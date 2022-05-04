12 Amazing Facts About Bearded Dragon

Bearded dragons may appear frightening, yet they are one of the most favorite lizards rehomed in the United Kingdom. Bearded dragons are scientifically known as Pogona, although they are fondly known as ‘beardies’ by their owners.

In the era of the internet, bearded dragons have gained renewed celebrity. Reptiles are shared by performing all kinds of bizarre and entertaining things, as photographs of them’smiling’ are shared on social media and YouTube.

Check out the 12 interesting facts about Bearded Dragon as they keep making every event count:

1. Long-life:

If properly cared for, bearded dragons may live between 10 and 15 years. A fully grown bearded dragon is roughly 17 inches in length. Males of some species may reach 24 inches in length, while females can reach 20 inches.

2. Omnivores:

Bearded dragons are omnivores, which means they eat largely plants and vegetables. Cockroaches, insects, earthworms, and silkworms are just a few of the insects on the menu.

3. Great Pet:

Bearded dragons are excellent pet dragons. They’re laid-back, non-aggressive creatures who don’t mind being handled, and they’re also full of personality. They do, however, require the proper equipment, which includes a big vivarium, basking lamps, UVB lights, and food insects. Maintaining a bearded dragon requires a significant financial expenditure.

4. Waves at One Another

Bearded dragons, like us, will wave whenever they see someone they recognise. When they are in the company of a larger, more dominant dragon, they use this wave to convey passivity or submission. Many people have claimed seeing their bearded dragons waving at them. There are several videos online that show this endearing trait.

5. Beard-less

Bearded dragons don’t have beards, but they do have spiky scales on the undersides of their necks. As a mating ritual or a protection mechanism against predators, their scales blow out when opening their lips. These spines change colour and turn black as the scales flare out as a mating cry. The dragon appears to have a beard as a result of this.

6. Changes The Color

Bearded dragons may alter the colour of their skin in addition to their ‘beards’ turning black. Although it isn’t as visible as with a chameleon, the phenomena may nonetheless catch owners off guard. Because bearded dragons lose their skin throughout the course of their lives, the freshly exposed skin may be of a different hue.

7. Runs Upto 9Mph

Bearded dragons are typically peaceful and inactive, and they spend much of their time sunbathing (which they call basking in their world). They are, nevertheless, surprisingly fast, capable of reaching speeds of up to 9 mph. They’re also one of the most straightforward lizards to teach to walk on a leash.

8. Head Bob Movement

When your beardie jerks their head swiftly up and down, this is known as head bobbing. This is a common occurrence in both domesticated and wild animals. This is a pretty regular occurrence among guys. Males will head bob to indicate their authority over females during breeding.

9. Can Grow Back Their Teeth

Bearded dragons, unlike certain other lizards, cannot recover severed tails or even limbs. Their teeth, on the other hand, may regenerate. Bearded dragons’ front teeth are occasionally lost while attempting to grab prey or break apart food, but they will regenerate. The back and sides of the dragon’s mouth have permanent teeth.

10. Good Swimmer

Bearded dragons prefer the water, despite surviving in arid and dry environments in the wild. Some people prefer to simply relax in tiny pools of water to soak up the sun or take a break from the heat, while others prefer to go for a swim and paddle around for a bit as a change of pace. To aid in their movement, they inflate themselves using air.

11. Sleeps In Standing Position

Bearded dragons may occasionally sleep standing up on their rear legs, which must be seen to be believed. They’ll usually be leaning against something, like the vivarium’s corner or the flora within it, but it’s a peculiar sight. Hammocks may be purchased for your bearded dragon’s vivarium, where they will sleep for a more pleasant and human-like night’s rest.

12. Runs on Two-Legs

Bearded dragons can lock their rear legs together, which is why they can stand (and sleep while standing), but they can also walk like this. This is thought to be the result of an evolutionary flaw. When a bearded dragon runs, its centre of gravity shifts to the rear of the animal, making it faster and more nimble. However, if they reach a high enough speed, they can’t keep their front paws on the ground and literally ‘lift-off,’ continuing to run upright.

Your Takeaway

Bearded dragons can communicate their emotions by shifting their scales, taking ‘body language’ to a whole new level. They’re known for their puffed-out torsos, as well as their signature puffed-out.