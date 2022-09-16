If you’re considering getting a debit card, you might be wondering which one is right for you. Not all debit cards are created equal, and there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind when making your decision. So to help you make the best choice, we’ve put together a guide on how to pick the perfect debit card for you.

Features

First, consider what kind of features you’re looking for in a debit card. Do you want a card that offers cash back or rewards points? Or do you simply need a basic card that will allow you to access your bank account funds wherever you are?

If you’re looking for a card with perks, then you’ll want to compare the different rewards programs offered by different issuers. Some cards offer points that can be redeemed for cash back or merchandise, while others offer airline miles or hotel stays. Consider what kind of rewards you’re looking for and choose a card accordingly.

If you don’t care about rewards and just want a basic debit card, then you’ll want to make sure the card you choose offers features that are important to you. For example, if you travel frequently, you might want a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. Or if you often shop online, you might want a card that offers extended warranty protection.

Consider your needs and choose a card that offers the features that are most important to you.

Fees

Another thing to consider when choosing a debit card is the fees associated with the card. Some cards charge annual fees, while others charge transaction fees for each purchase you make. Compare the fees charged by different issuers and choose the card that charges the lowest fees.

Also, be sure to read the fine print carefully so you’re aware of any other fees that may apply, such as ATM withdrawal fees or balance inquiry fees. By understanding all the fees associated with a particular card, you can avoid being surprised by hidden charges down the road.

ATM Access

If you frequently use ATMs to withdraw cash, then you’ll want to make sure the debit card you choose offers free or low-cost ATM access. Some cards charge a flat fee per ATM transaction, while others charge a percentage of the transaction amount. Compare the different options and choose the card that offers the most affordable ATM access.

Customer Service

Finally, when choosing a debit card, be sure to consider the quality of customer service offered by the issuer. If you have questions or problems with your card, you’ll want to be able to reach a customer service representative who can help you resolve the issue.

Know Your Credit Score

It’s also a good idea to know your credit score before applying for a debit card. Your credit score is a number that lenders use to determine your creditworthiness, and it can influence the terms and conditions of the card you’re offered. If you have a high credit score, you’re more likely to be approved for a card with favorable terms and low fees. So if you don’t know your credit score, be sure to check it before applying for a debit card.

Now that you know how to pick the perfect debit card for you, be sure to compare the different options and choose the best one for your needs.

Are you better off going with a free debit card or one that requires a monthly fee?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as it depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you are looking for a basic debit card with no frills, then you might be better off going with a free option.

However, if you are looking for a debit card that offers rewards or other perks, then you might be willing to pay a monthly fee in order to enjoy those benefits. Ultimately, the best way to decide is to compare the different options and choose the one that makes the most sense for you.

Keep in mind that some debit cards have lower interest rates than others, so if you frequently carry a balance on your card, you might want to choose a card with a low interest rate.

You don’t want to get stuck in a trap where you’re paying a monthly fee but not actually using the features that come with the card, so be sure to carefully consider your needs before making a decision.

Conclusion

Picking the perfect debit card can be a challenge, but it’s important to take the time to find the right one for you. Consider your needs and choose a card that offers the features that are most important to you. Also, be sure to compare the fees charged by different issuers and choose the card that charges the lowest fees.