Fans are a great way to keep cool during hot weather, and most air conditioners come with a fan setting as standard. Many people wonder whether the fan setting on their thermostat is worth using or not. We all know that an air conditioner works by cooling indoor air, which means it heats up the room in order to make it cooler. So wouldn’t turning on the fan just make things hotter? Well, not quite! Using your AC’s fan mode makes sure that the cool air coming out of your unit doesn’t just stay in one corner of the room but is evenly distributed instead. Let’s take a look at exactly how this helps you keep cool while using less energy at the same time.

Does fan mode in ac save electricity?

No, it doesn’t. Fan mode is mainly a setting that allows the AC to run at a low speed by reducing or eliminating the pause in between oscillation cycles, which saves electricity but creates warmer air and less airflow. So, while fan mode can help you save on your electric bill, it comes with the tradeoff of creating warmer air.

What Is The Benefit Of Fan Mode?

1. Better airflow.

Fan mode forces the air to circulate throughout the room, helping to remove stale air and promote ventilation.

2. Less power consumption.

As the AC runs at a lower speed, it stays in operation for longer periods of time. This means that the AC can potentially cool your entire room, which is great if you want to cool the entire house.

4. Better protection against overheating.

In fan mode, the AC will continue to run even if it overheats, because it is forced to circulate the air at a lower speed regardless of its temperature.

5. More natural airflow.

Fan mode is used in conjunction with a dehumidifier, which helps remove cool air from the room and bring in hot air from outside so that your home remains well ventilated and comfortable throughout the day.

What Is The Disadvantage Of Fan Mode?

1. More noise.

Fan mode does reduce the amount of cool air that you are getting from your AC, so it is often noisier than when it is not on.

2. Energy efficiency.

Fan mode may make the AC less efficient than a non-fan setting would be, as it uses more power to circulate the air around your room.

3. Less airflow.

Fan mode also reduces the airflow in your home by forcing it to circulate in an area that is smaller than if you had kept it at full speed at all times. This reduces the amount of fresh air that you are getting into your home, which can make you feel stuffy and cause allergies if you have a lot of people in your house or any pets that may be sensitive to air quality. If there are large gaps between rooms, such as stairwells or doors, this can cause a build-up of stale air and promote mold growth within these gaps too!

4. Reduced cooling.

Fan mode cuts down on the amount of cool air that your AC can circulate, so it may not be as effective at cooling your home as a non-fan setting would be.

How To Make Your Fan Mode More Efficient?

1. Use the right amount of air.

If you are using your AC to cool a large area, such as the whole house or a small room like a bedroom, then fan mode may not be suitable for you. Instead, you could use a dehumidifier in conjunction with your AC to remove the stale air from your home and add new fresh air from outside.

2. Use fan mode less often.

Fan mode is only effective if it is used regularly and consistently throughout the day, as this will make it more efficient at cooling your home than if it were used only occasionally. It also uses more power than non-fan mode is running at all times (even when it is not on), which means that you will need to make sure that you are not running too many other appliances at the same time so that they don’t draw too much power from your AC.

3. Change your fan setting.

Most modern ACs are designed to run at a certain speed throughout the day, and this is often determined by the fan mode that you have chosen to use. If this is not the case, then you may want to change your fan setting to something that is more suitable for you and your home. For example, if your home is quite large and you have a high-capacity AC unit that has a high fan speed setting, then you can try running it at a lower speed during the weekdays in order to save energy and reduce noise levels.

What Is The Difference Between Fan And Auto Mode?

1. Fan mode is slower. Auto mode is faster.

Fan mode will run at a slower speed than auto mode, which means that it will take longer to cool your home. This is because fan mode will be running for a shorter time period (less time) than auto mode, which means that it is more likely to cause the AC unit to overheat and fail. If you are having trouble with your AC unit overheating, then you should try switching the fan setting from auto to fan in order to help reduce this risk.

2. Fan Mode Only Runs When You Are Present In The House

Auto mode will run all the time and may even run when you are not present in the house! This means that if there are children or pets in the house, they could be exposed to stale air levels that are too high for their comfort and health! Instead of allowing stale air levels within your home, you should use a dehumidifier in conjunction with your AC unit instead so that it can remove all of the moisture from your home so that there are no gaps or areas where mold can grow.

3. Fan Mode Is More Power-Consuming Than Auto Mode Is At All Times (even when it is not on).

Running an AC at full power all of the time uses more energy than if you were only using it when needed, which increases your carbon footprint and electricity bills! If this is something that worries you about using an AC unit for cooling purposes, you should look into using a dehumidifier instead.

4. Auto Mode Only Runs For When You Are Present In The House

If you are not present in the house when your AC unit is running, then it will not be able to cool your home in any way! This means that if there are children or pets in the house, they could be exposed to stale air levels that are too high for their comfort and health! Instead of allowing stale air levels within your home, you should use a dehumidifier in conjunction with your AC unit instead so that it can remove all of the moisture from your home so that there are no gaps or areas where mold can grow.

Bottom Line

There’s a lot of confusion around whether using the AC fan mode is good for you or not, but the truth is that it’s a great way to keep cool while using less energy. Fans help to circulate air, keeping it evenly distributed throughout the room and making sure the cooled air actually reaches you. Making sure your AC is clean and running efficiently will help you get the most out of your fan mode, making sure you stay cool in the process.

FAQ’s

Q: What is a dehumidifier?

A: A dehumidifier is a machine that removes excess moisture from the air in your home. This can be useful if you are going through a period of time with high humidity and have noticed it accumulating on furniture, walls and other surfaces.

Q: Why would I need to use a dehumidifier?

A: High humidity levels can cause mold to grow in your home and cause respiratory issues for people who suffer from asthma or allergies. In some cases, mold can even cause structural damage to your home. If this sounds like something that would concern you, then it’s important that you check out our article on how to prevent mold growth in your home.