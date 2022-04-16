As cool as it is to stay and travel in an RV, it is common knowledge that the mattresses often suck. Thus, if you plan to get an RV, you should set money aside for a replacement mattress. Note that an RV mattress is not the same as your mattress at home. Thus, it’s essential to know how to replace an RV mattress specifically.

Some RV manufacturers are aware of the low quality of RV mattresses. Some have even begun offering upgrades, but the price points aren’t justifiable. Thus, replacing your mattress yourself will be cheaper for you. In addition, if you replace the mattress yourself, you’re sure to get one that best fits your needs.

How To Replace The Mattress In Your RV

The process of replacing the mattress in your RV is slightly different from installing a mattress in your bedroom. However, that does not mean that installing a mattress in your RV is too big a feat for you. All you have to do is:

Get Your Measurements Right

Before even looking at a mattress, you need to measure the bed area in your RV. By bed area, we mean the place for your mattress and not the mattress itself. Measuring this out will help you make the most of the available space.

Measure out the length and width of the bed space. Moreover, it would be best to consider how high a mattress your RV can accommodate. You should also check the corners of your bed space. If they are rounded or cut-off, you will also need to take those measurements into account.

Choose Your Mattress Type

Now that you know what size mattress you should aim for, you can move on to what type of mattress you want. Depending on your preference and sleeping position, you can choose between foam or innerspring mattresses.

Choosing between different brands for your new RV mattress can be tricky, especially if ordering online. So, take your time and carefully consider the type and size of the mattress before purchasing one. If you live in Canada, we have made things easier for you. You can go to Sleepingnorth for more info on the best RV mattresses in Canada.

In our opinion, you should opt for a foam mattress that can easily unpack inside your RV. It will be troublesome if you accidentally order a mattress that can’t get through your RV door. However, if you would prefer an innerspring mattress, don’t fret. You can measure out your RV doors before purchasing one to ensure you’ll be able to get it inside. Click here for additional recommendations on how to choose a mattress.

RV Mattress Maintenance And Care

Now that you have your new mattress, you need to ensure proper care so that it will last. RV mattress maintenance is not much different from the maintenance of your regular mattress.

Flip or Rotate Regularly

You have to flip and rotate your mattress every few days. This regular change in the mattress’s position ensures that you don’t apply your weight only to a single side, thus wearing it out faster. Resultantly, your mattress won’t sag as much and will last longer.

However, if you use a memory foam mattress, there is one difference. Memory foam mattresses shouldn’t be flipped, as the memory foam material is only present on a single side. As such, flipping it will rob you of its benefits. In this case, opt to rotate the mattress instead so that the memory foam is always face-up.

Get a Mattress Cover

Additionally, you should invest in a mattress cover. Mattress covers don’t necessarily increase your mattress’s life but protect it from spills and stains. You can also get a mattress cover made from hypoallergenic material so that your allergies don’t flare up as much.

When To Replace Your RV Mattress

Even if your RV comes with a decent mattress, you need to look for signs that it’s time to replace your mattress. Worn-out mattresses, for example, can compromise the quality of your sleep. The following are signs that it’s time to buy a new mattress for your RV:

Lumpy Mattress: If your mattress is lumpy or if you can feel the surface beneath the mattress, it’s time to get a new one.

Restless Sleep: If you have trouble falling asleep or waking up with aches or pains, you may want to consider purchasing a new one.

Odor: Over time, mattresses can start to emit an unpleasant smell. Unless you want to continue sleeping on a smelly mattress, you should look into buying a new one.

Allergy Flare-Ups: Your mattress may be the culprit if your allergies are flaring up more than usual. Old mattresses can accumulate dust, mites, and other allergens that cause allergic reactions.

Conclusion

Your RV will be your home away from home. There is no reason that your sleep in your RV should not be as comfortable as in your home. Replacing the mattress in your RV is not difficult, so long as you know what to look for. When choosing a mattress for your RV, you should consider the size and what type you’ll need. As mentioned earlier, we recommend a memory foam mattress for added comfort and easy transportation. In addition, we recommend visiting a store and testing out the mattress yourself before purchasing it. That way, you can be sure of just how comfortable your mattress will be.