your medical records will document the extent of your injuries and your treatment. Without these, it may be more challenging to prove your damages and get compensated.

Obtain a copy of the police report

If the police were called to the scene of the accident, make sure to get a copy of the police report. This report can be used as evidence in your personal injury claim. Similarly, you should also get a copy of all documentation related to the accident, such as any insurance paperwork. If the accident happened outside your home state, getting a copy of the other driver’s insurance information is also a good idea. This way, you can contact their insurance company if you need to. If the other driver doesn’t have insurance, what you can do is file a claim with your insurance company. This is also true if their insurance is insufficient to cover your damages.

Avoid giving a statement to the insurance company

After an accident, you will likely be contacted by the insurance company of the other party involved. You mustn’t give a statement to the insurance company without first consulting with a personal injury lawyer. The insurance company may use your word against you, or they may lowball you on your settlement offer. Additionally, if the insurance company or another party involved in the accident offers you a settlement, do not sign anything. First, consult with a personal injury lawyer. You may inadvertently waive your right to sue or receive compensation. A personal injury lawyer can review any settlement offers and advise you on whether or not they are fair.

Stay off social media

In today’s digital world, your posts on social media can be used as evidence that won’t work for you when you file a personal injury claim. For instance, if you post photos of yourself engaging in activities inconsistent with your injuries, the insurance company may argue that you are not injured. Therefore, avoiding posting anything on social media after an accident is essential. Instead, you can direct all inquiries about your accident to your personal injury lawyer. This way, your chances of success will be much higher.

File a personal injury claim

The best way to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve is to file a personal injury claim. This will allow you to seek damages for your medical bills. Even lost wages, as well as pain and suffering, are eligible factors that can contribute to your compensation. The process may be pretty complicated, so it is essential to consult with a personal injury lawyer. Otherwise, you may not be able to understand all the legal jargon. On average, the claims process may take several months to a year, so you must be patient.

To protect your interests after suffering a personal injury, these are just some things you can do. You must consult a personal injury lawyer to discuss your legal options if you have been injured in an accident. Rest assured that with some guidance, you will be well on your way to receiving the compensation you deserve.