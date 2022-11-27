Toaster ovens can be used for a variety of purposes. Besides toasting bread, you can use these appliances for defrosting frozen foods, reheating leftovers, and other small-batch food preparation tasks. Toaster ovens have become an essential part of most kitchens. They are compact, take up less space, and are more energy efficient than the traditional oven. However, with the usage comes to some cleaning responsibilities that might not be so obvious. Cleaning the toaster oven tray is one of them. These trays become coated with grease from frequent usage and need to be cleaned regularly. Below we will tell you how you can clean your toaster oven tray easily at home. Read on!

How To Clean A Toaster Oven Tray?

The first method is to use a pan. Heat up some water in a pan and put the toaster oven tray in it. The hot water will help loosen up the mess and make it easier to clean.

The second method is to use soap and water. Put some dishwashing liquid on the tray and scrub it with a sponge or cloth until all the food is off of it.

The third method is to use baking soda, water, and vinegar. Mix equal parts of baking soda, white vinegar, and warm water into a paste. Spread this paste on your dirty tray and let it sit for about 10 minutes before scrubbing with a sponge or rag until clean!

Another method is to use aluminum foil, dish soap, and boiling water. Cover your dirty tray with aluminum foil (make sure that no part of the tray pokes out). Put the covered tray in boiling water for about 15 minutes before removing it from the pot with tongs or gloves (the steam can burn you). After taking out your cleaned tray, simply remove the aluminum foil and wipe down your kitchen item using soap!

If none of these methods worked for you then you can try using acetone/nail polish remover on your dirty oven rack because they are made of metal as well so they will react similarly when exposed to acetone/nail polish remover!

You could also try using a metal sponge or scrubber that you can use to scrub off the mess.

You could also try boiling your oven tray in a large pot filled with water and a bit of dish soap, but make sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the oven tray or it will rust!

You could also try using oven cleaner, but I would recommend that you wear gloves or something to protect your skin because it is very strong!

You could also try using baking soda, white vinegar, and warm water to create a paste for easy cleaning!

If nothing works for you after trying all of these methods then you can always just throw away your dirty toaster oven rack and buy a new one!

What’s The Best Way To Clean A Toaster Oven Tray?

1. Non-Toxic Cleaner

First, use a non-toxic cleaner and a soft cloth to wipe off any crumbs or spills. Then, soak the tray in warm water mixed with a little bit of dish soap. Finally, scrub the tray clean with a sponge and rinse it well.

2. Baking Soda

Mix baking soda with water to create a paste. Use this paste to scrub your toaster oven tray clean and then rinse it thoroughly with warm water.

3. Vinegar & Lemon Juice

Mix vinegar and lemon juice together in equal parts (1 cup each will do). Dip your sponge or cleaning cloth into this solution and use it to scrub down the inside of your oven’s tray until it is clean. Rinse well.

4. Bar Keepers Friend

Mix a teaspoon of Bar Keeper’s Friend with a cup of warm water. Dip your sponge or cleaning cloth into the solution and use it to scrub the inside of your oven’s tray until clean. Rinse well.

5. Steel Wool

Use a small piece of steel wool dipped in baking soda to scrub down the inside of your oven’s tray until it is clean. Rinse well.

6. Baking Soda & Dish Soap

Mix baking soda and dish soap together in equal parts (1/2 cup each will do). Use your sponge or cleaning cloth to scrub down the inside of your oven’s tray until it is clean. Rinse well.

How To Clean A Toaster Oven With Boiling Water?

Boiling Water

Pour boiling water into the toaster oven. Let it sit for 10 minutes and then wipe the inside of the oven with a cloth.

Baking Soda & Vinegar

Mix baking soda and vinegar in a bowl. Dip your sponge or cleaning cloth into this solution and use it to scrub down the inside of your oven’s tray until clean. Rinse well.

Conclusion

The toaster oven tray is an important part of a toaster oven. It is usually made of aluminum or stainless steel. The tray catches crumbs while toasting or cooking food in the toaster oven. It also acts as a platform to put food on while broiling. The tray is easy to clean using any of the methods mentioned above. However, you must remember that the toaster oven tray must be cleaned regularly. If you clean it regularly, it will look new for years.