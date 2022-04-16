Getting enough sleep throughout the night is essential to the quality of your day. If you don’t get enough sleep, you won’t be able to do your best at work. Moreover, a lack of sleep will affect your productivity and mental wellness.

If you’re having a hard time getting enough sleep, you have probably tried therapy, relaxation techniques, or exercise. However, none of these methods will work effectively until you change your old, worn-out mattress. Wondering how buying a new mattress can change your life? Continue reading to find out more.

The Problem Of Not Getting Enough Quality Sleep

Numerous studies show that sleeping for less than seven hours could increase weight gain. However, obesity is only one concern. Sleep deprivation causes many more problems.

A loss of sleep will drop your energy levels, lower your level of productivity, and force you to consume more food for energy.

A lack of sleep affects one’s ability to make decisions, focus, and memory.

A lack of sleep may be more likely to develop high blood pressure, as well as diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.

Sleep disorders can worsen your social life. Getting less sleep means you might withdraw more from your friends and family.

There are various reasons why you might not be getting enough sleep. For many, the quality of one’s bedding may make the problem of your old mattress worse. Bedding makes your bed more comfortable. Thus, without decent bedding, you’ll be less comfortable throughout the night. An old mattress combined with old sheets, pillows, and comforters will quickly lead to a bad night’s rest. Canadian shoppers can refer to this guide for reviews and recommendations on all types of bedding.

Chronic Sleep Disorders

What are the consequences and long-term effects of neglecting your sleep quality? One thing could lead to another, and you may develop any one of these severe sleep disorders:

Insomnia: You can’t fall asleep or fail to go back to sleep after waking up in the middle of the night.

Parasomnia: Involves weird physical behaviors such as sleepwalking or sleep-talking.

Hypersomnia: When you have this sleep disorder, you can’t stay awake and alert during the day.

Narcolepsy: You may feel daytime drowsiness and a sudden urge to sleep.

Restless Leg Syndrome : People with RLS often have an impulse to move their legs when going to bed, making them uncomfortable and unable to sleep.

If you suffer from any of the above, it’s crucial to determine whether your sleep disorder is due to sleep deprivation or some other cause. Knowing the root cause is the fastest way to solve the problem. By knowing what causes your sleep disorder, you can make changes in your daily life to improve your sleep quality.

How A Mattress Can Prevent And Treat Sleep Disorders

A decent mattress can prevent and treat a host of sleep disorders such as the ones listed above. For example, sources suggest that a medium-firm mattress could help relieve low back pain and improve sleep quality. Furthermore, these mattresses may make you fall asleep more quickly. As a result, you’ll be able to get a fuller night’s rest.

All in all, buying a new mattress can help you change your life if you have a low back pain standing in the way of quality sleep. Otherwise, a new bed system might be a crucial variable in a healthy sleep routine to enhance the other measures you’re taking to improve sleep efficacy.

Tips For Buying A New Mattress

COVID has impacted the furniture industry. Therefore, buying a mattress is now a more challenging task. A high-quality mattress could cost up to $5,000, which is not a sum of money that the average family can afford. The following are some tips you can use to buy a mattress at a lower price:

Wait for seasonal changes when the prices drop. March and April, August and September, or November and December are the best months to buy a new mattress.

Buy a new mattress around holidays like Easter, Labor Day, and Black Friday. Memorial Day sales are also ripe for opportunity.

Some mattress companies offer coupon codes to their email subscribers. So, sign up using your email and watch their social media accounts for sales opportunities.

Conclusion

Many people don’t realize how sleep deprivation affects their mental health, productivity, and happiness. Poor sleep quality may lead to sleep disorders such as insomnia or restless leg syndrome. Moreover, a lack of sleep can negatively affect your social life. Getting poor-quality sleep may dampen your mood, putting strain on your relationships.

Buying a new mattress truly can change your life. For example, buying a new mattress can often prevent and treat sleep disorders. As a result, you’ll be able to get a full night’s rest. Your body, mind, mental health, and social life will thank you for it. When looking to buy a new mattress, we recommend a medium-firm one. These mattresses provide additional comfort and support, allowing you to get the sleep you need. However, we recognize that mattresses can be pricey. When looking to buy a new mattress, wait for seasonal sales and sign up for email subscriptions. When the time is right, you’ll be able to find an excellent mattress for a reasonable price.